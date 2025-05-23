GRID Motorcycles

Royal Enfield continues its expansion in Australia with the opening of a new Royal Enfield store in Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast. Operated by Electro Moto Pty Ltd, trading as GRID Motorcycles, and in partnership with Urban Moto Imports (UMI), the new location strengthens the brand’s presence in one of Australia’s fastest-growing motorcycling regions.

Officially opening today, the Royal Enfield Gold Coast store offers customers access to the full motorcycle lineup, genuine Royal Enfield parts and accessories, and a modern service centre, all within a retail space that reflects the brand’s signature identity seen throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

“Royal Enfield at GRID Motorcycles will give a true RE community experience to the region, and marks an exciting step forward for the brand in Queensland,” said Joseph Elasmar, Royal Enfield Australia. “GRID will be much more than just a dealership—it will be a hub for the riding community, a place where like-minded enthusiasts can come together and share their passion for motorcycling.”

The new store, located at 2/19 Central Drive, Burleigh Heads, QLD 4220, features:

The full current Royal Enfield motorcycle portfolio

Genuine Motorcycle Accessories (GMA)

Dedicated service workshop

Financing and insurance options

As the cornerstone brand of GRID’s expanded offering, Royal Enfield brings its iconic blend of modern-retro design, accessible pricing, and learner-friendly (LAMS) models to a thriving local riding scene.

“We are incredibly excited to bring a Royal Enfield store to Queensland,” said Tobin Page, Managing Director of GRID Motorcycles. “This area has a rich heritage in classic motorcycles and a passionate riding community. Our partnership with Royal Enfield and UMI allows us to expand our offerings and connect with a broader market, while building a strong community around the brand.”

The launch of the store also reflects GRID’s broader strategy to diversify its business model with servicing, used motorcycle sales, accessories, parts, and motorcycle hire.

About Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield is the world’s oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production since 1901 and the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment. With over 1 million units sold last year globally, the brand continues to grow its market share through strategic expansion and a loyal customer base.

About GRID Motorcycles (formerly AEMC)

Founded in 2021 as the Australian Electric Motor Co., GRID Motorcycles was Australia’s first dedicated electric motorcycle dealership. GRID is focused on sustainable transport, technological innovation, and building inclusive riding communities. The addition of Royal Enfield marks a new chapter in their growth journey.

