2023 GasGas Enduros

GASGAS knows that enduro is many different things to many different people, and in 2023 their range will continue to be available in both 2-stroke and 4-stroke options, for no-nonsense enduro riding and well-proven performance.

The four-bike enduro line-up is all EURO5 homologated for super clean running and serious performance, thanks to the simple yet clever EFI systems used, no matter the conditions or the weather all bikes fire into life with the simple press of a button. Best of all, with the 2-strokes there’s no need for pre-mixing fuel either – just gas and go!

For 2023 GasGas are ramping up the red! Brighter, more vibrant, and ensuring all bikes look just a little louder and sharper, their technicians have taken the functional and comfortable bodywork and gone big on their favourite colour, cranking up the visual impact for a new look.

No matter if it’s an EC 250, EC 300, EC 250F, or the EC 350F, all GASGAS enduro bikes are available globally. They’re also all designed to deliver maximum enjoyment, reliability, and durability, while sticking to the rear linkage system.

All about progression, comfort, and ensuring maximum levels of traction, together with the WP XACT suspension it is set to soak up even the roughest tracks and trails for the very best bike handling.

There’s also a full range of GASGAS Technical Accessories and Apparel. For those looking to protect, improve and customize their woods machines, the extensive catalogue of Technical Accessories includes just about everything needed, from wheels to exhaust systems, triple clamps to hand guards.

A collection of riding apparel also delivers protection, comfort, and style, and features clothing designed specifically for enduro, and cross-country riding and racing with head-to-toe solutions for all riders.

See your local GasGas dealer for more information, or check out the GasGas website.