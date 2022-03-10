2023 GASGAS Motocross Models

GASGAS is coming in hot for 2023 with a vibrant new look across the motocross range. Receiving a loud, and very red makeover, the entire GASGAS motocross range mixes serious on track performance with a fresh new look.

Super capable in the hands of weekend warriors, high-level racers, and everyone in between, each of the 2023 models remains easy to ride, allowing all riders to push their limits and have some fun. Complete with the latest technology, WP suspension, and class leading components, there’s never been a better time to get on the gas.

The 2023 GASGAS MX models will arrive in Australian and New Zealand authorised dealerships from June.

The GASGAS range are lightweight and compact, designed to deliver nimble handling and outstanding performance, as well as being loaded with quality, reliable components.

Catering for riders of all speeds and abilities, five motocross models boast usable power that’s perfect for beginners yet more than enough to ensure serious racers can hunt down trophies and titles.

With two lightweight and fun 2-strokes to choose from – the MC 125 and MC 250 – and three 4-stroke models – the MC 250F, MC 350F, and MC 450F – there really is something for everyone in the full-size motocross range.

For the next generation of motocross thrill seekers, there’s also mini bikes to suit kids of all ages and abilities. For the smallest and most courageous youngsters, there’s the all-electric MC-E 5, and petrol-powered, rev ‘n’ go MC 50 right alongside it.

Then as children progress and grow, they can step up to the six-speed MC 65 before jumping up to the MC 85, which is available in both small and big wheel versions for unrivalled motocross fun.

If you’re looking to personalise any of the motocross models, GASGAS also offer a full range of Technical Accessories and Apparel. For those looking to protect, improve, and add a little unique style to their dirt bike, the extensive Technical Accessories catalogue includes just about everything any rider might need, from upgraded brake and exhaust systems, through to triple clamps and wheels.

GASGAS apparel also delivers protection and comfort in style, and features clothing designed specifically for motocross riding with head-to-toe solutions for both kids and adults.

Keep an eye out for the new 2023 GASGAS Motocross models in your local dealer from June 2022.