Hit the tarmac with big Husqvarna 401 savings

Hit the tarmac with new savings of up to $1,980 on selected 2023 and 2022 Husqvarna Motorcycles street models, with ride-away pricing starting as low as $5,995 for the 2022 Vitpilen 401.

Take your chance now and treat yourself to your dream Svartpilen 401 or Vitpilen 401! These models are undoubtedly the ultimate machine for riding in metropolitan suburbs. Lightweight, comfortable to ride, and truly distinctive in their design, models offer a fresh twist on two wheeled urban exploration.

A punchy motor provides not only torquey power on demand, but is light and compact, which contributes to the agile feel of riding a city street stunner. Revised ergonomics improve agility for a heightened level of rider feedback and a more engaging riding experience. Use this offer to be riding with the best on-road performance.

Check out Husqvarna website for more information or to find your nearest dealer (link).

Svartpilen 401

Offering rugged styling in a progressive package, the Svartpilen 401 delivers a dynamic riding experience in the urban environment and out of town. The strong and tractable 373 cc, 44 hp single-cylinder EURO 5-compliant engine, streel trellis frame, low weight and high-performance WP APEX suspension combine to make a machine that is capable and manageable.

ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS offer powerful, controlled stopping while the Easy Shift allows for clutchless gear changes. Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres add to its rugged looks and offer exceptional grip on a wide variety of terrain.

Vitpilen 401

The Vitpilen 401 shares the Svartpilen 401’s 373 cc, 44 hp single-cylinder EURO 5-compliant engine, giving it the same wide-ranging ability both in and out of town. A dynamic chassis, easy ergonomics and low weight make for an engaging ride while the WP APEX suspension guarantee instant rider feedback.

The Vitpilen 401 also benefits from ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS for outstanding stopping power, as well as Easy Shift for clutchless gear changes.

Here’s the full list of savings by model and year:

2023 Model New Ride Away Price Savings SVARTPILEN 401 $6,995 $1,415 VITPILEN 401 $6,695 $1,715 2022 Model New Ride Away Price Savings SVARTPILEN 401 $6,495 $1,480 VITPILEN 401 $5,995 $1,980

Offer available on selected models for a limited time only and while stocks last. Only available at participating authorised dealers.