ASBK 2025

Yamaha Racing Team

Yamaha Racing Team have officially confirmed that Troy Herfoss will join the Yamaha Racing Team for the final three rounds of the 2025 ASBK championship, starting this weekend at Phillip Island.

The stars aligned for Herfoss and YRT when a team YZF-R1M became available with the departure of Max Stauffer, and the dates of the final three rounds allowed Herfoss to get back on a Superbike and race in ASBK without impacting his US commitments.

Herfoss will race alongside Mike Jones for the final three rounds in a star-studded line-up. The duo are fierce competitors on the track, and their battles in 2023 are etched in the memory of ASBK fans when they went head-to-head for seven consecutive races during that year, and less than a combined 2 seconds separated them across the seven races.

Troy Herfoss

“I’m really enjoy what I’m doing in the US, but I still love racing a Superbike and when the opportunity came up to race with YRT at the final three rounds, we were able to put something together pretty quickly and make it happen. I have seen and raced against the R1M enough to know it’s a great bike with lots of positives and my first impressions at a quick team test last week only cemented that. Mike has proven that the bike is good, and the team have what it takes to be up the front. So far it’s just been getting accustomed to the bike as I have spent most of my time this year on the bagger, but looking forward to getting down to Phillip Island and testing myself in race conditions.

Jones currently sits second in the championship, coming off a solid weekend at Queensland Raceway, while Herfoss will be looking to make an impression in his first race weekend on a Yamaha.

ASBK will be on track this weekend at Phillip Island for round six of the 2025 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul.

SW-Motech Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Waters Duc 261 2 M. Jones Yam 207 3 A. West Yam 191 4 G. Allerton Duc 161 5 C. Dunker Yam 150 6 B. Pearson Duc 147 7 M. Stauffer Yam 147 8 J. Nahlous Yam 142 9 J. Favelle Yam 137 10 J. Lytras Yam 126 11 C. Halliday Yam 109 12 R. Yanko Yam 79 13 A. Sissis Yam 67 14 T. Lynch Yam 65 15 T. Edwards Yam 48 16 J. Soderland Yam 43 17 T. Toparis Yam 38 18 M. Walters Apr 26 19 M. Edwards Yam 25 20 P. Linkenbagh Yam 23 21 M. Aizuddin Bmw 20 22 E. Leeson Yam 19 23 C. Holding Yam 18 24 M. Hamod Hon 17 25 B. Beaton Yam 12 26 N. Mahon Yam 7 27 A. Senior Yam 7 28 S. Condon Yam 6 29 K. Higuchi Suz 5 30 M. Kemp Yam 1