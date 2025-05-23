PIERER Mobility AG

Pierer and Bajaj conclude call option agreement enabling a future change of control

Pierer Bajaj AG is the majority shareholder of PIERER Mobility AG. Pierer Industrie AG holds a 50.1% stake in Pierer Bajaj AG. The remaining 49.9% is held by Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (“Bajaj BV”).

Pierer Industrie AG today entered into a call option agreement with Bajaj BV, which allows Bajaj BV to acquire Pierer Industrie AG’s shares in Pierer Bajaj AG by the end of May 2026, and thus indirectly gain control over PIERER Mobility AG.

Such a change of control requires regulatory approvals. Shares can only be transferred to Bajaj BV under this call option after all regulatory approvals have been obtained.

Until these approvals are received, the current control situation will remain unchanged.

For further background on how KTM got to this point, please check out our feature here.