Husqvarna TC 65 Review

With nine-year-old test rider Harvey

The 65cc class is where motocross starts asking a lot more of a young rider. Picking a line and opening the throttle are only part of the job. Now there is a clutch to master, gears to choose and a lively little two-stroke that makes it very clear when you have put everything together.

Get it right, and Husqvarna’s TC 65 fairly charges out of corners. There is a proper race bike beneath those small wheels, with enough performance to keep an improving rider busy for a long time. My nine-year-old son Harvey has been putting the 2026 model through its paces, and the appeal goes well beyond looking like a miniature version of Malcolm Stewart’s bike.

Before we get into the riding, a quick word on model years. The bike Harvey tested and rode here is a 2026 TC 65. The 2027 version is now available in Australia, and Husqvarna Australia confirms its changes are limited to graphics. That makes our experience just as relevant to families looking at the new model.

A little engine with plenty to teach

The liquid-cooled 64.9cc two-stroke is the heart of the TC 65’s character. A pressure-controlled exhaust valve helps spread the power, while the six-speed gearbox gives young riders the ratios they need to keep it working where it is happiest.

There is enough response low in the rev range to negotiate tighter sections, but the real fun arrives through the midrange and continues as the revs climb. Find the right gear, keep the engine singing, and this is a ripper little motorcycle.

That urgency can initially intimidate a rider new to the class. The TC builds revs quickly, and getting the best from it demands more involvement than simply rolling around in one gear. Gear selection, clutch control and corner speed all start to matter.

As those skills come together, the bike becomes much less daunting. The delivery is crisp, but the throttle response is predictable, and the Mikuni carburettor feeds it cleanly. Plenty of excitement without the engine feeling erratic.

The hydraulic clutch is a big help. Its light lever action and consistent engagement make it easier for small hands to manage the power, particularly when a little clutch work is needed to bring the engine back into its stride. On a bike built to teach these skills, that matters every bit as much as how hard it pulls at full throttle.

Confidence as the track gets rougher

A fast engine is only useful if the chassis gives its rider the confidence to use it. The TC 65 strikes a pleasing balance here, remaining light to steer through tighter sections while feeling settled as the speed increases.

The steel frame provides a stable platform through rough braking bumps, and the bike changes direction readily without feeling nervous. For Harvey, that planted feel is valuable. It encourages him to carry momentum into rougher sections and helps him hold a line through ruts as the track deteriorates.

WP supplies a 35 mm XACT upside-down air fork and an adjustable XACT rear shock. The air spring in the left fork leg lets you adjust the front spring rate with air pressure, making it easy to accommodate different rider weights without swapping fork springs.

The rear shock offers spring preload, rebound and high- and low-speed compression adjustment. There is plenty of scope to refine the set-up as the rider grows and starts asking more of the motorcycle.

Harvey has been happy with the base settings so far. He is not yet at the stage of chasing suspension changes, but the adjustment is there as his pace develops. In our riding, the fork has resisted bottoming well without becoming unnecessarily harsh over smaller impacts.

Controls that suit the rider

The Formula hydraulic brakes use a 198 mm front disc and a 180 mm rear. Their delivery is progressive, allowing Harvey to build braking pressure without an abrupt initial bite making the front end feel intimidating.

Lever feel remained consistent throughout a full day of testing, including repeated hard use. Together with the light clutch action, the brakes make the TC’s controls feel appropriate for a young rider.

The slim bodywork also leaves room to move. Harvey can get forward to load the front tyre in a corner or shift his weight rearward as the bike accelerates across rough ground. The bike gives him the space to practise those movements as his technique improves.

Room to grow

The TC 65’s last major redesign arrived for 2024, bringing a new frame, revised engine and suspension, updated bodywork and greater scope to adjust the riding position. It remains closely related to the KTM 65 SX and GASGAS MC 65, with Husqvarna’s own styling and detail touches giving it a distinct identity.

For parents, the adjustable ergonomics have more practical value than another set of stickers. Different handlebar mounting positions and two positions for the subframe and bodywork provide useful flexibility as a child grows.

There is plenty to like about the finish, too. The white, yellow and grey of our test bike give it that unmistakable Husqvarna look, and the in-mould graphics are a welcome touch on something destined for a hard life. Forged triple clamps, black-anodised rims and neatly finished controls reinforce the impression of a serious little race bike.

It really does look like someone has shrunk a factory motocrosser. What matters once Harvey gets out on track is that it backs up those looks with a capable chassis and a lively engine.

The maintenance comes with the performance

Living with a TC 65 means accepting the maintenance that goes with a competition two-stroke. We have been fastidious about cleaning it after rides and keeping on top of the air filter. Access is straightforward once the seat is off, making filter changes an easy part of the routine.

Gearbox oil changes and scheduled piston and ring attention also belong in the ownership picture. We have not yet reached the point of needing top-end work on this bike, so this is an assessment of our riding and ownership experience so far, rather than a long-term engine durability verdict.

Families coming from a low-stressed trail bike need to factor in that extra attention. A TC 65 is built for competition, and its servicing requirements reflect that. The established Husqvarna dealer network and access to parts help, but regular care still needs to happen at home and in the workshop.

2027 Husqvarna TC 65 Australian pricing

The 2027 TC 65 has arrived in Australian dealerships priced at $8,295 Ready to Ride. The mechanical package carries over from the 2026 bike Harvey has been riding.

The Husqvarna Your Deals campaign also includes remaining 2025 and 2026 stock, with $500 off those models. Availability will depend on the dealer, but a discounted 2026 bike is worth asking about if the latest graphics are not a priority.

The new look is certainly smart, with a blue seat and a fresh treatment of Husqvarna’s familiar colours. Buyers choosing between a 2026 and 2027 model can weigh that against the price of the remaining earlier stock, knowing the riding experience carries across.

The verdict

The TC 65 asks a young rider to learn, and gives plenty back as those lessons sink in. Its engine rewards good clutch work and gear selection, while the stable chassis and well-controlled suspension help turn that growing understanding into confidence.

For Harvey, there is still plenty of performance and adjustment to grow into. The initial excitement of a sharp little two-stroke is backed by controls he can manage and handling that encourages him to keep improving.

At $8,295 for the current model, it is a substantial investment in junior motocross, and the maintenance commitment deserves as much consideration as the purchase price. For a family ready for both, the Husqvarna is a capable stepping stone to the 85cc class, with plenty of fun along the way.