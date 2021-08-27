Father’s Day gift ideas to get dad Ready to Race!

Dad’s (hopefully) got the bike, the ability and now he just needs the full look before dumping the clutch and leaving the garage – this is where the KTM Red Bull lifestyle line comes in.

Designed with a distinct racing feel thanks to the special ‘speed stripes’ and recurring Red Bull KTM motif, there is an added class to the new collection, very much in-line with KTM’s ‘Ready to Race’ motto.

This Father’s Day, grab dad a gift that he’ll be thrilled to receive, from the KTM range via your local KTM dealer.

KTM Aviator 3.0 Helmet by Airoh

A race-proven premium off-road helmet produced by Airoh for KTM, the Aviator 3.0 features a removeable, magnetic, washable moisture wicking lining and cheek pads, plus an elaborate ventilation system, four shell sizes, emergency help tabs, high performance aerodynamics and weighing in at only 1300 g. This is the present to spoil him this Father’s Day.

Removable, magnetic, washable, moisture-wicking inner lining and cheek pads

Airoh Hydration System (AHS)

Elaborate ventilation system

Four shell sizes

Emergency help tabs (removable cheek pads)

Helmet edge specially optimized for neck brace

High-performance aerodynamics

Weight 1,300 g (±50 g)

Exclusively for KTM by Airoh

Available in sizes XS-XXL.

KTM Prospect Goggles by Scott

The KTM Prospect Goggle by Scott, feature the TruView single works lens, with lens lock system, meaning a durable 100% Lexan glass lens with anti-fog technology and UV protection. There’s three-layer fleece foam and a large lens for wide field of view. If dad’s due for a new set of goggles, spoil him this Father’s Day.

Removable nose guard

Premium offroad goggles

Moisture transport due to three-layer fleece foam

NoFog technology

SCOTT TruView single WORKS lens

Injected polycarbonate shield lens with protection against UVA, UVB and UVC

Large lenses for a better field of view

SCOTT lens lock system

Headband with adhesive silicone strips

Transparent replacement glass included

Exclusively for KTM by Scott

KTM Pure Arrow Zip Hoodie

The KTM Pure Arrow Zip Hoodie is a great casual jacket, of 100% cotton and featuring side pockets and a hoodie. Made in Europe, sizing is from XS through to XXL.

Made in Europe

Side pockets

100% cotton

XS-XXL

Red Bull KTM Letra Reversible Jacket

The Red Bull KTM Letra Reversible Jacket ensures you’ve always got options, with two styles in one. The plain side with Red Bull KTM Racing Team lettering, and the opposite side running a KTM mosaic print all over.

The jacket itself is insulated, waterproof and windproof – perfect for cool or wet days. If dad needs a new jacket to keep him warm at the track, or on the tools in the garage, this is definitely one to check out.

Material: 100% polyester with polyurethane coating

Red Bull KTM Racing Team Letra Reversible Jacket for men

Red Bull KTM Racing Team logo on the chest on both sides

All-over KTM mosaic print with fade effect

3D effect Red Bull KTM Racing Team lettering

KTM mosaic border print on the sleeve plus zipped chest pocket

Lightly insulated

Windproof and water repellent

Adjustable hem

Side pockets

Full-length zip

Red Bull KTM Speed Jacket

The Red Bull KTM Speed Motorcycle Jacket features a water-resistant softshell with protectors, with mesh lining throughout. Adding additional protection is integrated but removable YF shoulder and elbow protectors, while a pocket is ready for a SAS-TEC back protector.

The high collar features a removable hood, with elastic drawstrings, while there’s adjustable Velcro fasteners at the wrists, plus a zip fastener at the collar. Details include a waterproof document pocket, additional external and internal pockets, and reflective details for maximum visibility out on the road.

Water-resistant softshell motorcycle jacket with protectors

Concealed, waterproof document pocket

Mesh lining throughout

Removable, integrated YF shoulder and elbow protectors

High collar with integrated, removable hood

Elastic drawstring adjustable on both sides

Adjustable Velcro fastener wrist closure

Several external and internal pockets

Extremely light and stable design

Zip fastener on collar

Reflective details

Pocket for optional SAS-TEC back protector

You can find all these gift ideas and plenty more at the KTM website under Powerparts and Powerwear.