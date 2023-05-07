2023 FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Round One – Estoril

This year, the FIM JuniorGP World Championship, Moto2 European Championship, European Talent Cup and the new Stock European Championship will battle it out across seven rounds as each go in a bid for glory and action got underway over the weekend at its traditional starting point in Portugal: the iconic Circuito do Estoril.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Qualifying

The JuniorGP front row wasn’t decided without drama, with rookie Joel Esteban (Aspar Junior Team) seemingly set for a dream debut pole, only for his best lap to be cancelled which then dropped him down the time-sheets. One rider’s loss was another’s gain, as 16-year-old Luca Lunetta put in a scorching effort under the Portuguese sun, with a 1m44.340s earning him a maiden JuniorGP pole position.The front row is an all Italian lockout, with Alessandro Morosi (Eagle-1) and Nico Carraro (Aspar Junior Team) claiming P2 and P3 respectively.

Xabier Zurutuza (MTA Junior Team) came through Q1 to earn a launch from the head of the second row, and he’ll be joined by Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and the aforementioned Esteban. It’s a field that is packed with quality, with the likes of David Almansa (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) and 2022 race winner Tatchakorn Buasri (Honda Racing Thailand) needing to come from further back on the grid if they are to challenge on Sunday.

There was also a good news story for British Talent Team’s Eddie O’Shea, who has bounced back from recent surgery to qualify inside the top 10.

The quickest Aussie youngster in qualifying was Jacob Roulstone in 11th just ahead of Kiwi Cormac Buchanan. Angus Grenfell was 22nd.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race

In an enthralling race that was restarted due to a red flag, the impressive Carraro beat Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) to the chequered flag first by just 0.002s, having got into the slipstream of the Spaniard out of the final corner.

Alvaro Carpe (STV Laglisse Racing) crossed the line third, but was disqualified due to not meeting the correct weight regulations for the class. As a result, Jakob Rosenthaler (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Racing Team Intact GP Junior Team) was promoted onto the podium.

Young Aussie Jacob Roulstone crossed the line less than a second behind the winner to claim fifth place and bag 16-points.

Countryman Angus Grenfell took 19th place at the chequered flag, crossing the line 13-seconds behind the winner.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Gap/Top Speed 1 NICO CARRARO ITA GASGAS – 2 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS SPA HONDA +0.002 141.3 3 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT HUSQVARNA +0.275 141.3 4 LUCA LUNETTA ITA KTM +0.323 141.2 5 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS GASGAS +0.857 141.1 6 XABIER ZURUTUZA SPA KTM +0.923 141.1 7 ELIA BARTOLINI ITA HONDA +1.403 141.0 8 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA HONDA +1.452 140.9 9 EDDIE O’SHEA GBR HONDA +1.487 140.9 10 JOEL ESTEBAN SPA GASGAS +2.261 140.7 11 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA KTM +2.418 140.7 12 NOAH DETTWILER SWI KTM +3.131 140.5 13 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZE KTM +3.505 140.4 14 SHINYA EZAWA JPN HONDA +4.152 140.2 15 FADILLAH ADITAMA INA HONDA +4.190 140.2 16 LEO RAMMERSTORFER AUT HUSQVARNA +4.391 140.2 17 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URU HONDA +4.819 140.1 18 MARCOS RUDA SPA KTM +5.252 139.9 19 ANGUS GRENFELL AUS HONDA +12.953 138.0 20 GABIN PLANQUES FRA KTM +13.982 137.7 21 ALEX GOURDON FRA HONDA +15.047 137.4 22 GEOFFREY EMMANUEL IND KTM +16.409 137.1 23 ALESSIO MATTEI ITA KTM +33.939 132.9 Retired TORIN COLLINS CAN KTM CESARE TIEZZI ITA KTM

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 NICO CARRARO ITA GASGAS 25 2 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS ESP HONDA 20 3 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT HUSQVARNA 16 4 LUCA LUNETTA ITA KTM 13 5 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS GASGAS 11 6 XABIER ZURUTUZA ESP KTM 10 7 ELIA BARTOLINI ITA HONDA 9 8 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA HONDA 8 9 EDDIE O’SHEA GBR HONDA 7 10 JOEL ESTEBAN ESP GASGAS 6 11 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA KTM 5 12 NOAH DETTWILER CHE KTM 4 13 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZL KTM 3 14 SHINYA EZAWA JPN HONDA 2 15 FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA IDN HONDA 1

Moto2 European Championship Qualifying

In the Moto2 class, Senna Agius begins his 2023 title charge from pole position with the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team rider recording a 1m39.336s during qualifying. Carlos Tatay and Xavier Cardelus join Agius at the front of the grid in P2 and P3 respectively.

Niccolo Antonelli (MMR) was actually third quickest but incurred a technical infringement (underweight) and thus was penalised two grid positions and will start from the opening race from P5.

Harrison Voight qualified eighth on the Yamaha Phillipines backed Stylobike machine.

Moto2 European Championship Race One

Senna Agius launched from pole position and bolted away from the field in the opening contest of the 2023 season. Having got the perfect start from the line, the 17-year-old Australian had to do it all again due to a red flag after a crash for Martin Vugrinec.

Agius pulled the pin again at the restart to come home seven-seconds ahead of Carlos Tatay (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) and compatriot Harrison Voight (Yamaha Philippines Stylobike Racing Team) – both of whom are class rookies.

Moto2 European Championship Race One Results

No Rider Nat Gap / Top Speed 1 SENNA AGIUS AUS – 2 CARLOS TATAY SPA +7.263 149.0 3 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS +7.785 148.9 4 ALBERTO SURRA ITA +9.461 148.7 5 MATTIA RATO ITA +10.837 148.5 6 YERAY RUIZ SPA +11.836 148.4 7 ALEX TOLEDO SPA +12.754 148.3 8 NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI ITA +13.613 148.1 9 JUAN RODRÍGUEZ SPA +15.481 147.9 10 SAM WILFORD GBR +19.037 147.4 11 MARCO TAPIA SPA +19.040 147.4 12 UNAI ORRADRE SPA +19.600 147.4 13 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND +24.865 146.7 14 MATTIA VOLPI ITA +33.838 145.5 15 KYLE PAZ PHI +33.962 145.5 16 FILIP REHACEK CZE +1:10.055 141.0 17 CHANON INTA THA +1:16.763 140.2 18 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA 3 Laps 102.6 Not classified 87 GERARD RIU SPA

Moto2 European Championship Race Two

Harrison Voight and Carlos Tatay crashed out of podium places in the second bout, with the Australian pointing the finger of blame firmly at Tatay.

Agius though romped home towards a second win of the day to claim the maximum 50 points on offer in Estoril. His winning margin wasn’t quite as emphatic as before, but he still had more than four-seconds to spare over Xavi Cardelus (Promoracing) as the Andorran opened his account for the season, as did Niccolo Antonelli (MMR), with the Italian coming home third.

Moto2 European Championship Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap / Top Speed 1 SENNA AGIUS AUS – 2 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND +4.604 149.8 3 NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI ITA +4.914 149.8 4 MATTIA RATO ITA +13.156 149.1 5 YERAY RUIZ SPA +13.185 149.1 6 ALEX TOLEDO SPA +15.733 148.9 7 ALBERTO SURRA ITA +22.040 148.3 8 SAM WILFORD GBR +28.370 147.8 9 JUAN RODRÍGUEZ SPA +29.047 147.7 10 MATTIA VOLPI ITA +43.612 146.5 11 KYLE PAZ PHI +43.702 146.5 12 MARTIN VUGRINEC CRO +44.153 146.5 13 GERARD RIU SPA +45.323 146.4 14 CHANON INTA THA 1 Lap 140.6 Retired FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA EDUARDO MONTERO SPA FILIP REHACEK CZE MAXWELL TOTH USA CARLOS TATAY SPA HARRISON VOIGHT AUS ROBERTO GARCÍA SPA UNAI ORRADRE SPA

Moto2 European Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Manufacturer Points 1 SENNA AGIUS AUS KALEX 50 2 NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI ITA KALEX 24 3 MATTIA RATO ITA KALEX 24 4 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND KALEX 23 5 ALBERTO SURRA ITA BOSCOSCURO 22 6 YERAY RUIZ ESP KALEX 21 7 CARLOS TATAY VILA ESP KALEX 20 8 ALEX TOLEDO ESP BOSCOSCURO 19 9 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS KALEX 16 10 JUAN RODRÍGUEZ ESP SPEED UP & BOSCOSCURO 14 11 SAM WILFORD GBR KALEX 13 12 MATTIA VOLPI ITA KALEX 8 13 MARCO TAPIA ESP KALEX 6 14 KYLE PAZ PHL KALEX 6 15 MARTIN VUGRINEC HRV KALEX 4 16 UNAI ORRADRE ESP KALEX 4 17 GERARD RIU ESP KALEX 3 18 CHANON INTA THA KALEX 2

European Talent Cup Qualifying

ETC veteran Brian Uriarte will launch from pole position in both races, with the Spaniard’s 1m46.107s giving give him the perfect platform to chase a fifth win in the class.

Young Aussie Carter Thompson set the eighth quickest time while countryman Marianos Nikolis had to contest the Last Chance race to try and earn his place on the starting grid but unfortunately missed the cut.

European Talent Cup Race One

Brian Uriarte, Rico Salmela (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and Hakim Danish (Monlau Motul) formed a breakaway trio out front and entered wheel-to-wheel combat over 15 laps.

Victory wasn’t decided until the three riders took the chequered flag within 0.054s of one another, with Uriarte first ahead of Salmela and Danish completing the podium.

Carter Thompson went out of the race on lap three.

European Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 BRIAN URIARTE SPA – 2 RICO SALMELA FIN +0.039 140.3 3 HAKIM DANISH MAL +0.054 140.3 4 MÁXIMO QUILES SPA +7.521 139.7 5 RUCHÉ MOODLEY RSA +7.789 139.7 6 GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA +7.836 139.7 7 DAVID GONZÁLEZ SPA +7.839 139.7 8 GUIDO PINI ITA +7.876 139.6 9 PAU ALSINA SPA +9.423 139.5 10 BEÑAT FERNANDEZ SPA +9.469 139.5 11 DODÓ BOGGIO ITA +9.518 139.5 12 GUILLEM PLANQUES FRA +9.586 139.5 13 ADRIANO DONOSO SPA +9.700 139.5 14 LORENZ LUCIANO BEL +14.415 139.1 15 JESÚS TORRES SPA +14.435 139.1 16 EDOARDO LIGUORI ITA +14.880 139.0 17 GONZALO PÉREZ SPA +34.821 137.4 18 LUCA AGOSTINELLI VIE +34.894 137.4 19 EMANUEL BRINTON GBR +35.018 137.3 20 ENZO BELLON FRA +35.343 137.3 21 MATTEO ROMAN FRA +35.958 137.3 22 MARC AGUILAR SPA +36.168 137.2 23 OWEN VAN TRIGT NED +36.321 137.2 24 EDOARDO BERTOLA ITA +36.359 137.2 25 BENJAMIN CAILLET FRA +36.577 137.2 26 VASILIS PANTELEAKIS GRE +42.126 136.8 Retired HAMAD AL-SAHOUTI QAT CARTER THOMPSON AUS ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ SPA PEDRO ALOMAR SPA

European Talent Cup Race Two

Uriarte went back-to-back, with an even closer finish in Race 2. The young Spaniard pinched the win off of 2021 ETC Champion Maximo Quiles on the line with only 0.006s between them.

Quiles, who finished fourth in Race 1 after starting at the back of the grid and going through the LLP loop, was gutted to have missed out but still goes home with a P2 result, while David Gonzalez (Cuna de Campeones) capped an impressive run with a maiden podium in the class.

Carter Thompson took the chequered flag in 14th place to open his points account for the season.

European Talent Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap / Top Speed 1 BRIAN URIARTE SPA – 2 MÁXIMO QUILES SPA +0.006 140.1 3 DAVID GONZÁLEZ SPA +0.096 140.1 4 DODÓ BOGGIO ITA +0.140 140.1 5 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ SPA +0.198 140.1 6 RICO SALMELA FIN +0.424 140.1 7 JESÚS TORRES SPA +0.845 140.0 8 RUCHÉ MOODLEY RSA +1.531 140.0 9 LORENZ LUCIANO BEL +1.592 140.0 10 GUILLEM PLANQUES FRA +1.759 140.0 11 HAMAD AL-SAHOUTI QAT +7.053 139.5 12 BEÑAT FERNANDEZ SPA +7.060 139.5 13 PAU ALSINA SPA +7.118 139.5 14 CARTER THOMPSON AUS +15.310 138.8 15 GONZALO PÉREZ SPA +15.328 138.8 16 ADRIANO DONOSO SPA +15.382 138.8 17 AMANUEL BRINTON GBR +15.507 138.8 18 EDOARDO LIGUORI ITA +15.588 138.8 19 LUCA AGOSTINELLI VIE +29.594 137.6 20 MARC AGUILAR SPA +29.601 137.6 21 PEDRO ALOMAR SPA +29.643 137.6 22 MATTEO ROMAN FRA +29.705 137.6 23 BENJAMIN CAILLET FRA +30.006 137.5 24 EDOARDO BERTOLA ITA +30.053 137.5 25 OWEN VAN TRIGT NED +30.711 137.5 26 VASILIS PANTELEAKIS GRE +34.044 137.2 Not classified GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA ENZO BELLON FRA GUIDO PINI ITA HAKIM DANISH MAL

European Talent Cup Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BRIAN URIARTE ESP 50 2 MÁXIMO QUILES ESP 33 3 RICO SALMELA FIN 30 4 DAVID GONZÁLEZ ESP 25 5 RUCHÉ MOODLEY ZAF 19 6 DODÓ BOGGIO ITA 18 7 HAKIM DANISH MYS 16 8 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ ESP 11 9 GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA 10 10 JESÚS TORRES ESP 10 11 PAU ALSINA ESP 10 12 GUILLEM PLANQUES FRA 10 13 BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ ESP 10 14 LORENZ TONI LUCIANO BEL 9 15 GUIDO PINI ITA 8 16 HAMAD KHAMIS AL-SAHOUTI QAT 5 17 ADRIANO DONOSO ESP 3 18 CARTER THOMPSON AUS 2 19 GONZALO PÉREZ ESP 1

Stock European Championship Qualifying

Eric Fernandez claimed pole position for the opening Stock European Championship race. A 1m41.395s from the Spaniard gave him a narrow advantage on the time-sheets over Dani Muñoz (SP57 Racing Team) while Marco Garcia (EasyRace Team) joins them on the front row.

Young Aussie Archie McDonald heads row two but will have a long lap penalty to serve during the opening race after being deemed to have ridden irresponsibly in the way he rejoined the track after a crash late in the session.

Stock European Championship Race

Dani Muñoz carved out his own little piece of history as the maiden race winner in the new category, with the opportunity handed to him on a plate as poleman Eric Fernandez (FAU55 TEY Racing) crashed just three laps in. Muñoz then dominated, crossing the stripe 11-seconds clear of the rest of the field.

Marco Garcia (EasyRace Team) and Alex Millan (Fifty Motorsport) battled for second. In the end, it was Garcia who put in a classy ride to take the second step on the box, with Millan beginning his campaign with a third placed finish.

Young Aussie Archie McDonald recovered from a long lap penalty to claim sixth place

Stock European Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap / Top Speed 1 DANIEL MUÑOZ SPA – 2 MARCO GARCIA SPA +10.980 145.5 3 ALEX MILLÁN SPA +11.288 145.4 4 MARIO MAYOR SPA +24.199 144.4 5 ADRIÁN RODRIGUEZ SPA +24.206 144.4 6 ARCHIE MCDONALD AUS +25.125 144.3 7 COREY TINKER GBR +25.455 144.3 8 MAXIMILIANO ROCHA ARG +42.335 142.9 9 GUILLERMO M. MORENO MEX +48.577 142.4 10 MIHAIL FLOROV BUL +54.487 141.9 11 KYLIAN NESTOLA ITA +56.387 141.8 12 JACK BEDNAREK GBR +58.516 141.6 13 GONÇALO RIBEIRO POR +1:00.068 141.5 14 JAVIER DEL OLMO SPA +1:37.522 138.6 15 NAZARENO GOMEZ ARG +1:37.864 138.6 Retired CARTER BROWN GBR MATEUSZ HULEWICZ POL ERIC FERNANDEZ SPA DINO IOZZO ITA

Stock European Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 DANIEL MUÑOZ ESP YAMAHA 25 2 MARCO GARCÍA ESP YAMAHA 20 3 ALEX MILLÁN ESP YAMAHA 16 4 MARIO MAYOR ESP YAMAHA 13 5 ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ ESP YAMAHA 11 6 ARCHIE MCDONALD AUS YAMAHA 10 7 COREY TINKER GBR YAMAHA 9 8 MAXIMILIANO ROCHA ARG YAMAHA 8 9 GUILLERMO MARCEL MORENO MEX YAMAHA 7 10 MIHAIL FLOROV BGR YAMAHA 6 11 KILIAN NESTOLA ITA YAMAHA 5 12 JACK BEDNAREK GBR YAMAHA 4 13 GONÇALO RIBEIRO PRT YAMAHA 3 14 JAVIER DEL OLMO ESP KAWASAKI 2 15 NAZARENO LEONEL GOMEZ ARRIETA ARG YAMAHA 1

JuniorGP Calendar 2023