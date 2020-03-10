Airoh Helmet with select Spidi purchases

Product News Advertorial

Moto National, Australian importer of Spidi and Airoh helmets has announced some great deals, with a free Airoh ST501 or GP500 helmet offered on selected purchases from the Spidi range, including the Race Warrior Perforated Pro leathers, Sport Warrior Perforated Pro leathers, Supersport Touring two-piece leathers, Warrior Pro leather jacket, and Ladies EvoRider and Myst leather jackets.

So if you’re looking to gear up for the track, or grab some new gear, there’s never been a better time.

To check out the deals available, see the the Spidi Australia website –

SpidiAustralia.com.au (link).

Airoh GP500

The Airoh GP500 is designed for racing and sport riding, weighing only 1200g and featuring a carbon-kevlar fibre shell, which comes in three sizes. Made in Italy the GP500 comes with a homolgated light tint Max Vision visor with quick release system, and is Pinlock and tear-off ready.

A Pinlock insert comes with the helmet, with removable and washable liners, an emergency cheek pad removal system and high-flow ventilation system.

Aerodynamics were developed with wind tunnel testing, and front and rear spoilers offer additional stability, while a breath deflector and chin curtain and standard fitment. The Airoh GP500 is ECE Approved and has an RRP of $699.95.

Airoh ST501

The Airoh ST501 is a sports-touring helmet, with a ‘High Performance Composite’ shell that comes in two sizes, features inner EPS and weighs in at 1400g.

A racing style visor offers extra wide vision, and is scratch and UV resistant, with a removable hypoallergenic lining that can be washed, with a drop-down sun visor ensuring the ST501 is ready for anything.

A top, rear and chin vent offers good air flow, with a windstopper and Pinlock both standard with the helmet. A traditional DD retention system is still used for the chin strap. The Airoh ST501 has an RRP of $499.95 and is ECE approved.

