Harley-Davidson H.O.G. Travel Portal

In celebrate of the 40th anniversary of the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.), Harley-Davidson are launching a new H.O.G. Travel Portal for its members in Australia and New Zealand.

The H.O.G. membership community operated by Harley-Davidson brings together Harley owners around the world to celebrate their passion.

H.O.G. members can access exclusive benefits to get the most out of their ownership experience including free entry to the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S.A and service of up to $100 AUD per year.

The new H.O.G Travel Portal is the ultimate companion for members planning their next road trip. The travel portal will highlight all the ins and outs of the journey and rides across Australia and New Zealand, allowing members to get recommendations from fellow riders on where to ride and where to stay.

Members can search recommended trips and submit their own rides for a personalised H.O.G. member experience. As well as customised riding experiences, the new travel portal offers hotel and travel booking services, with the best rates to ensure a smooth riding experience.

To coincide with the launch, members will be offered the following benefits:

$500 AUD travel voucher for all published rides submitted and published in the first month.

Chance to win a $1,000 AUD travel voucher for the first travel booking – members who make a booking within the first month will go into the draw to win a $1,000 AUD travel voucher.

A Harley-Davidson $500 AUD apparel voucher for the most “liked” ride of the month. Once the ride is published, the most “liked” ride every month will be rewarded with a $500 AUD voucher to use at a Harley-Davidson dealership.

Renewed memberships get an additional 10% off the already low pricing available through the travel portal.

Renewed members can obtain a $15 AUD travel voucher every year.

Members should visit www.hogtravelclub.com using their H.O.G. member number and last name to access.

To find out more about H.O.G and how to become a member, visit the H.O.G website or contact [email protected]