Maxima Synthetic Blend 4T 10W30 Ester now available

Maxima Racing Oils semi-synthetic, ester-based four-stroke engine oil is designed to ensure optimum protection, peak performance and positive clutch feel, for all air and water-cooled 4-stroke gasoline engines, and is available now.

Surface-active formulation provides excellent film thickness and viscosity stability across all operating temperatures.

An advanced, proprietary additive system keeps your engine running clean, trouble-free and extends the life of the machine.

Maxima Synthetic Blend 4T 10W30 Ester exceeds the requirements of API SL / JASO MA2, and is available in a 1 litre bottle.

Maxima Synthetic Blend 4T 10W30 Ester

Superior protection at any temperature

Excellent clutch feel and clutch protection

Shear-stable, ester-based formula maintains oil viscosity and film thickness

Proprietary additive system and synthetic base oils combine to minimize oxidation and wear

Increases durability and extends engine life

You can pick up a 1L (34 oz) bottle at your nearest Maxima stockist for $25.95 RRP, or head to the Lusty Industries website for more information (link). To find your local Maxima stockist click here (link).