Helite Touring 2 Airbag Jacket

Looking for high levels of protection, with a touring orientated airbag jacket? Look no further than the Helite Touring 2 Airbag Jacket, which has been recently updated and following an activation simply needs a new cartridge to be ready to go once again.

The recently improved and updated design of the Helite motorcycle adventure jacket was designed from the ground up and uses CE certified armours to protect the shoulders, elbows and the spine but most importantly, the Helite jacket also incorporates a CE certified airbag system.

In the event of an accident, when the rider is thrown from the motorcycle, the airbag jacket instantly inflates (within 100 milliseconds) to protect the rider’s upper body. The activation is simple and automatic. A coiled wire attaches the motorcycle to the airbag jacket. If the rider is abnormally separated from the motorcycle, the coiled wire triggers the release of cO2 gas to inflate the air cushions.

The inflated jacket protects vulnerable parts of the upper body to prevent from serious injuries. After a few seconds the jacket deflates automatically. Once the jacket is deflated, a new cartridge can be installed and the jacket is ready to be reused.

The Touring 2 jacket Helite is an amazing jacket that will stand in all weather condition, being windproof and waterproof, and provide you the best protection. It has a removable central liner to suit better every season. The jacket has many pocket option so that you can have a hand on everything you bring along.

The Helite Touring 2 Airbag Jacket is available in either grey or black, for $1,395.00 RRP in sizes Small through to 4XL. See the Helite Australia website (link) to order or for more information.

Helite Touring 2 Airbag Jacket features