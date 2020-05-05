Honda ADV150

Honda dealers throughout Australia this week welcomed to arrival of the new ADV150 in showrooms where it has gone on sale for an MLP of $5,799.

Now the words ‘adventure’ and ‘scooter’ are certainly strange bedfellows; but with 165 mm of ground clearance and 116 mm of travel via the Showa suspension the ADV150 does have a modicum of dirt road chops to back up its moniker.

For anyone that lives at the end of an unsealed road the ADV150 will make life easier than most scooters.

Powering the ADV150 is a proven liquid-cooled 149cc four-stroke OHC engine with PGMFI and its a twist and go affair thanks to the CVT transmission.

There’s a two-position windscreen which the rider can adjust to alter the air-flow to the conditions without the use of tools.

The backbone of this rugged scoot is a duplex-cradle frame constructed of tubular steel that makes it stand out from the general scooter crowd.

An integrated 12-volt adaptor makes it easy to keep your personal electronics charged up when you’re on the go and is located inside the two-litre storage compartment on the left side of the cockpit.

A cavernous 27-litre main storage compartment is located beneath the sculpted and well-padded seat and will swallow a full-face helmet.

The Honda smart key system means that the key is not required to be inserted into the ignition.

Brakes are a combination disc-drum set-up backed up by ABS.

Available now the ADV150 is offered in three colours: Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, Matte Meteorite Brown Metallic and Ross White.

Honda ADV150 Specifications

Engine – 149 cc, liquid-cooled, 2-valve, 4-stroke

Bore x Stroke – 57.3 x 57.9 mm

Compression Ratio – 10.6:1

Starter – Electric

Induction – EFI

Transmission – CVT

Drive – Belt

L x W x H – 1950 x 763 x 1153 mm

Tyres – 100/80-14 (F), 130/70-13 (R)

Brakes – 240 mm disc (F), drum (R) – ABS

Seat height – 795 mm

Ground clearance – 165 mm

Front suspension – Showa telescopic forks, 116 mm travel

Rear suspension – Showa piggyback twin shocks, 102 mm travel

Fuel capacity – 8 litres

Kerb weight – 133 kg

RRP – $5790 +ORC

https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/Urban_Scooter/ADV150