2023 FIM JuniorGP World Championship
Round One – Estoril
This year, the FIM JuniorGP World Championship, Moto2 European Championship, European Talent Cup and the new Stock European Championship will battle it out across seven rounds as each go in a bid for glory and action got underway over the weekend at its traditional starting point in Portugal: the iconic Circuito do Estoril.
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Qualifying
The JuniorGP front row wasn’t decided without drama, with rookie Joel Esteban (Aspar Junior Team) seemingly set for a dream debut pole, only for his best lap to be cancelled which then dropped him down the time-sheets. One rider’s loss was another’s gain, as 16-year-old Luca Lunetta put in a scorching effort under the Portuguese sun, with a 1m44.340s earning him a maiden JuniorGP pole position.The front row is an all Italian lockout, with Alessandro Morosi (Eagle-1) and Nico Carraro (Aspar Junior Team) claiming P2 and P3 respectively.
Xabier Zurutuza (MTA Junior Team) came through Q1 to earn a launch from the head of the second row, and he’ll be joined by Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and the aforementioned Esteban. It’s a field that is packed with quality, with the likes of David Almansa (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) and 2022 race winner Tatchakorn Buasri (Honda Racing Thailand) needing to come from further back on the grid if they are to challenge on Sunday.
There was also a good news story for British Talent Team’s Eddie O’Shea, who has bounced back from recent surgery to qualify inside the top 10.
The quickest Aussie youngster in qualifying was Jacob Roulstone in 11th just ahead of Kiwi Cormac Buchanan. Angus Grenfell was 22nd.
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race
In an enthralling race that was restarted due to a red flag, the impressive Carraro beat Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) to the chequered flag first by just 0.002s, having got into the slipstream of the Spaniard out of the final corner.
Alvaro Carpe (STV Laglisse Racing) crossed the line third, but was disqualified due to not meeting the correct weight regulations for the class. As a result, Jakob Rosenthaler (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Racing Team Intact GP Junior Team) was promoted onto the podium.
Young Aussie Jacob Roulstone crossed the line less than a second behind the winner to claim fifth place and bag 16-points.
Countryman Angus Grenfell took 19th place at the chequered flag, crossing the line 13-seconds behind the winner.
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap/Top Speed
|1
|NICO CARRARO
|ITA
|GASGAS
|–
|2
|ÁNGEL PIQUERAS
|SPA
|HONDA
|+0.002 141.3
|3
|JAKOB ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|HUSQVARNA
|+0.275 141.3
|4
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|KTM
|+0.323 141.2
|5
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
|GASGAS
|+0.857 141.1
|6
|XABIER ZURUTUZA
|SPA
|KTM
|+0.923 141.1
|7
|ELIA BARTOLINI
|ITA
|HONDA
|+1.403 141.0
|8
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|+1.452 140.9
|9
|EDDIE O’SHEA
|GBR
|HONDA
|+1.487 140.9
|10
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|SPA
|GASGAS
|+2.261 140.7
|11
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|KTM
|+2.418 140.7
|12
|NOAH DETTWILER
|SWI
|KTM
|+3.131 140.5
|13
|CORMAC BUCHANAN
|NZE
|KTM
|+3.505 140.4
|14
|SHINYA EZAWA
|JPN
|HONDA
|+4.152 140.2
|15
|FADILLAH ADITAMA
|INA
|HONDA
|+4.190 140.2
|16
|LEO RAMMERSTORFER
|AUT
|HUSQVARNA
|+4.391 140.2
|17
|FACUNDO LLAMBIAS
|URU
|HONDA
|+4.819 140.1
|18
|MARCOS RUDA
|SPA
|KTM
|+5.252 139.9
|19
|ANGUS GRENFELL
|AUS
|HONDA
|+12.953 138.0
|20
|GABIN PLANQUES
|FRA
|KTM
|+13.982 137.7
|21
|ALEX GOURDON
|FRA
|HONDA
|+15.047 137.4
|22
|GEOFFREY EMMANUEL
|IND
|KTM
|+16.409 137.1
|23
|ALESSIO MATTEI
|ITA
|KTM
|+33.939 132.9
|Retired
|TORIN COLLINS
|CAN
|KTM
|CESARE TIEZZI
|ITA
|KTM
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|NICO CARRARO
|ITA
|GASGAS
|25
|2
|ÁNGEL PIQUERAS
|ESP
|HONDA
|20
|3
|JAKOB ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|HUSQVARNA
|16
|4
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|KTM
|13
|5
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
|GASGAS
|11
|6
|XABIER ZURUTUZA
|ESP
|KTM
|10
|7
|ELIA BARTOLINI
|ITA
|HONDA
|9
|8
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|8
|9
|EDDIE O’SHEA
|GBR
|HONDA
|7
|10
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|ESP
|GASGAS
|6
|11
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|KTM
|5
|12
|NOAH DETTWILER
|CHE
|KTM
|4
|13
|CORMAC BUCHANAN
|NZL
|KTM
|3
|14
|SHINYA EZAWA
|JPN
|HONDA
|2
|15
|FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA
|IDN
|HONDA
|1
Moto2 European Championship Qualifying
In the Moto2 class, Senna Agius begins his 2023 title charge from pole position with the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team rider recording a 1m39.336s during qualifying. Carlos Tatay and Xavier Cardelus join Agius at the front of the grid in P2 and P3 respectively.
Niccolo Antonelli (MMR) was actually third quickest but incurred a technical infringement (underweight) and thus was penalised two grid positions and will start from the opening race from P5.
Harrison Voight qualified eighth on the Yamaha Phillipines backed Stylobike machine.
Moto2 European Championship Race One
Senna Agius launched from pole position and bolted away from the field in the opening contest of the 2023 season. Having got the perfect start from the line, the 17-year-old Australian had to do it all again due to a red flag after a crash for Martin Vugrinec.
Agius pulled the pin again at the restart to come home seven-seconds ahead of Carlos Tatay (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) and compatriot Harrison Voight (Yamaha Philippines Stylobike Racing Team) – both of whom are class rookies.
Moto2 European Championship Race One Results
|No
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap / Top Speed
|1
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUS
|–
|2
|CARLOS TATAY
|SPA
|+7.263 149.0
|3
|HARRISON VOIGHT
|AUS
|+7.785 148.9
|4
|ALBERTO SURRA
|ITA
|+9.461 148.7
|5
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|+10.837 148.5
|6
|YERAY RUIZ
|SPA
|+11.836 148.4
|7
|ALEX TOLEDO
|SPA
|+12.754 148.3
|8
|NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI
|ITA
|+13.613 148.1
|9
|JUAN RODRÍGUEZ
|SPA
|+15.481 147.9
|10
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|+19.037 147.4
|11
|MARCO TAPIA
|SPA
|+19.040 147.4
|12
|UNAI ORRADRE
|SPA
|+19.600 147.4
|13
|XAVIER CARDELÚS
|AND
|+24.865 146.7
|14
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|+33.838 145.5
|15
|KYLE PAZ
|PHI
|+33.962 145.5
|16
|FILIP REHACEK
|CZE
|+1:10.055 141.0
|17
|CHANON INTA
|THA
|+1:16.763 140.2
|18
|FRANCESCO MONGIARDO
|ITA
|3 Laps 102.6
|Not classified
|87 GERARD RIU
|SPA
Moto2 European Championship Race Two
Harrison Voight and Carlos Tatay crashed out of podium places in the second bout, with the Australian pointing the finger of blame firmly at Tatay.
Agius though romped home towards a second win of the day to claim the maximum 50 points on offer in Estoril. His winning margin wasn’t quite as emphatic as before, but he still had more than four-seconds to spare over Xavi Cardelus (Promoracing) as the Andorran opened his account for the season, as did Niccolo Antonelli (MMR), with the Italian coming home third.
Moto2 European Championship Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap / Top Speed
|1
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUS
|–
|2
|XAVIER CARDELÚS
|AND
|+4.604 149.8
|3
|NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI
|ITA
|+4.914 149.8
|4
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|+13.156 149.1
|5
|YERAY RUIZ
|SPA
|+13.185 149.1
|6
|ALEX TOLEDO
|SPA
|+15.733 148.9
|7
|ALBERTO SURRA
|ITA
|+22.040 148.3
|8
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|+28.370 147.8
|9
|JUAN RODRÍGUEZ
|SPA
|+29.047 147.7
|10
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|+43.612 146.5
|11
|KYLE PAZ
|PHI
|+43.702 146.5
|12
|MARTIN VUGRINEC
|CRO
|+44.153 146.5
|13
|GERARD RIU
|SPA
|+45.323 146.4
|14
|CHANON INTA
|THA
|1 Lap 140.6
|Retired
|FRANCESCO MONGIARDO
|ITA
|EDUARDO MONTERO
|SPA
|FILIP REHACEK
|CZE
|MAXWELL TOTH
|USA
|CARLOS TATAY
|SPA
|HARRISON VOIGHT
|AUS
|ROBERTO GARCÍA
|SPA
|UNAI ORRADRE
|SPA
Moto2 European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Manufacturer
|Points
|1
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUS
|KALEX
|50
|2
|NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI
|ITA
|KALEX
|24
|3
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|KALEX
|24
|4
|XAVIER CARDELÚS
|AND
|KALEX
|23
|5
|ALBERTO SURRA
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|22
|6
|YERAY RUIZ
|ESP
|KALEX
|21
|7
|CARLOS TATAY VILA
|ESP
|KALEX
|20
|8
|ALEX TOLEDO
|ESP
|BOSCOSCURO
|19
|9
|HARRISON VOIGHT
|AUS
|KALEX
|16
|10
|JUAN RODRÍGUEZ
|ESP
|SPEED UP & BOSCOSCURO
|14
|11
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|KALEX
|13
|12
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|KALEX
|8
|13
|MARCO TAPIA
|ESP
|KALEX
|6
|14
|KYLE PAZ
|PHL
|KALEX
|6
|15
|MARTIN VUGRINEC
|HRV
|KALEX
|4
|16
|UNAI ORRADRE
|ESP
|KALEX
|4
|17
|GERARD RIU
|ESP
|KALEX
|3
|18
|CHANON INTA
|THA
|KALEX
|2
European Talent Cup Qualifying
ETC veteran Brian Uriarte will launch from pole position in both races, with the Spaniard’s 1m46.107s giving give him the perfect platform to chase a fifth win in the class.
Young Aussie Carter Thompson set the eighth quickest time while countryman Marianos Nikolis had to contest the Last Chance race to try and earn his place on the starting grid but unfortunately missed the cut.
European Talent Cup Race One
Brian Uriarte, Rico Salmela (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and Hakim Danish (Monlau Motul) formed a breakaway trio out front and entered wheel-to-wheel combat over 15 laps.
Victory wasn’t decided until the three riders took the chequered flag within 0.054s of one another, with Uriarte first ahead of Salmela and Danish completing the podium.
Carter Thompson went out of the race on lap three.
European Talent Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|BRIAN URIARTE
|SPA
|–
|2
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|+0.039 140.3
|3
|HAKIM DANISH
|MAL
|+0.054 140.3
|4
|MÁXIMO QUILES
|SPA
|+7.521 139.7
|5
|RUCHÉ MOODLEY
|RSA
|+7.789 139.7
|6
|GIULIO PUGLIESE
|ITA
|+7.836 139.7
|7
|DAVID GONZÁLEZ
|SPA
|+7.839 139.7
|8
|GUIDO PINI
|ITA
|+7.876 139.6
|9
|PAU ALSINA
|SPA
|+9.423 139.5
|10
|BEÑAT FERNANDEZ
|SPA
|+9.469 139.5
|11
|DODÓ BOGGIO
|ITA
|+9.518 139.5
|12
|GUILLEM PLANQUES
|FRA
|+9.586 139.5
|13
|ADRIANO DONOSO
|SPA
|+9.700 139.5
|14
|LORENZ LUCIANO
|BEL
|+14.415 139.1
|15
|JESÚS TORRES
|SPA
|+14.435 139.1
|16
|EDOARDO LIGUORI
|ITA
|+14.880 139.0
|17
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|SPA
|+34.821 137.4
|18
|LUCA AGOSTINELLI
|VIE
|+34.894 137.4
|19
|EMANUEL BRINTON
|GBR
|+35.018 137.3
|20
|ENZO BELLON
|FRA
|+35.343 137.3
|21
|MATTEO ROMAN
|FRA
|+35.958 137.3
|22
|MARC AGUILAR
|SPA
|+36.168 137.2
|23
|OWEN VAN TRIGT
|NED
|+36.321 137.2
|24
|EDOARDO BERTOLA
|ITA
|+36.359 137.2
|25
|BENJAMIN CAILLET
|FRA
|+36.577 137.2
|26
|VASILIS PANTELEAKIS
|GRE
|+42.126 136.8
|Retired
|HAMAD AL-SAHOUTI
|QAT
|CARTER THOMPSON
|AUS
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|SPA
|PEDRO ALOMAR
|SPA
European Talent Cup Race Two
Uriarte went back-to-back, with an even closer finish in Race 2. The young Spaniard pinched the win off of 2021 ETC Champion Maximo Quiles on the line with only 0.006s between them.
Quiles, who finished fourth in Race 1 after starting at the back of the grid and going through the LLP loop, was gutted to have missed out but still goes home with a P2 result, while David Gonzalez (Cuna de Campeones) capped an impressive run with a maiden podium in the class.
Carter Thompson took the chequered flag in 14th place to open his points account for the season.
European Talent Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap / Top Speed
|1
|BRIAN URIARTE
|SPA
|–
|2
|MÁXIMO QUILES
|SPA
|+0.006 140.1
|3
|DAVID GONZÁLEZ
|SPA
|+0.096 140.1
|4
|DODÓ BOGGIO
|ITA
|+0.140 140.1
|5
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|SPA
|+0.198 140.1
|6
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|+0.424 140.1
|7
|JESÚS TORRES
|SPA
|+0.845 140.0
|8
|RUCHÉ MOODLEY
|RSA
|+1.531 140.0
|9
|LORENZ LUCIANO
|BEL
|+1.592 140.0
|10
|GUILLEM PLANQUES
|FRA
|+1.759 140.0
|11
|HAMAD AL-SAHOUTI
|QAT
|+7.053 139.5
|12
|BEÑAT FERNANDEZ
|SPA
|+7.060 139.5
|13
|PAU ALSINA
|SPA
|+7.118 139.5
|14
|CARTER THOMPSON
|AUS
|+15.310 138.8
|15
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|SPA
|+15.328 138.8
|16
|ADRIANO DONOSO
|SPA
|+15.382 138.8
|17
|AMANUEL BRINTON
|GBR
|+15.507 138.8
|18
|EDOARDO LIGUORI
|ITA
|+15.588 138.8
|19
|LUCA AGOSTINELLI
|VIE
|+29.594 137.6
|20
|MARC AGUILAR
|SPA
|+29.601 137.6
|21
|PEDRO ALOMAR
|SPA
|+29.643 137.6
|22
|MATTEO ROMAN
|FRA
|+29.705 137.6
|23
|BENJAMIN CAILLET
|FRA
|+30.006 137.5
|24
|EDOARDO BERTOLA
|ITA
|+30.053 137.5
|25
|OWEN VAN TRIGT
|NED
|+30.711 137.5
|26
|VASILIS PANTELEAKIS
|GRE
|+34.044 137.2
|Not classified
|GIULIO PUGLIESE
|ITA
|ENZO BELLON
|FRA
|GUIDO PINI
|ITA
|HAKIM DANISH
|MAL
European Talent Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|BRIAN URIARTE
|ESP
|50
|2
|MÁXIMO QUILES
|ESP
|33
|3
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|30
|4
|DAVID GONZÁLEZ
|ESP
|25
|5
|RUCHÉ MOODLEY
|ZAF
|19
|6
|DODÓ BOGGIO
|ITA
|18
|7
|HAKIM DANISH
|MYS
|16
|8
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|11
|9
|GIULIO PUGLIESE
|ITA
|10
|10
|JESÚS TORRES
|ESP
|10
|11
|PAU ALSINA
|ESP
|10
|12
|GUILLEM PLANQUES
|FRA
|10
|13
|BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|10
|14
|LORENZ TONI LUCIANO
|BEL
|9
|15
|GUIDO PINI
|ITA
|8
|16
|HAMAD KHAMIS AL-SAHOUTI
|QAT
|5
|17
|ADRIANO DONOSO
|ESP
|3
|18
|CARTER THOMPSON
|AUS
|2
|19
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|ESP
|1
Stock European Championship Qualifying
Eric Fernandez claimed pole position for the opening Stock European Championship race. A 1m41.395s from the Spaniard gave him a narrow advantage on the time-sheets over Dani Muñoz (SP57 Racing Team) while Marco Garcia (EasyRace Team) joins them on the front row.
Young Aussie Archie McDonald heads row two but will have a long lap penalty to serve during the opening race after being deemed to have ridden irresponsibly in the way he rejoined the track after a crash late in the session.
Stock European Championship Race
Dani Muñoz carved out his own little piece of history as the maiden race winner in the new category, with the opportunity handed to him on a plate as poleman Eric Fernandez (FAU55 TEY Racing) crashed just three laps in. Muñoz then dominated, crossing the stripe 11-seconds clear of the rest of the field.
Marco Garcia (EasyRace Team) and Alex Millan (Fifty Motorsport) battled for second. In the end, it was Garcia who put in a classy ride to take the second step on the box, with Millan beginning his campaign with a third placed finish.
Young Aussie Archie McDonald recovered from a long lap penalty to claim sixth place
Stock European Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap / Top Speed
|1
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|SPA
|–
|2
|MARCO GARCIA
|SPA
|+10.980 145.5
|3
|ALEX MILLÁN
|SPA
|+11.288 145.4
|4
|MARIO MAYOR
|SPA
|+24.199 144.4
|5
|ADRIÁN RODRIGUEZ
|SPA
|+24.206 144.4
|6
|ARCHIE MCDONALD
|AUS
|+25.125 144.3
|7
|COREY TINKER
|GBR
|+25.455 144.3
|8
|MAXIMILIANO ROCHA
|ARG
|+42.335 142.9
|9
|GUILLERMO M. MORENO
|MEX
|+48.577 142.4
|10
|MIHAIL FLOROV
|BUL
|+54.487 141.9
|11
|KYLIAN NESTOLA
|ITA
|+56.387 141.8
|12
|JACK BEDNAREK
|GBR
|+58.516 141.6
|13
|GONÇALO RIBEIRO
|POR
|+1:00.068 141.5
|14
|JAVIER DEL OLMO
|SPA
|+1:37.522 138.6
|15
|NAZARENO GOMEZ
|ARG
|+1:37.864 138.6
|Retired
|CARTER BROWN
|GBR
|MATEUSZ HULEWICZ
|POL
|ERIC FERNANDEZ
|SPA
|DINO IOZZO
|ITA
Stock European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|25
|2
|MARCO GARCÍA
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|20
|3
|ALEX MILLÁN
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|16
|4
|MARIO MAYOR
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|13
|5
|ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|11
|6
|ARCHIE MCDONALD
|AUS
|YAMAHA
|10
|7
|COREY TINKER
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|9
|8
|MAXIMILIANO ROCHA
|ARG
|YAMAHA
|8
|9
|GUILLERMO MARCEL MORENO
|MEX
|YAMAHA
|7
|10
|MIHAIL FLOROV
|BGR
|YAMAHA
|6
|11
|KILIAN NESTOLA
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|5
|12
|JACK BEDNAREK
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|4
|13
|GONÇALO RIBEIRO
|PRT
|YAMAHA
|3
|14
|JAVIER DEL OLMO
|ESP
|KAWASAKI
|2
|15
|NAZARENO LEONEL GOMEZ ARRIETA
|ARG
|YAMAHA
|1
JuniorGP Calendar 2023
- 06/07 May: Circuito do Estoril (Estoril, Portugal)
- 20/21 May: Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana (Valencia, Spain)
- 03/04 June: Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto (Jerez de la Frontera, Spain)
- 01/02 July: Autódromo Internacional do Algarve (Portimao, Portugal)
- 15/16 July: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Montmeló, Spain)
- 07/08 October: MotorLand Aragón (Alcaniz, Spain)
- 04/05 November: Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana (Valencia, Spain)