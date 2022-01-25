2022 GASGAS MC 450F Troy Lee Edition

What do you get when you take the GasGas MC 450F and fit the best tech accessories available? You get the new MC 450F Troy Lee Designs ‘Factory’ Edition which is loaded with factory team hardware to be high level competitive straight off the showroom floor.

We’re hearing the new Troy Lee Designs edition will be faster and even more fun to ride than the standard 450cc motocrosser, and comes finished with a Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing graphics kit, to make sure it looks every bit as good as it performs, with the bike to be available worldwide.

Heavily inspired by Justin Barcia’s AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross race-winning machine, GasGas have fitted many of the very same parts used by Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing team to create a great performing, and cool looking, race replica.

Just take a look at the full list of what’s included on the all-new MC 450F Troy Lee Designs motocross bike…

Replica Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing graphics from the 2021 season

A set of #51 decals for those who wish to go full Bam Bam in 2022

Troy Lee Designs Factory Racing Seat

Softer ODI Lock-On Grips

Factory Racing Triple Clamps (anodized red)

Factory Wheels (black)

Dunlop tires

Black rear sprocket

Gold chain

Factory Start Device

Semi-Floating Front Disc

Front Brake Disc Guard

Composite Skid Plate

Frame Protection Kit (red)

Hourmeter

Map Select Switch

Akrapovic “Slip-On Line” exhaust system

Hinson Outer Clutch Cover

Black Neken Fatbar with GASGAS bar pad

Firmer suspension settings

GasGas have unlocked a little more power from the compact MC 450F motor by adding a lightweight Akrapovič Slip-On Line exhaust system, giving significantly improved torque and an overall performance boost. Quick and easy changes in the power delivery can be made thanks to a handlebar mounted Map Select Switch.

For improved handling, the MC 450F Troy Lee Designs motocross bike features firmer WP XACT suspension settings, with the forks held in place by adjustable, red anodised Factory Racing Triple Clamps. For additional comfort, we’ve fitted softer ODI Lock-On grips and installed a TLD Factory Racing seat cover, to keep you firmly in place while getting on the gas.

The MC 450F Troy Lee Designs machine comes fitted with our Factory Wheels, in black. Rock solid and super-cool looking, they’re fitted with Dunlop’s Geomax MX33 tyres. They’ve also bolted a semi-floating front rotor to the front wheel to improve braking performance with a front brake disc guard keeping the rotor safe and out of harm’s way.

Finally, finishing the MC 450F Troy Lee Designs off in style is an extended list of parts from the technical accessories range. From front to back, there’s a Factory Start Device, Neken handlebars, a Composite Skid Plate, Hinson Clutch Cover, a red Frame Protection Kit, a black Rear Sprocket, and a gold chain. Plus, to keep on top of service intervals, we’ve installed an Hour Meter, so you’ll never lose track of just how many hours you’ve spent on this awesome bike.

For more information and to check out the full spec of the MC 450F Troy Lee Designs motocross bike, head to GASGAS.com.

The MC 450F Troy Lee Designs will be available nowin dealerships worldwide, we’re just waiting for Australian pricing details and availability dates.