Sherco XTREM 20 and 24 youth electric bikes land from $2,799

Sherco Australia has added two electric off-road bikes for young riders who are ready to move up from its EB Factory range. The XTREM 20 and XTREM 24 are available now through authorised Sherco dealers at $2,799 and $3,299 respectively, ride away.

The two models share a 1000 W brushless hub motor with a claimed 1500 W peak output and 132 Nm of torque. Both have three selectable riding modes and a removable 48 V, 15 Ah lithium battery. Sherco claims up to 37 km of range for either model.

Sherco XTREM 20

The XTREM 20 runs the same size wheels as the EB20 Factory. Motor output rises from 750 W to 1000 W and the claimed top speed in the highest mode rises from 35 km/h to 42 km/h. It costs $309 more than the EB20 Factory at Sherco’s listed ride-away prices.

An adjustable air fork and rear coil shock are fitted to the aluminium frame and forged swingarm. The 20-inch wire-spoked wheels have hydraulic disc brakes at both ends, and a TFT display shows speed and battery status.

The saddle adjusts from 700 mm to 900 mm. Sherco recommends the XTREM 20 for riders aged eight and up and lists a 75 kg rider weight limit.

Sherco XTREM 24

The extra $500 for the XTREM 24 buys 24-inch wheels, an adjustable RST fork and a four-piston front brake caliper with a 203 mm rotor. The rear retains an adjustable coil shock and hydraulic disc brake. Sherco claims a top speed of 48 km/h in the highest setting.

The seat adjusts from 780 mm to 980 mm, 80 mm higher at either end of the adjustment range than the XTREM 20. Sherco recommends the 24 for riders aged 10 and up and lists a 90 kg rider weight limit.

Sherco specifies private property or designated off-road riding areas for both bikes and calls for appropriate protective gear and adult supervision. Full specifications are available from Sherco Australia for the XTREM 20 and XTREM 24.

Sherco XTREM Images