Marc Marquez on a Ducati in MotoGP 2024

The Gresini Family has officially announced that Marc Marquez will for them in the 2024 season.

The Spanish rider, a multi-time World Champion, recently announced his separation with Honda and starting from next season, he will be the new standard bearer of Team Gresini MotoGP alongside his brother Alex.

Marc Marquez

“I’m excited with this new challenge. It wasn’t an easy decision because it’s a big change in every way. But sometimes in life it’s important to get out of the comfort zone and put yourself through the paces in order to keep growing. Bike-chance wise, I know I will have to adapt my riding style to a few things, and it won’t be easy. But I’m also sure that the whole Team Gresini will help me a lot. I can’t wait to get to know the team and start working with them. I’d like to thank Nadia, Carlo and Michele for the trust and respect they showed me.”

This is a dream pair the one made by the Marquez brothers, with Marc that will get back into play with a satellite team that has already shown it belongs with the best since the squad’s return to the status of independent team in the premier class.

Nadio Padovani Gresini

“This is a historical moment for the Gresini Family. The fact that Marc Marquez chose to race with us in the upcoming season is absolutely fantastic and I’m extremely happy to be able to make it official. In less than a season we got really close to his brother, and we’ll welcome Marc the same way, as we’re sure he has all the potential to be competitive on the GP23 from the get-go. Last but not least, I would like to thank Fabio Di Giannantonio for his professionalism, and we wish him all the best for the continuation of his career.”