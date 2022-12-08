Maxima Synthetic Blend 4T 10W30 Ester now available
Maxima Racing Oils semi-synthetic, ester-based four-stroke engine oil is designed to ensure optimum protection, peak performance and positive clutch feel, for all air and water-cooled 4-stroke gasoline engines, and is available now.
Surface-active formulation provides excellent film thickness and viscosity stability across all operating temperatures.
An advanced, proprietary additive system keeps your engine running clean, trouble-free and extends the life of the machine.
Maxima Synthetic Blend 4T 10W30 Ester exceeds the requirements of API SL / JASO MA2, and is available in a 1 litre bottle.
Maxima Synthetic Blend 4T 10W30 Ester
- Superior protection at any temperature
- Excellent clutch feel and clutch protection
- Shear-stable, ester-based formula maintains oil viscosity and film thickness
- Proprietary additive system and synthetic base oils combine to minimize oxidation and wear
- Increases durability and extends engine life
You can pick up a 1L (34 oz) bottle at your nearest Maxima stockist for $25.95 RRP, or head to the Lusty Industries website for more information (link). To find your local Maxima stockist click here (link).