MotoGP 2026

Round 21 – Portimao – Rider Reflections

Marco Bezzecchi turned pole position and a Sprint win into his seventh Grand Prix victory of the season at Portimão. He passed Raúl Fernández for the lead at Turn 1 on lap 15, set the fastest lap and pulled clear. Jorge Martín took second from Fernández three laps later to settle the order on an all-Aprilia podium. Fabio Di Giannantonio took fourth on the VR46 Ducati, with Ai Ogura fifth for Trackhouse.

Marc Márquez finished eighth in the 25-lap race to clinch his eighth premier-class title, equalling Giacomo Agostini’s record, and his tenth world title across all classes. Aprilia Racing had secured its first MotoGP teams’ championship in Saturday’s Sprint and heads to the Valencia finale nine points clear of Ducati in the constructors’ standings. Jack Miller ran as high as ninth in the opening laps and finished 13th.

MotoGP Rider Quotes

Marco Bezzecchi – P1

“It was great to finally put together a good weekend from start to finish, and I want to thank the entire team for the work they’ve done. This is my best season in MotoGP, and I’m very happy with what we’ve achieved. So I’m convinced we can still improve, and that’s what I’ll be trying to do, both at Valencia and in 2027. It was really satisfying to battle it out with Marc when he was in such great form. He’s been incredibly strong. Congratulations on the title.”

Jorge Martín – P2

“I’d like to congratulate Marc. It’s been an honour and a privilege to go up against him for this World Championship. Thinking about it, it’s as if I lost a year because of all the injuries in 2025. In the end, this has been a year of groundwork for me, getting to know the tracks I’d never raced on with Aprilia and building on our base set-up. I gave it my all and, despite everything, I’m proud of what we’ve managed to do and of the team’s work. We had a great battle in the race. I believed right to the end, and I’m happy to keep racking up the podiums.”

Raúl Fernández – P3

“I’m really happy to make another podium. Firstly because I am the independent rider with the most podiums during the season and another thing is, after last year’s crash here, I wasn’t really sure before jumping on the bike if I was able to be competitive here. Right now, my question is answered – we were super competitive, we did a super good weekend but today, to be honest, it’s the first time I’m on the podium and am not happy. I’m not happy 100% because when I was first and tried to get into the flow to do what I want with the bike, I wasn’t able. I had too many movements and it was quite difficult to manage and the grip level on track which was pretty low. I’m happy but not 100% because when you fight for 15 laps for the victory and lose the first and second position in the last moment, it’s quite difficult to manage. But, we need to learn and need to understand why we were not competitive enough and to find a solution for the future.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P4

“It was a good race, I am very happy with my pace, especially in the final stages. Today, I had a very good start, but, at the end of the opening lap, things got more difficult due to a contact with another rider. I dropped several positions, but I stayed calm and I tried to set my rhythm. So, we showed a good pace and, in the final stages, we were the quickest. We set the fastest lap at the final lap, and this means that we are ok, physically too. Today we did the maximum and I am very happy with myself, my team and the bike. I am proud of the job we’ve done.”

Ai Ogura – P5

“It was a good race – some good overtakes. It’s a shame about Saturday, but today was good. I messed up turn three at the start and lost a lot of positions there but, after that, it was all OK. I thought I could catch Diggia (Fabio Di Giannantonio) at the end, but his pace was really good until the last lap. I feel like P5 was the maximum we could have today – it’s OK. There’s a lot to learn from this weekend and there’s just one to go, but we are ready to give our 100% in the last race.”

Fermín Aldeguer – P6

“We have to be happy because these are ten important points. We were in the mix, and after yesterday’s unlucky sprint race, we needed a result like this. Unfortunately, we’re still lacking some pace. Early on, I may have used up a little too much tyre trying to stay with the front-runners, and then I struggled. We’re definitely still lacking something physically, but Valencia will be another opportunity to keep improving. Last but not least, congratulations to Marc, who once again showed that he’s the best.”

Brad Binder – P7

“I had a decent enough race but I just lacked some speed, and I think the pace we had was enough for the place I finished. The medium tire worked better for us today. I made sure when I overtook Marc it was clean! I pushed to bring it home in the last few laps. Overall, it’s been a bit better than some other weekends and we just missed a few tenths to be more in the mix.”

Marc Márquez – P8

“I think that, after the crash at Le Mans, those around me around me and everyone else believed in me more than I believed in myself. At that moment, I didn’t take anything for granted. I could see that I wasn’t able to ride well, and I told myself that perhaps it was time to go under the knife and see what would happen, whether we would be able to carry on or whether the damage was actually more serious than we had thought. At that point, I simply kept going. I followed my instincts and continued working as I have always done throughout my sporting career, giving everything from Monday to Sunday and thinking only about racing. The people around me also adapted to my lifestyle, and I’m extremely grateful to them for that. Last year, I said that winning that title had helped me find peace with myself. This year, however, I believe this title is dedicated to all the fans and the people who have stood by me and supported me. It’s the title they deserved, so it’s for all of them, for my grandparents, who have helped me so much from up above, for the team and for Ducati.”

Luca Marini – P9

“Today we were able to have one of our classic Sunday performances, able to put some pieces together and achieve a decent result when we look at the whole weekend. With all of the weather changes we did not have a huge amount of data to rely on but the team were able to find a good compromise for today. We were also able to confirm ourselves as the top Honda in the championship, which was my goal from the start of the year, we have to be satisfied about things like this. Consistency has been key. I tried to catch Binder and Marquez at the end, but I couldn’t quite close that last half a second. Congratulations to Marc for the title.”

Iker Lecuona – P10

“I’m very happy with the whole weekend. I’d like to thank Ducati and all the guys, the entire team, for the work they’ve done, especially for the extra work on Friday. I’m really pleased: the Sprint went well, although we had a few issues, while today I felt very, very good, especially in the second half of the race. I was fast and felt comfortable, so I can only thank Ducati and all the guys for their work and for this opportunity. Now we’ll see what happens in the future. Of course, I’d like to congratulate Marc on his World Championship title; there’s really very little more to add.”

Enea Bastianini – P11

“The start was a bit worse than yesterday. I went wide at Turn 1 but then made up some ground in other parts of the first lap. I think I was riding well. Then I had a problem with the rear device. It stayed down exiting Turn 5. It was strange and I was thinking about coming back to the box to retire. But it then resolved itself after one lap. I had lost a lot of time and then had to make the same overtakes that I’d done before. After I didn’t use the device for a while and then started using it toward the end. It was tough to think about something more than today’s result. In the end, we did the best we could considering the conditions. The top ten was our target today and I think around eighth or ninth place would have been possible without this issue.”

Fabio Quartararo – P12

“I did my best today. I don’t think I could have done any better, especially considering tyre degradation. We struggled all weekend, but I think we saved the results quite a bit in the Sprint and the Race. I think that we did a great race. I think the celebration by Marc [Márquez] – going up the stairs with the goat – says it all, and I have nothing else to add. He was already the guy that was winning when I was 14 years old. I’m now 27, and he’s still winning, so I think it’s time for him to take a rest – I’m joking.”

Jack Miller – P13

“It was a decent race for us. I‘m not overly disappointed, although, of course, I would have liked a little more. I did my best to stay with the group, but the speed difference on the main straight was simply too much to overcome. I was trying to make up for it in the corners by braking later and getting on the throttle earlier, but it was always going to be difficult. Nevertheless, I never gave up. In fact, the last eight laps were probably my best of the race: I rode cleanly, made no mistakes and gave everything I had. Unfortunately, Fabio managed to get past me on the final lap, which was probably the most disappointing part. But overall, it was a good race and I enjoyed it. It was nice to spend some time inside the top ten. “I would like to congratulate Marc Márquez, what he has achieved is incredible. To come back from everything he has been through and still perform at this level is quite extraordinary. He is riding better than ever, in my opinion: fast, consistent and always competitive. He’s an absolute phenomenon, and I’m a big fan of what he’s doing.”

Álex Rins – P14

“In today’s race, I tried to do my pace, and I improved a little bit. I fought with Jake [Dixon], and it was quite intense. We lost some time there. Then I caught up with Pol [Espargaró] and overtook him too. It was quite a hard race for us, but we got two points. For how the weekend went, I’m satisfied with that result. I’m happy for Marc [Márquez]. He suffered a lot, and he deserves this. Now I will focus on my last race in MotoGP next week.”

Franco Morbidelli – P15

“It was a very difficult weekend, because I struggled to have the performance I wanted. Today, the goal was to stay in the group: at the start of the race, I lost some ground, but then I started to recover positions. We were able to fight in the last laps, and I also got a point. I am happy with this result, which gives me a sweet aftertaste in a tough weekend. Still, I am not as fast as I want, but we will start again from the final stages of the Portimao race to arrive to Valencia with confidence and to end the season and this journey in the best way possible.”

Pol Espargaró – P16

“It was tough. My right arm collapsed around half race distance. I made a good start and was fighting with Fabio [Quartararo] and Enea [Bastianini]. That was good and I was feeling comfortable. The track felt good too, but it’s physical and critical on your riding style. After 14 laps I started to have arm pump in the same arm on which I had surgery many years ago. This is one of the problems of not riding – these things appear. With five or six laps remaining, Rins and Morbidelli overtook me. Anyway, I enjoyed half of the race.”

Jake Dixon – P17

“Honestly, I am annoyed with today, I was expecting to do a lot better than I did and today I was just not feeling comfortable. Still a lot of things to learn and understand, but that’s the reality of only having two race weekends on a bike like this. A couple of hard battles during the race, some that sent me off track, meant there were a lot of things learned again. The changing conditions this weekend helped us earlier but certainly made today more complicated. Thanks to the Honda HRC Castrol team they’ve been absolutely perfect this whole weekend. I would love to just have a day testing on the bike without any pressure and more time.”

Augusto Fernández – P18

“It was a very difficult race. I didn’t feel comfortable from the beginning, but my main goal was to finish and complete all 24 laps. Since joining the team as Toprak’s replacement, I hadn’t managed to finish a race: we didn’t get to race in Australia, and then I crashed very early in Malaysia. So today it was important for me to cover the full race distance, get those laps under my belt and start rebuilding my MotoGP race rhythm and fitness. It was tough, but I think completing the distance was valuable. “Now I’m looking forward to Valencia, a circuit I know very well and really enjoy riding. Hopefully, we can have a more competitive weekend there and make another step forward.”

Diogo Moreira – DNF

“I was having a great race, and it would have been nice to finish it. Unfortunately, I lost the front on the final lap and I crashed. It’s disappointing because we had a strong race, but we can take the positives from the weekend and try again in Valencia!”

Álex Márquez – DNF

“I was hoping for a completely different race, especially with today’s colours, but everything went wrong. Physically, we weren’t at our best, but we could still have scored some important points today. I took it easy at the start, but I was hit quite hard at Turn 3 and lost several positions. I got back into my rhythm and managed to catch up with Iker, but then I ran out of strength and decided to retire.”

Pedro Acosta – DNF

“We had some brake issues this weekend and it was a bit more exaggerated in the race. I arrived in Turn 5 and was a bit too wide trying to stop the bike. It was a mistake and the first for me in a Sunday race. I’m happy with the consistency I have learned this season. We need things to become a bit more stable because we have struggled a bit since Austria. We have to put everything together for Valencia.”

Johann Zarco – DNF

“I was trying to overtake on the inside, but unfortunately, it didn’t work out. It was a race incident. These things are part of racing, and we have to accept them. We’ll take the positives from the weekend and focus on the final round in Valencia!”

Team Managers

Massimo Rivola – Aprilia Racing CEO

“First of all, I’d like to congratulate Marc on his tenth title. He managed the season in an exemplary manner. It was a perfect weekend for Marco, who took pole position with a circuit record, won the sprint and the long race, and also set the fastest lap in the race. Jorge gave everything and more, delivering an incredible race given his physical condition. Winning the Team World Championship is something special. More than any other award, it reflects the work of the entire group, of the women and men at Noale, and of a formidable pair of riders. It was great to see Raúl on the podium and Ai in the top five. Now we’ll prepare as well as we can for the Valencia GP, because there’s another important title to fight for. Full steam ahead.” “Aprilia Racing has grown every year, thanks to the dedication of everyone in Noale. While the riders were certainly decisive, this World Title must be shared with everyone who believed we could become the best team in MotoGP. Moreover, the Team Title in MotoGP is the equivalent of the Constructors’ Championship in F1, combining the points of both riders, and this should make us even more aware of our company’s strength. Congratulations to everyone, and a special mention to Piaggio Group for believing in us. Our growth continues—55 is a great number, but we have no intention of stopping here.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse MotoGP Team Principal

“It has been a great weekend for us in Portimao – double podium for Raul in the Sprint and in the main race. Also, with Ai we had a difficult Qualifying, but he was great and recovered so fantastically with P6 yesterday and P5 today, so we’re happy. We’re third in the Team Championship, we have the chance to improve and we’re looking forward to the last race in Valencia.”

Pablo Nieto – Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Manager

“Overall, it was a good weekend for Fabio: we secured the front row in Qualifying, and we finished the race in fourth place, which is a good result. Now, we are fighting for the Top5 in the World Standing, and we will aim to get this result next weekend. Franco struggled more at Portimao, for sure the result in the Q1 affected the whole weekend. Now Valencia awaits, it will be an amazing race, we are ready to arrive and finish in the best way possible this 2026 season.”

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“We were expecting more for Sunday here at Portimao but we also saw that this would not be the best track for us to fight for our best positions of the year. In any case, the performances were quite solid during the weekend. The biggest disappointment was that Pedro could not finish and fight for the top four-five positions, which would have been realistic. On the other hand, Brad had quite a solid weekend again: both for the start position as well as 7th today. As a team we now go to Valencia for our last Grand Prix of a long season and we’ll hope to finish 2026 on a positive note.”

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“When a rider like Marc Márquez becomes World Champion with Ducati for the second time, we are celebrating more than just a title. We are recognising the union of two pillars and leading figures in this sport. A partnership built on hard work, mutual respect and the constant pursuit of excellence. A winning combination. Marc has had an extraordinary season, showcasing his immense talent, his ability to adapt and a determination that has never ceased to amaze us. Together, we have managed to write a new chapter in the history of motorcycling. My thanks go to Marc, but above all to the entire team for their tireless commitment throughout these months. Behind this second consecutive title for the Ducati Lenovo Team and Marc Márquez lie thousands of hours of work by people whose lives revolve around their passion for racing. This achievement, this World Championship, is the result of a collective effort and a source of pride for all of Ducati. It is an incentive to keep growing as a group, not only in terms of performance.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“I am looking at the Grand Prix result as a ‘job done’. There was not much more we could have asked from both our riders. Enea managed to bring home an eleventh place after starting from 22nd and that included a mistake and a technical issue in the race. He overtook a lot of riders, and the target was to finish as close to the top ten as possible, which he has done. Considering the whole weekend and starting last, I feel it’s a good result for him. I’d like to thank him for his never give up attitude this weekend. “Another big thanks to Pol Espargaró. We know how he stepped onto the bike this weekend and credit to him that he finished the weekend in a decent position. Half-way through the race he suffered a lot with arm pump due to his lack of riding. This is something that happens when you’re not used to racing. Anyway, he managed to see the chequered flag, which was the main thing. Thanks again to Pol for all his help. Now, we’re going to pack up and head to Valencia for the final round of this unbelievable 2026 championship.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“We knew today’s dry race would be more challenging than yesterday’s mixed-conditions Sprint. Despite starting from further back on the grid, Fabio and Álex fought hard throughout the race and did their best to make up positions. While the final positions are not quite where we want to be, we collected important data and never stopped pushing to maximise our potential. As a team, we extend our congratulations to Marc Márquez for winning the title today. We now turn our attention to Valencia for the final Grand Prix of the season and will aim to end the year on a positive note.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“Overall, I would say it was a very positive weekend for Jack. He was able to fight for a place inside the top ten, and I think he showed good pace throughout the event. Unfortunately, the drop in rear tyre performance prevented him from maintaining that position until the end of the race, but nevertheless, it was a strong weekend for him. “We hope to build on this performance and do even better in Valencia. Jack is continuing to make progress and is showing an increasingly good feeling with the bike, so we‘ll do our best to carry that momentum into the final round of the season. “Augusto did what he had to do: finish a race and continue his adatpation and built race pace.”

Portimao MotoGP Race Results

Pos. Rider Bike Gap Speed 1 M. Bezzecchi Apr 41m30.802 165.9 2 J. Martin Apr +3.845 165.6 3 R. Fernandez Apr +5.711 165.5 4 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +8.828 165.3 5 A. Ogura Apr +10.305 165.2 6 F. Aldeguer Duc +14.107 164.9 7 B. Binder KTM +17.465 164.7 8 M. Marquez Duc +18.162 164.7 9 L. Marini Hon +18.599 164.6 10 I. Lecuona Duc +22.275 164.4 11 E. Bastianini KTM +24.028 164.3 12 F. Quartararo Yam +25.059 164.2 13 J. Miller Yam +25.746 164.2 14 A. Rins Yam +33.146 163.7 15 F. Morbidelli Duc +34.495 163.6 16 P. Espargaro KTM +34.724 163.6 17 J. Dixon Hon +34.951 163.6 18 A. Fernandez Yam +1m03.917 161.7 Not Classified NC D. Moreira Hon +1 Lap 164.9 NC A. Marquez Duc +14 Laps 159.3 NC P. Acosta KTM +20 Laps 151.5 Not Finished 1st Lap DNF J. Zarco Hon – –

2026 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 439 2 J. Martin 396 3 M. Bezzecchi 394 4 P. Acosta 315 5 A. Ogura 309 6 F. Di Giannantonio 298 7 R. Fernandez 283 8 A. Marquez 204 9 F. Bagnaia 173 10 E. Bastianini 152 11 F. Aldeguer 139 12 B. Binder 127 13 L. Marini 124 14 F. Quartararo 85 15 D. Moreira 78 16 F. Morbidelli 71 17 J. Zarco 63 18 J. Miller 34 19 J. Mir 33 20 A. Rins 31 21 I. Lecuona 25 22 T. Razgatlioglu 18 23 M. Viñales 17 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 S. Chantra 3 27 T. Nakagami 3 28 J. Dixon 2 29 C. Crutchlow 0 30 J. Folger 0 31 L. Savadori 0 32 M. Pirro 0 33 A. Espargaro 0

2026 MotoGP Calendar