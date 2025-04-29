2025 Ducati Expedition Masters

Ducati and Dainese have teamed up, with the two Italian excellences creating unique and unforgettable motorcycling adventure experiences for enthusiasts around the world in the form of ‘Expedition Masters’, an exclusive travel program.

Expedition Masters offers the opportunity to explore some of the most incredible and uncontaminated locations on the planet, naturally in the saddle of a Ducati motorcycle, with the constant support of expert and qualified guides.

As part of the 2025 DRE Travel Adventures calendar, the Ducati experiences are designed to take enthusiasts to the destinations of their dreams, planned down to the smallest detail. These are the first 2025 proposals with additional destinations to be added during the course of the season.

Iceland – Fjords and geysers

The road trip, scheduled from 11 to 19 July and 20 to 29 July, will take participants on a discovery tour of the Snæfellsnes Peninsula, the Snæfellsjökull volcano, the Goðafoss and Dettifoss waterfalls, the Námaskarð fumaroles, and a whale-watching boat trip to Húsavík.

The route will cross the Ódáðahraun Desert, the East Fjords and the Vatnajökull Glacier, with a stop at the Jökulsárlón Glacial Lagoon. The black beach of Reynisfjara, the Dyrhólaey Nature Reserve, the waterfalls of Skógafoss, Seljalandsfoss and Gullfoss, and the Geysir Reserve will be visited.

The tour will end with a walk in the Thingvellir National Park. To allow fans to immerse themselves in Icelandic nature without worries, a 4×4 service vehicle will take care of luggage transport. A camera crew will capture the best moments of the trip to preserve the emotions and share them with friends.

Iceland – Glaciers and volcanoes

For off-road enthusiasts, an exclusive experience has been devised, also in Iceland, on an exciting route between active volcanoes and glaciers. Scheduled for 12 to 18 July, 19 to 25 July and 27 July to 2 August, this trip will take participants to discover the Landmannalaugar nature reserve, the Hekla volcano, the black desert of Fjallabak, the black beach of Vík, the Seljalandsfoss, Skógafoss and Gullfoss waterfalls, and the Geysir geyser.

The route includes off-road driving training and will be accompanied by an experienced guide. Again, a 4×4 assistance vehicle will transport luggage and a camera crew will document the trip. Daily stops will allow for self-directed exploration and photography while enjoying the Icelandic Arctic landscape.

United States – Route 66 and Monument Valley

The lights of Las Vegas, the charm of Route 66, the iconic views of Death Valley, the Grand Canyon and Monument Valley are the elements of a journey of discovery through the great American West.

Eleven days and 3,200 km in the saddle of the Multistrada V4 S and DesertX along the most evocative roads of Nevada, Arizona and Utah, in a ring that winds its way around the continuous alternation of modern scenery and the atmospheres of 1960s cinematography.

Participants will visit the Arches National Park and Canyonlands in Moab, along the banks of the Colorado River, where it will be possible to go on all kinds of excursions by e-bike, ATV, 4×4 and, for the more adventurous, even rafting. After visiting Bryce and Zion Canyon, the trip will end by returning to the glamorous atmosphere of the Las Vegas Strip.

A crew of professional photographers and videographers will follow the tour and make an exclusive video, which will be delivered to all participants together with the most beautiful photographs of the entire trip. Two separate expeditions are planned for this trip, for the dates 24 September – 4 October 2025 and 5 October – 15 October 2025.

Italy – Motor Valley and the Alps

The first, scheduled from June 21 to 27, is a seven-day, 1,500 km journey to discover the most beautiful roads in Italy and the new features offered by the Ducati Multistrada V2 S and Multistrada V4 S 2025.

The journey starts from Bologna and crosses the Apennines to the Mugello circuit to watch the MotoGP race surrounded by the passion of the Ducati Grandstand at the Correntaio curve.

The tour will then continue towards the Alps, tackling 33 passes including Pordoi and Stelvio. The tour includes visits to the Dainese, Ducati, Ferrari and Lamborghini museums in the Motor Valley and to the Dainese historical archive.

The route will take enthusiasts on a journey through spectacular landscapes, from the Dolomites to the Stelvio glaciers, and to taste local gastronomic specialties.

The second and third proposals will take enthusiasts to Iceland, on exciting road and off-road routes. In fact, you can choose between a nine-day, 2,200 km road trip through volcanoes, geysers and glaciers on the Ducati Multistrada V4 S and V4 Rally and a seven-day, 1,100 km off-road trip on the Ducati DesertX and DesertX Rally.

The tours provide an “all-inclusive” formula with the use of one of the motorcycles included in the itinerary, fuel, full technical Dainese clothing, photo and video coverage of the trip, guides and technical assistance*.

For further information on the calendar, tours, event programmes and registrations, you can visit the DRE Travel Adventures section of the Ducati website.