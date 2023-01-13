CFMOTO luggage promotion

CFMOTO’s popular adventure tourers, the 800MT Sport and 800MT Touring, will be available for a limited time with a special offer guaranteed to lengthen adventures.

From January 11 until February 28, 2023, customers who purchase either an 800MT Sport or 800MT Touring will also be eligible to receive a free CFMOTO Genuine Accessory 3-piece aluminium Luggage Kit, valued over $2,150.

Designed specifically to fit the factory-fitted pannier mounts, the aluminium hard luggage kit offers 99 litres of capacious storage.

Each case is waterproof, dustproof, and scratchproof (internally lined) and features high-strength reinforced corners designed to withstand the shocks and stresses encountered when off the beaten track.

Launched in 2022, the feature-packed 800MT has quickly established itself as a strong contender in the Australian adventure touring market, enjoying phenomenal sales thanks to its unparalleled value-for-money proposition.

The proven real-world ability of the 800MT makes long-distance touring an absolute pleasure. Equipped with standard features that go above and beyond, like an electronic throttle, multiple riding modes, a slipper clutch, a seven-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, crash bars, fog lights and an adjustable screen, wrapped in a razor-sharp package.

The 800MT Sport is available in a Nebular Black colour scheme for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $12,990 Ride Away.

The 800MT Touring is available in Athens Blue with stunning gold-anodized wire-spoked wheels for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $14,490 Ride Away.

Both models are supported by a national dealer network and are backed by CFMOTO’s 3-year factory warranty program.

Interested customers are encouraged to visit www.cfmoto.com.au or contact their local CFMOTO dealer.

*Valid on all new CFMOTO 800MT Sport and Touring models purchased between 11/01/2023 and 28/02/2023. Excludes 800MT Touring Limited Edition. Excludes any fitment costs, available at participating dealers. Advertised ride away price includes 12 months registration and pre-delivery charges.