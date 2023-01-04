FunnelWeb Filters for 2023 KTM/Husqvarna 250/350/450

Designed and manufactured in Australia, FunnelWeb Filters utilise the latest technologies in open cell foam 3D profiling, the pyramid profile effectively doubles the filters outside surface area without increasing its overall size and, compared with conventional foam air filters. Pyramid profile is designed to:

Provide a 100% larger surface area

Trap dust evenly over the increased outside surface area while allowing optimum airflow

Maintain optimal airflow by spreading dust build over an increased surface area

Effectively reduces the frequency of filter changes and cleanings

An impenetrable, robust foam enables a tight fit and guarantees no dirt or debris enters the airbox. The robustness of the seal also reduces the chance of shrinking, stretching, and tearing to allow for optimal fit over its lifetime.

The FunnelWeb Filters are now available for KTM/Husqvarna 250 and 450 cc machines from 2023-onwards, priced at $44.95 RRP, product #FWF500.

For more information check the Lusty Industries website (link) or to find your local retailer.