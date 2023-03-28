Grabbos’ VIP Finke Experience

Ben “Grabbo” Grabham has put together a unique VIP Experience Package for rider looking to race Australia’s toughest off-road events as a factory rider would. Finke being the first event on the list!

“Pack up your gear bag. Fly into Alice Springs and let Grabbo and his team take care of the rest!”

As part of the package, you will ride one of the best prepared, podium capable, KTM desert racing machines. The bikes will be prepared with MOTOREX Oils & Lubricants and all-new MAXXIS rubber fitted on both days. Tested & Proven for Finke by Grabbo!

MAXXIS Finke Tyre Recommendations:

Capacity: 250cc – 300cc 80/100-21 MX-IH Front 140/80-18 New Enduro Rear

Capacity: 450cc – 500cc 80/100-21 MX-IH Front 120/90-18 MX-IH Rear



Ben’s team will assist in fuel stops and setup of base camp in Finke. Everything is taken care of, including food and drink, so you can focus on yourself and enjoy the event.

For all enquires text or call 0408 171 747