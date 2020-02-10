Fly Racing Lite Hydrogen LE Military Racewear

Product News Advertorial

Fly Racing and McLeod Accessories have announced the new Lite Hydrogen Limited Edition Military Racewear, offering lightweight performance, comfort and flexibility, alongside advanced breathability and an athletic, tailored fit.

The Lite Hydrogen Limited Edition Military Racewear Pants are available for $269.95 RRP and features a lightweight minimalist design, with multi-directional stretch-rib panels for flexibility, as well as mesh panels on back of knee and lower leg.

Low profile stretch leg cuffs with removable elastic bands ensure the ideal fit without constriction, and stretch panel construction offers maximum comfort and movement.

Leather heat shield panels with DuPont Kevlar stitching ensure grip and protection with ergonomically pre-shaped knees and room for knee guards, while the Boa System offers fast, on-the-fly micro adjustability.

A full-floating seat surrounded by stretch-rib material moves naturally with your body, and there’s an exclusive zipper lock system for a secure fit, along with a ratcheting closure at the waist with plenty of adjustability.

The Lite Hydrogen Limited Edition Military Racewear Jersey is available for $69.95 RRP and features a multi-panel construction with laser-cut perforations and zero-cuff arm openings, complete with reinforced mesh gussets.

Mesh ventilation panels dissipate unwanted heat, and the multi-panel construction ensures maximum performance and a comfortable fit, along with the low profile multi-directional tagless mesh collar. An extended tail helps keep the jersey tucked in, and the style is an athletic fit, offering a close fit to the body with minimal excess.

Visit your local Fly Racing stockist for more information or to check out the Lite Hydrogen Limited Edition Military Racewear in person, or see the McLeod Accessories website (link) for the full range and catalogue.