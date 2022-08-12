AIROH Aviator 3 ‘Six Days France’ Helmet

Main Partner of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE), Airoh are celebrating the 96th edition of this historic event by launching the limited edition Airoh Aviator 3 Six Days France 2022 helmet, with only 500 to be available worldwide.

The Aviator 3 is designed to meet the needs of all riders from professionals through to amateurs and features a dedicated design that reflects the French culture, with this year’s ISDE being held at Le Puy-en-Velay, France from Monday 29 August to Saturday 3 September.

The exclusivity of this helmet is reinforced by carrying an individual serial number on each, making it a real collector’s item. This unique detail is replicated on the accompanying special product passport and on the bespoke packaging.

Available for sale now, if purchased via the official Airoh online shop – the lucky soon-to-be owners of an Aviator 3 Six Days France 2022 helmet will have the opportunity to customise their helmet with additional words or numbers that will be laser printed on the edge of the shell to make it even more personal and distinctive.

The Aviator 3 Six Days France 2022 helmet will also be present and on sale at the Airoh truck during the ISDE in France and from September in European stores.

AIROH Aviator 3 ‘Six Days France’ 2022 features

Material – HPC Carbon

Homologation – ECE 22 06

Ventilation – Eight air intakes and spoilers

Safety and protection AMS Plus – Airoh Multiaction Safety System Plus AMLS – Airoh Magnetic Lining System AEFR – Airoh Emergency Fast Release AHS – Airoh Hydration System

Retention system – DD ring

Inner lining – washable and hypoallergenic

Weight – from 1330g + – 50g

Sizes – XS-S, M, L, XL-XXL

