Energica readying to hit Aussie roads

The world’s most powerful electric motorcycles have just been Australian road approved and are now available exclusively through the Australian Electric Motor Co. (AEMC) and dealer partners.

Three models from the Italian motorcycle manufacturer have already been approved by the Department of Infrastructure – The Ego, Eva Ribelle and EsseEsse9.

The newest Energica model, the Experia, is expected to receive Australian road approvals in the coming months.

“This is a big moment for motorcycles in Australia”, said AEMC Managing Director Tobin Page “These bikes have the biggest battery packs, the most powerful motors, the most advanced power management systems and the longest riding range of any electric motorcycle anywhere.”

The bikes start from just over $40,000 right through to around 80k for the top spec’ Ego with all options.

Ego – Sports model

Top speed: 241 km/h

City range: 420 km

Combined range: 246 km

Power: 126 kW – 169 Hp

Acceleration: 0 – 100 km/h in 2.8 sec.

Battery capacity: 21.5 kW/H

Charge time: 1 hour

Eva Ribelle – Sporty semi-naked

Top speed: 200 km/h

City range: 420 km

Combined range: 246 km

Power: 126 kW – 169 Hp

Acceleration: 0 – 100 km/h in 2.8 sec.

Battery capacity: 21.5 kW/H

Charge time: 1 hour

EsseEsse9 – Classic retro styling

Top speed: 200 km/h

City range: 420 km

Combined range: 246 km

Power: 80 kW – 109 Hp

Acceleration: 0 – 100 km/h in 3 sec.

Battery capacity: 21.5 kW/H

Charge time: 1 hour

Experia – Electric touring motorcycle

Top speed: 180 km/h

City range: 420 km Combined range: 256 km

Power: 75 kW – 102 Hp

Acceleration: 0 – 100 km/h in 3.5 sec.

Battery capacity: 22.5 kW/H Charge time: 1 hour 15 min.

Energica Motor Company is the first manufacturer of supersport electric motorcycles.

Energica motorcycles are manufactured in the Italian Motor Valley in Modena.

Australian Electric Motor Co. is Australia’s premier electric motorcycle dealership with a showroom located in Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast. Theye have dealer and service networks in most Australian States with finance and insurance partners to help new electric motorcycle owners navigate electric vehicle ownership.