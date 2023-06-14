Great finance deals now available on MY22 Indian Scout and FTR models

Indian Motorcycles have some great deals to see out the end of the financial year, with special finance deal available on MY2 FTR and Scout motorcycles, with a 3.99% P.A Comparison Rate on a 48 month loan term and 20% deposit!

Eligible MY22 Indian Scout Motorcycles

SCOUT | SCOUT BOBBER | SCOUT BOBBER TWENTY | SCOUT ROGUE

Eligible MY22 Indian FTR Motorcycles

FTR | FTR S | FTR R CARBON | FTR LIMITED EDITION | FTR CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION

Indian Motorcycle is also offering $1,000 towards garments and accessories, when purchasing any Scout or MY22 FTR motorcycle.

Contact or visit your nearest dealership, and you could ride away on a new or demonstrator Indian Motorcycle today!

The Fine Print

*Information is valid as at 12 May 2023 and subject to change. 3.99% p.a. interest rate (3.99% p.a. comparison rate) is only available to private buyers approved by Pepper Asset Finance Pty Limited (PAF) for a 48 month fixed interest rate loan term with a 20% deposit and no final balloon payment. Offer available for MY22 New or Demonstrator Scout & FTR model motorcycles only. Loan must be approved by 30 June 2023 and Loan must settled by 7th July 2023. While stocks last. Not available to ABN holders. Not available in conjunction with any other offer. Offers and promotions may be continued, withdrawn or changed at any time without notice. Extended delivery times may apply. Credit is provided by Pepper Asset Finance Pty Ltd ABN 56 165 183 317 Australian credit license 458899. Applications for credit are subject to loan assessment and eligibility criteria and lending limits. Terms, conditions, fees and charges apply. Information provided is factual information only, and is not intended to imply any recommendation about any financial product(s) or constitute tax advice. If you require financial or tax advice you should consult a licensed financial or tax adviser.

^Comparison rate is calculated based on a secured loan of $30,000 and a term of 5 years. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the example given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate.

All offers end 30/6/23 or while stocks last. See website for full terms and conditions.