Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary

Harley-Davidson’s Custom Vehicle Operations department has produced a CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model, featuring one of the most intricate paint schemes ever offered by Harley-Davidson.

Luxurious Alcantara seat surfaces with gold and red contrast stitching accents, gold-tone powertrain inserts and bright red rocker boxes and pushrod tube collars.

Panels of Heirloom Red are applied over a base coat of Anniversary Black, each outlined with a bright red pinstripe and a hand-applied gold paint scallop.

Subtle details added within the panels portray the head and wings of a soaring eagle.

The gold-plated tank medallion depicts an Art Deco rendition of the eagle, an iconic Harley-Davidson design element.

The CVO Road Glide Limited also comes with the Boom Box GTS audio system with GPS and touch-screen.

The CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary will have production limited to just 1,500 examples globally.

The CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary can be ordered now and retails for $64,995.

Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary Specifications