Harley-Davidson HOG40 custom

As part of the 40th anniversary of the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.), Harley-Davidson have uncovered their custom HOG40 build, designed by Custom Digital in South Australia, and built by Adelaide Harley-Davidson Bike Works.

The HOG40 build also joins Harley-Davidson’s 120th-anniversary celebrations throughout 2023, and the motorcycle will be visiting the following dealers during August, kicking off at Harley Heaven in Sydney.

NSW Harley Heaven Sydney – August 4, 2023 Fraser Motorcycles Concord – August 7, 2023 Sy’s Harley-Davidson – August 9, 2023

VIC Morgan & Wacker Epping – August 15, 2023 Harley-Heaven Melbourne – August 16, 2023 Harley-Heaven Dandenong – August 17, 2023



H.O.G. is a membership community operated by Harley-Davidson, brings together Harley-Davidson owners around the world to celebrate their passion for riding and embodies the spirit of the brand’s moto culture.

With many benefits including group rides, events, and exclusive merchandise, owning a Harley-Davidson opens doors to the community group that shares a commonality and love for Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

There are over 1400 H.O.G. chapters worldwide sponsored by local dealerships, where owners come together, support worthy causes and ride. To commemorate the build and the anniversary, the HOG40 bike will be hitting the road to local dealerships to celebrate their H.O.G. chapters and thank members for 40 years of passion, riding, and freedom.

Nigel Keough – MD of Harley-Davidson Australia and New Zealand

“Our HOG40 build is a commemorative salute to all our amazing customers who put in the miles on their Harley-Davidson motorcycles. It represents 40 years of celebration for the largest riding group in the world and was designed to reflect the legacy from 1983 with a single H-D orange line leading to the future.”

H.O.G Member Lee Dean

“It’s important to celebrate 40 years of HOG. There’s 40 years of tradition there to celebrate and there’s some great stories and great history involved in it. It’s important to acknowledge that.”

To discover more about H.O.G. and how to become a member, visit the H.O.G. website.