GASGAS Christmas Sale

GASGAS has knocked another $400 off its Australian off-road range for Christmas, from junior motocross bikes right through to the TXT trials line. The Red Hot Christmas Sale runs from 16 November to 24 December 2026, while stocks last. It covers Mini, motocross, cross-country, enduro and trials bikes, with the latest 2027 models included.

The bonus goes on top of existing GAS Money deals where they apply. Some of the sharpest numbers are on earlier model years, with discounts of more than $4,000 on selected motocross, enduro and trials bikes.

From the MC 50 to a $10,095 MC 450F

For the junior rider in the family, the 2026 MC 50 is listed at a recommended $5,695 ride-away, with $900 in total savings. The 2026 MC 85 is available in 17/14 and 19/16 wheel configurations, both listed with $1,300 in combined savings.

At the full-size end of the motocross range, the 2025 MC 450F stands out at a recommended $10,095 ride-away, with $4,920 in total savings. If cross-country racing is more your thing, GASGAS lists the 2026 EX 300 at a recommended $13,095 ride-away with $1,900 in combined savings.

Two ways into a 300 two-stroke

If your idea of a good ride is a long loop through the bush, the EC 300 is the enduro alternative to the EX 300. GASGAS lists the 2026 EC 300 at a recommended $16,195 ride-away with $1,400 in combined savings. A 2025 EC 300 is listed at $14,595 ride-away with $3,470 in total savings, if a dealer still has one in stock.

TXT trials bikes get the bonus too

Trials is a good way to work on the balance, clutch control and low-speed accuracy that pay off on a dirt bike. The sale includes both TXT Racing and TXT GP models, with the 2024 TXT Racing 125 listed at a recommended $8,170 ride-away and the 2024 TXT Racing 250 at $8,535. Both carry $4,900 in total savings.

Among the 2025 bikes, GASGAS lists the TXT Racing 250 at a recommended $10,035 ride-away and the TXT Racing 300 at $10,235. Both include $3,400 in combined savings. The two trials photos here show the 2025 TXT Racing range.

See the GASGAS Red Hot Christmas Sale for all the offers and check what’s in stock with a participating authorised GASGAS dealer. The savings shown include GST and already account for the $400 Christmas bonus.