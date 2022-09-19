Honda CBR Battery Bike

Inspiring new generations to ride like Marquez, Honda’s new CBR kids’ battery powered bike is available for Christmas order now.

Featuring illuminated headlights and instrument panel, forward and reverse movement and realistic sounds, including horn.

The all-new Honda CBR battery powered bike is styled along the lines of the real CBR1000RR Fireblade. The new Baby Blade!

Recommended Retail Price

$320 including GST (includes bike, battery and charger)

Load capacity

20 kg

Suitable age

3+ years old

Size

90 x 44 x 52 cm

Weight

7.2 kg

Battery

6V4.5AH

Speed

3-5 (km/h)

Contact your local Honda dealer for more information