2022 Asia Talent Cup – Round 1, Qatar

The Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup has kicked off with a tight fought Race 1 at Losail International Circuit, with two rookies vs a returning rider taking it right down to the wire. In the end it was Shinya Ezawa who came out on top, crossing the line just 0.040 ahead of more veteran compatriot Gun Mie, with Amon Odaki completing the podium and still just 0.059 off the top.

Asia Talent Cup Round 1, Race 1 Video

Odaki started from pole but the rookie didn’t get the best start, dropping a few positions and into an immediate group that formed at the front. Aussie youngster Carter Thompson had qualified second on the grid and was in the leading group throughout the opening stages of the race.

There was some early drama then for three riders, with Marianos Nikolis, Kavin Quintal and Aan Riswanto going down and a number of other riders losing some time. But all riders ok, and the fight at the front became the classic freight train.

Some more incidents would prove decisive, however. Emil Izdhar crashed out, and Veda Ega Pratama and Thanat Laoongplio then tangled.

As the big group thundered on, with different riders seeming to take a turn at the front but the group then fight back, there were two more slices of drama coming. Thompson was still engaged in close combat with the front runners.

Staying out of trouble when in such close quarters combat can be as much luck as good judgement and unfortunately Carter Thompson, Rei Wakamatsu and Thanakorn Lakharn all crashed together and out of the front group.

With that trio on the deck that left a handful of riders to fight for the podium. Hakim Danish which put him out of the podium fight which left Odaki, Mie and Ezawa to fight for the win.

It went right to the final corner, with Mie attacking Odaki up the inside – sending the rookie wide – but that ultimately cost both. Ezawa was able to exit smoothly onto the start-finish straight and keep it tucked it in towards the flag, just staying ahead as Mie and Odaki homed in with the slipstream. It wasn’t enough for the chasing duo, and Ezawa wins Race 1 of 2022 and takes the early points lead. Mie just pipped Odaki to second.

After the crashes earlier in the race and the huge moment for Danish, fourth place became a two-way fight between the Malaysian, who dropped back, and Qatari wildcard Hamad al-Sahouti. The local rider just came out on top, with just 0.015 between the duo over the line.

Farish Hafiy took sixth in a lonelier it of space on track, with Jakkreephat Phuettisan another victim of drama after an impressive push early on, the Thai rookie taking seventh. Reykay Fadillah had a lonelier finish in P8, with a close battle to complete the top ten seeing Farres Putra just pip Diandra Trihardika at the flag.

Aussie Cameron Swain was the only Aussie finisher in P11 after starting from P17. Front row starter Carter Thompson was not classified after his clash while battling in the leading group, a rider had fell in front of Thompson and left him with nowhere to go. A tough blow for Thompson after being in with a real chance of victory. Countryman Marianos Nikolis had got caught up in the lap one incident and thus never got to complete a lap despite looking like the innocent party.

Race 1 Results