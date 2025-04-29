2025 CFMOTO 250CL-C LAMS Cruiser

CFMOTO Australia have just unveiled the new 250CL-C, a small capacity lightweight cruiser designed to offer an accessible riding experience to the next generation of motorcyclists and following on from the success of the larger 450CL-C.

The 250CL-C aims to blend old-school cruiser styling with modern details and convenience, including a water-drop style fuel tank with dual gloss clear coat, classic round LED headlight, integrated LED tail/brake lights, a machined polished fuel cap, and three-inch round instrument cluster combining analogue and LCD displays.

Powered by an upgraded 249 cc single-cylinder engine, liquid-cooled and running DOHC, the 250CL-C produces 18.5 kW and 20.5 Nm — with easy-to-manage torque suited to urban streets or relaxed weekend cruises.

A CF-SC slipper clutch comes standard, reducing clutch lever effort by 30 percent and offering smoother downshifts, for a more enjoyable ride for those on their first motorcycle.

The 250CL-C also tips the scales at just 165 kg wet and offers a low 690 mm seat height with relaxed riding triangle, ensuring almost anyone should be able to easily get two feet down, as well as a comfortable riding position.

Telescopic front forks are joined by twin rear shocks and wide 16-inch cruiser tyres, and CFMOTO promise a plush, stable ride across a variety of surfaces.

The addition of a Gates belt drive offers smoother and quieter operation compared to a chain, as well as reduced maintenance, and very much fits the cruiser theme.

J.Juan provide the disc brakes, with a large 300 mm front rotor and four-piston caliper, while a single-piston caliper is run on the 220 mm rear rotor.

The 250CL-C comes standard with dual-channel ABS and even offers traction control (TCS) as standard, for greater confidence in slippery road conditions and a safety net for new riders.

Designed with new and smaller riders in mind, the 250CL-C fills the gap in the Australian market by offering a low-displacement cruiser, and will be available in Teal Green from just $7,490 ride-away from authorised CFMOTO motorcycle dealerships nationwide.

Matt Reilly – General Manager Sales and Marketing, CFMOTO Australia

“The 250CL-C is all about creating a welcoming and stylish gateway into the world of motorcycling. It delivers the classic cruiser experience — lightweight, manageable, and full of character — at an accessible price point, making it the perfect choice for riders starting their journey.”

For more information on the 250CL-C or to find your nearest authorised CFMOTO motorcycle dealer, visit www.cfmoto.com.au.

*The advertised Ride Away price includes 12 months of registration. CFMOTO Motorcycles are supported by our 3-Year Factory Warranty Program. The program provides a warranty for two years from the date of purchase. However, if your vehicle is serviced exclusively at an authorised dealer and retains an accurate service history, you may be eligible for a further one-year extension. For more details, contact your CFMOTO Motorcycle dealer.

2025 CFMOTO 250CL-C Specifications

2025 CFMOTO 250CL-C Specifications Engine Type: Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC Capacity 249cc Bore & Stroke 72mm x 61.2mm Compression Ratio 11.3 : 1 Fuel System EFI / Mechanical throttle Maximum Power Output 18.5kW at 9,800rpm Maximum Torque Output 20.5Nm at 7,000rpm Transmission 6-speed with slipper clutch Front Suspension Ø37mm telescopic fork, 120mm travel Rear Suspension Swingarm with twin rear shocks, 70mm travel Brakes Front: J.Juan 4-piston radial caliper, single Ø300mm floating disc

Rear: J.Juan single-piston caliper, single 220mm disc Antilock Brake System (ABS) Dual-Channel ABS Front Tyre 130/90 R16, CST Rear Tyre 150/80 R16, CST Length x Width x Height 2,210mm x 805mm x 1,075mm Wheelbase 1,470mm Seat Height 690mm Fuel Capacity 13.5L Wet Weight 165kg Available Colours Teal Green Warranty 3-Years Price $7,490 ride-away

2025 CFMOTO 250CL-C Images