FIM MiniGP World Final entry list revealed
The FIM MiniGP World Final is on the horizon, set to take place just ahead of the Gran Premio MOTUL de la Comunitat Valenciana, and the Entry List for the event can now be revealed.
The 30-strong list comprises the top three riders from each of the 10 Series that began in 2021 – Alpe Adria, France, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, North America, Portugal, Spain and the UK – with 10 countries represented amongst the finalists. They will all compete in Valencia for the overall crown, but split into different groups for Free Practice, Qualifying and five races.
After briefings and preparation on Tuesday, track action will begin on Wednesday with Free Practice and Qualifying. The races to decide the overall 2021 Champion will then take place on the Thursday ahead of the MotoGP season finale.
2021 FIM MiniGP World Final entries
|#
|RIDER NAME
|AGE*
|NAT.
|TEAM
|11
|Matteo MASILI
|13
|ITA
|MiniGP Alpe Adria
|12
|Samuele BALDI
|13
|ITA
|MiniGP Alpe Adria
|13
|Tadeas BENACEK
|12
|CZE
|MiniGP Alpe Adria
|14
|Matthias ROSTAGNI
|13
|FRA
|MiniGP France
|15
|Enzo GIACOMINO
|14
|FRA
|MiniGP France
|16
|Louca FRIEH
|13
|FRA
|MiniGP France
|21
|Brian HAMILTON
|14
|IRL
|MiniGP Ireland
|22
|Josh O’BRIEN
|12
|IRL
|MiniGP Ireland
|23
|Finnan WHERITY
|14
|IRL
|MiniGP Ireland
|24
|Cristian BORRELLI
|11
|ITA
|MiniGP Italy
|25
|Gabriel Fabio VUONO
|10
|ITA
|MiniGP Italy
|26
|Edoardo LIGUORI
|13
|ITA
|MiniGP Italy
|27
|Farres PUTRA
|13
|MAL
|MiniGP Malaysia
|28
|Emil IDZHAR
|14
|MAL
|MiniGP Malaysia
|29
|Farish HAFIY
|13
|MAL
|MiniGP Malaysia
|31
|Manny VAN TILBURG
|11
|NED
|MiniGP Netherlands
|32
|Ruben NIJLAND
|12
|NED
|MiniGP Netherlands
|33
|Levi FLIER
|10
|NED
|MiniGP Netherlands
|34
|Kensei MATSUDAIRA
|11
|USA
|MiniGP North America
|35
|Jesse James SHEDDEN
|12
|USA
|MiniGP North America
|36
|Jayden FERNANDEZ
|14
|USA
|MiniGP North America
|37
|Martim REIS
|13
|POR
|MiniGP Portugal
|38
|Pedro MATOS
|11
|POR
|MiniGP Portugal
|39
|Lourenço VICENTE
|11
|POR
|MiniGP Portugal
|44
|Izan RODRIGUEZ ALVAREZ
|11
|ESP
|MiniGP Spain
|45
|Alberto ENRIQUEZ ORTEGA
|11
|ESP
|MiniGP Spain
|46
|Pablo OLIVARES RODRIGUEZ
|13
|ESP
|MiniGP Spain
|47
|Harley MCCABE
|13
|GBR
|MiniGP UK
|48
|Blake WILSON
|10
|GBR
|MiniGP UK
|49
|Joshua WILLIAMS
|10
|GBR
|MiniGP UK
2021 FIM MiniGP World Final Schedule