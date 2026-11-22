MotoGP 2026

Round 21 – Portimao – Sunday – MotoGP Race

For 13 laps, Raúl Fernández kept the two factory Aprilias behind him at Portimão. Jorge Martín had come from seventh on the grid into the fight for the win. Marc Márquez, who’d led into Turn 1, was going the other way. Before long there would be as much interest in the gap between ninth and tenth as there was in the gap at the front.

Then Bezzecchi got to the front. He set the fastest lap of the race on the lap he passed Fernández and won by 3.845 seconds from Martín, with Fernández completing an Aprilia sweep. Márquez finished eighth and secured his eighth premier-class title, equalling Giacomo Agostini. The race was one part of a much bigger story, told in our full account of Márquez’s title comeback.

Márquez leads away, three Aprilias take over

Warm-up had been wet, but the track had dried for the 25-lap Grand Prix. The whole grid went with medium Michelin slicks front and rear. Márquez got the jump from second on the grid and led into Turn 1. Fernández was up to second by the end of the opening lap, three tenths back, with Bezzecchi third and Martín already fourth. Diogo Moreira had come from 11th to fifth.

Raul Fernández got in front on lap two. Martín and Márquez disputed second through the lap before Martín got it at the line. By the end of lap three Bezzecchi, Fermín Aldeguer, Moreira and Pedro Acosta had all gone past Márquez, taking him from third to seventh in a lap. Acosta lost the front at Turn 5 on the next lap and remounted before retiring. He said he’d been having trouble with the brakes and had run too wide trying to stop the bike.

Johann Zarco had already gone out at Turn 11 on the opening lap. He described contact while trying a pass on the inside. Álex Márquez said he’d been hit at Turn 3 and had to work his way back through the field. He got back into the points but ran out of strength and pulled in after 11 laps.

The three Aprilias were only four tenths apart after six laps. Across laps three to ten, they all averaged around 1m39.3, with less than half a tenth per lap between them. By the end of lap nine, there were more than four seconds from Bezzecchi in third to Aldeguer in fourth. Aldeguer suspected he’d used up too much tyre trying to go with them. Moreira kept him company and held fifth at the line for 14 successive laps.

One pass and a 1m39.121

Bezzecchi went underneath Martín at Turn 1 on lap 11. He was within 0.115 seconds of Fernández by the end of lap 14 and made the same move at the start of lap 15. By the time he came back around, he’d just recorded a 1m39.121, the fastest lap of the race, and was eight-tenths clear. A lap later, the gap was 1.6 seconds.

Fernández had done plenty of the hard work up front and was candid about what happened when he tried to raise the pace. “I had too many movements and it was quite difficult to manage and the grip level on track which was pretty low.” Martín went through at Turn 1 on lap 18. He took a bite out of Bezzecchi’s lead on the next lap, getting it back to just over two seconds, but he still had Fernández to deal with. The Trackhouse rider was back within two tenths of Martín after lap 21.

Bezzecchi started the last lap three and a half seconds clear. The three Aprilias’ best laps were separated by less than a tenth, and Bezzecchi reeled off 21 of his 24 flying laps in the 1m39s. He became the first MotoGP rider to win consecutive Grands Prix at Portimão and completed his first Sprint and Grand Prix double of 2026. Martín’s second came from the third row while he was still feeling the effects of his Phillip Island wrist injury. Fernández made it two podiums for the weekend and seven Sunday podiums this season.

Ninth was enough, with Marini close behind

Márquez held sixth from Acosta’s crash until Fabio Di Giannantonio got past him at Turn 3 on lap ten. Ai Ogura went through at the same corner a lap later. Márquez was still eighth when Martín moved up to second. Then Brad Binder passed the Ducati on lap 19, and there was only three tenths back to Luca Marini at the line.

As long as Márquez held ninth, he was champion whatever happened at the front. If Marini got past him, Martín still needed to win to take the fight to Valencia. Bezzecchi had more than two seconds in hand by then and was getting away again. Binder was careful about how he made the pass. “I made sure when I overtook Marc it was clean!”

Márquez spent six laps in ninth before Moreira lost the front at Turn 5 on the last lap. The Honda rookie had been seventh, a fine ride after Saturday’s technical retirement. He walked away, and Binder, Márquez and Marini gained a place each. Marini was still only four tenths behind the Ducati at the flag. Márquez ended the day 43 points clear of Martín with 37 left to score.

Di Giannantonio wins the chase, Ogura makes it four Aprilias in five

Di Giannantonio had started third and was ninth at the end of lap two after early contact. He worked back through the group and passed Aldeguer for fourth on lap 21. He was quickest of anyone on each of the last four laps, leaving Ogura 1.477 seconds behind him at the flag. Ogura’s climb from 15th to fifth put all four Aprilias in the top five and brought him within six points of Acosta for fourth in the championship.

Lecuona rode to tenth behind Marini. Enea Bastianini went from 22nd on the grid to 13th by lap four, then dropped to 18th when his rear ride-height device stuck down coming out of Turn 5 on lap seven. It freed itself a lap later. “I had lost a lot of time and then had to make the same overtakes that I’d done before.” He came back to 11th.

Jack Miller was ninth after four laps from 13th on the grid. Ogura was only a thousandth ahead of him at the end of lap six, and Miller held 11th from lap eight to lap 15 before Lecuona, and then Bastianini came through. Pramac reported a drop in rear tyre performance. Miller pointed to the straight as well. “I did my best to stay with the group, but the speed difference on the main straight was simply too much to overcome.” Fabio Quartararo, who’d started 20th, got past Miller on the last lap. With Moreira out, that left them 12th and 13th. Álex Rins was 14th, and Franco Morbidelli picked up the last point.

There’s still plenty for Aprilia to race for in Valencia. Martín leads Bezzecchi by two points for second in the riders’ standings. The teams’ title was wrapped up on Saturday, and Sunday’s win turned a three-point constructors’ deficit into a nine-point lead over Ducati, 598 to 589.

Portimao MotoGP Race Results

Pos. Rider Bike Gap Speed 1 M. Bezzecchi Apr 41m30.802 165.9 2 J. Martin Apr +3.845 165.6 3 R. Fernandez Apr +5.711 165.5 4 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +8.828 165.3 5 A. Ogura Apr +10.305 165.2 6 F. Aldeguer Duc +14.107 164.9 7 B. Binder KTM +17.465 164.7 8 M. Marquez Duc +18.162 164.7 9 L. Marini Hon +18.599 164.6 10 I. Lecuona Duc +22.275 164.4 11 E. Bastianini KTM +24.028 164.3 12 F. Quartararo Yam +25.059 164.2 13 J. Miller Yam +25.746 164.2 14 A. Rins Yam +33.146 163.7 15 F. Morbidelli Duc +34.495 163.6 16 P. Espargaro KTM +34.724 163.6 17 J. Dixon Hon +34.951 163.6 18 A. Fernandez Yam +1m03.917 161.7 Not Classified NC D. Moreira Hon +1 Lap 164.9 NC A. Marquez Duc +14 Laps 159.3 NC P. Acosta KTM +20 Laps 151.5 Not Finished 1st Lap DNF J. Zarco Hon – –

2026 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 439 2 J. Martin 396 3 M. Bezzecchi 394 4 P. Acosta 315 5 A. Ogura 309 6 F. Di Giannantonio 298 7 R. Fernandez 283 8 A. Marquez 204 9 F. Bagnaia 173 10 E. Bastianini 152 11 F. Aldeguer 139 12 B. Binder 127 13 L. Marini 124 14 F. Quartararo 85 15 D. Moreira 78 16 F. Morbidelli 71 17 J. Zarco 63 18 J. Miller 34 19 J. Mir 33 20 A. Rins 31 21 I. Lecuona 25 22 T. Razgatlioglu 18 23 M. Viñales 17 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 S. Chantra 3 27 T. Nakagami 3 28 J. Dixon 2 29 C. Crutchlow 0 30 J. Folger 0 31 L. Savadori 0 32 M. Pirro 0 33 A. Espargaro 0

2026 MotoGP Calendar