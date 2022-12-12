Forma Terra EVO Boot

If you are adventuring further away from paved and well maintained dirt roads, your feet will need more protection than traditional boots.

The new Terra Evo’s sole has increased rigidity for a higher level of off-road protection, and also provides more durability for long distance stand-up riding.

Heels and toes get external PU for tougher impact absorption and improved rider protection. The main boot structure is produced in oiled full-grain leather with a new FCS Ankle Support System to allow for maximum support without compromising touring comfort.

The Terra Evo boots are an excellent waterproof dual-sport option if you favour that occasional mountain trail…

For more details head into your local Forma stockist or check out the Forma Boots Australia website (link).

Forma Terra EVO Boot features