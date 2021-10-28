FIM MiniGP World Final entry list revealed

The FIM MiniGP World Final is on the horizon, set to take place just ahead of the Gran Premio MOTUL de la Comunitat Valenciana, and the Entry List for the event can now be revealed.

The 30-strong list comprises the top three riders from each of the 10 Series that began in 2021 – Alpe Adria, France, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, North America, Portugal, Spain and the UK – with 10 countries represented amongst the finalists. They will all compete in Valencia for the overall crown, but split into different groups for Free Practice, Qualifying and five races.

After briefings and preparation on Tuesday, track action will begin on Wednesday with Free Practice and Qualifying. The races to decide the overall 2021 Champion will then take place on the Thursday ahead of the MotoGP season finale.

2021 FIM MiniGP World Final entries

# RIDER NAME AGE* NAT. TEAM 11 Matteo MASILI 13 ITA MiniGP Alpe Adria 12 Samuele BALDI 13 ITA MiniGP Alpe Adria 13 Tadeas BENACEK 12 CZE MiniGP Alpe Adria 14 Matthias ROSTAGNI 13 FRA MiniGP France 15 Enzo GIACOMINO 14 FRA MiniGP France 16 Louca FRIEH 13 FRA MiniGP France 21 Brian HAMILTON 14 IRL MiniGP Ireland 22 Josh O’BRIEN 12 IRL MiniGP Ireland 23 Finnan WHERITY 14 IRL MiniGP Ireland 24 Cristian BORRELLI 11 ITA MiniGP Italy 25 Gabriel Fabio VUONO 10 ITA MiniGP Italy 26 Edoardo LIGUORI 13 ITA MiniGP Italy 27 Farres PUTRA 13 MAL MiniGP Malaysia 28 Emil IDZHAR 14 MAL MiniGP Malaysia 29 Farish HAFIY 13 MAL MiniGP Malaysia 31 Manny VAN TILBURG 11 NED MiniGP Netherlands 32 Ruben NIJLAND 12 NED MiniGP Netherlands 33 Levi FLIER 10 NED MiniGP Netherlands 34 Kensei MATSUDAIRA 11 USA MiniGP North America 35 Jesse James SHEDDEN 12 USA MiniGP North America 36 Jayden FERNANDEZ 14 USA MiniGP North America 37 Martim REIS 13 POR MiniGP Portugal 38 Pedro MATOS 11 POR MiniGP Portugal 39 Lourenço VICENTE 11 POR MiniGP Portugal 44 Izan RODRIGUEZ ALVAREZ 11 ESP MiniGP Spain 45 Alberto ENRIQUEZ ORTEGA 11 ESP MiniGP Spain 46 Pablo OLIVARES RODRIGUEZ 13 ESP MiniGP Spain 47 Harley MCCABE 13 GBR MiniGP UK 48 Blake WILSON 10 GBR MiniGP UK 49 Joshua WILLIAMS 10 GBR MiniGP UK

2021 FIM MiniGP World Final Schedule