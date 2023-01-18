Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary
Harley-Davidson’s Custom Vehicle Operations department has produced a CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model, featuring one of the most intricate paint schemes ever offered by Harley-Davidson.
Luxurious Alcantara seat surfaces with gold and red contrast stitching accents, gold-tone powertrain inserts and bright red rocker boxes and pushrod tube collars.
Panels of Heirloom Red are applied over a base coat of Anniversary Black, each outlined with a bright red pinstripe and a hand-applied gold paint scallop.
Subtle details added within the panels portray the head and wings of a soaring eagle.
The gold-plated tank medallion depicts an Art Deco rendition of the eagle, an iconic Harley-Davidson design element.
The CVO Road Glide Limited also comes with the Boom Box GTS audio system with GPS and touch-screen.
The CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary will have production limited to just 1,500 examples globally.
The CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary can be ordered now and retails for $64,995.
Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary Specifications
- Engine – Milwaukee-Eight 117, 1923 cc, pushrod OHV
- Bore x Stroke – 103.5 x 114.3 mm (4.075″ x 4.5″)
- Power – 102 hp (76 kW) at 4750 rpm
- Torque – 169 Nm (125 ft-lb) at 3500 rpm
- Compression Ratio – 10.2:1
- Induction – Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
- Exhaust – Dual, with crossover
- Lubrication – Pressurised dry sump with oil cooler, 4.7 litre oil capacity
- Primary Drive – Chain 34/46 ratio, 1 litre oil capacity
- Final Drive – Belt, 32/68 ratio
- Transmission – Six-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch – Mechanical, 10 plate wet, assist & conventional
- Front Suspension – 49 mm dual bending valve, 117 mm travel
- Rear Suspension – Premium standard height hand-adjustable rear suspension, 76 mm travel
- Lean angle – 34.3 degrees (R), 33.4 degrees (L)
- Front Brakes – 4-piston floating front calipers, 300 mm rotors
- Rear Brake – 4-piston fixed caliper, 300 mm
- L x W x H – 2570 x 1095 x 1435 mm
- Seat Height – 760 mm
- Ground Clearance – 130 mm
- Rake – 26 degrees
- Fork angle – 29.25 degree
- Trail – 170 mm
- Wheelbase – 1625 mm
- Tyres – 130/60-19 (F), 180/55-18 (R)
- Frame – Mild steel; tubular frame; two-piece stamped and welded backbone; cast and forged junctions; twin downtubes; bolt-on rear frame with forged fender supports; MIG welded.
- Swingarm – Mild steel; two-piece drawn and welded section; forged junctions; MIG welded.
- Fuel Capacity – 22.7 litres
- Weight – 437 kg
- Gross weight rating – 617 kg
- Warranty – 24 months
- RRP – $64,995