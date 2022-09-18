Product Advertorial

Shark Spartan RS

The Spartan RS marks the first Shark helmet which passes the new ECE 22:06 standard – marking the start of a new generation of motorcycle helmets, designed to limit aerodynamic drag, and minimise buffeting at medium to high speeds

The combination of multiaxial composite shell and multi-density EPS ensures the highest level of protection and exceeds this new standard. The ultra-resistant screen offers an additional level of security to the helmet, thanks to its locking system with four anchor points, directly inspired by the Race-R Pro GP helmet.

The Spartan RS is also equipped with the high performance VZ 300 display, which has already proven its worth on the Spartan GT. Designed in optical class 1 with variable thicknesses, it avoids visual distortions regardless of the viewing angle.

The helmet incorporates Pinlock 120 Max Vision film, the most effective anti-fog system on the market. The internal sun visor, which is UV380-treated, offers optimised ergonomics with a notching system allowing precise positioning.

The profile of the Spartan RS has been designed and engineered to limit aerodynamic drag, to minimise buffeting and to reduce extraneous noise at medium and high speeds.

The internal padding combines suede and Alveotech sanitised labelled textiles. Featuring anti-bacteria, anti sweat, and anti-odour properties. The side pads ensure optimal comfort and isolate noise.

The ventilation system includes chin vent diffusers that guide the air on the internal part of the visor, while the top vent forces the fresh air to penetrate the structure in the internal channels for reducing temperature on the skull area. The hot air outtake is at the back spoiler area.

Shark Spartan RS features

Roaster full face helmet

Carbon (RSC) multiaxial-fibre (RS) shell

2 Shell sizes

Double-D ring strap

Optical Class 1, scratch-resistant coating visor

Pinlock 120 Max Vision included in the box

Sharktooth Prime

Alveotech featuring sanitised label

Removable chin cover

Ventilation : three air intake / four air outlet

Six different visor colours in option

Sizing – from XS to XXL

You can check out the full Shark Spartan RS range at the Ficeda Accessories website, including the six different visors available. Pricing starts at $659.00 RRP.