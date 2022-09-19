Honda CBR Battery Bike
Inspiring new generations to ride like Marquez, Honda’s new CBR kids’ battery powered bike is available for Christmas order now.
Featuring illuminated headlights and instrument panel, forward and reverse movement and realistic sounds, including horn.
The all-new Honda CBR battery powered bike is styled along the lines of the real CBR1000RR Fireblade. The new Baby Blade!
Recommended Retail Price
$320 including GST (includes bike, battery and charger)
Load capacity
20 kg
Suitable age
3+ years old
Size
90 x 44 x 52 cm
Weight
7.2 kg
Battery
6V4.5AH
Speed
3-5 (km/h)
Contact your local Honda dealer for more information