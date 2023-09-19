Harley Free Rider Season Two heads to YouTube

Harley-Davidson has announced a follow up to last year’s ‘Free Rider’ video series, the new season coinciding with the company’s momentous 120th Anniversary. This video series celebrates the brand’s 120-year story which allows both existing and new enthusiasts to get to know the Harley-Davidson brand and lifestyle a little better.

David Genat, actor, model, host, and all-round Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast, reprises his role as the series’ host, travelling to all corners of the country as he follows the beating heart of Harley-Davidson.

The weekly series will showcase new and exclusive models, as well as some of the most iconic rides in Australia and interviews with celebrity guests from all walks of life.

Since the Motor Company’s inception in 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering not just distinctive and customisable motorcycles, but a lifestyle and experiences that anyone can shape to their own.

As the brand celebrates its 120th anniversary this year, Free Rider looks back to look forward, uncovering the very DNA of what it means to be a part of the Harley-Davidson brand.

David Genat – Host of Free Rider

“I’m absolutely stoked to be back on board for Harley-Davidson’s Free Rider YouTube series and get out on the road to connect with the motorcycling community. I’ve been a die-hard Harley-Davidson fan for years and riding has brought me so much joy and connections. It’s even more special to share this moment on Harley-Davidson’s 120th Anniversary year, and I hope that the stories that we’ve uncovered in this series of Free Rider encourage more people to get out riding and experiencing the brand.”

New episodes will be released each week, until November 10, 2023, featuring an epic cross-country odyssey of great rides and sit-down interviews with special guests such as; Charlie Dixon, Megan Gale, Nathan Hindmarsh and James Tobin.

The latest episode sees DG taking the 120th Anniversary edition of the Fat Boy 114 for a spin from Bendigo to Castlemaine, letting the Heirloom Red finish sparkle amongst nature.

DG also stops by the studio of renowned Australian artist, David Bromley, where the two chat about finding inspiration, battling mental health issues, and how Harley-Davidson and his artistic endeavours both tap into the sense of freedom.

Nigel Keough – Harley MD for Australia and New Zealand

“The Free Rider series is for anyone who has an interest in motorcycling and showcases both Harley-Davidson products and the brand lifestyle in an easy to digest format. Reconnecting forces with David Genat was an obvious choice as we entered our 120th year, giving us a perfect opportunity to convey the genuine sense of adventure, passion and community that exists within our brand.”

Be sure to like, comment, share and subscribe to Harley Davidson’s YouTube channel or head to https://biketorques.com.au/free-rider/ to catch the latest Free Rider episodes. You can click the bell icon to be notified of new videos.