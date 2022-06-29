Honda CMX Customs

This European summer, Honda is celebrating the return of the Wheels and Waves festival in Biarritz on the French Basque coast with a display of some of the best European Honda CMX Customs in both 500 and 1100 cc capacities, and featuring builds from Spain, Portugal, Italy, France and the UK.

Motoveiga

Builder: Motoveiga, Braga, Portugal

Portuguese dealer Motoveiga has taken inspiration from the beauty in 16th Century Spanish armour and Florentine lilies to their CMX500 Rebel.

A hand painted tank is complemented with equal attention to the headlight surround and clutch cover. A Vance and Hines muffler and leather seat add the finishing touches.

Lucy

Builder: Honda Garonda, Portugal

Lucy reflects the Portuguese sunshine and is the creation of the Honda Garonda dealer.

The one-of-a-kind gold and white paint scheme, complete with a handcrafted Rebel logo on the tank, is reflected in the use of white walled tyres on gold wheels.

Inspired by the classic CB175 of the late sixties and early seventies, Lucy is completed by upgraded rear suspension, new radiator grills and a Vance and Hines muffler.

5Four Honda Rebel Street

Builder: Guy Willison, 5four Motorcycles, UK

Having already created customisations of the CB1100RS and the CB1000R, UK bike builder Guy Willison continues his Honda journey with the 5Four Honda Rebel Street.

Inspired by urban lightweight street flat trackers, the ‘5Four’ CMX500 wears a striking crackle ivory and candy red paint scheme from Pro Kustom that shimmers in the sunshine.

Hand built details are found throughout, including a mirror polished under tray, Brazilian hard wood grips, racing tail piece and stainless-steel front number board, complete with rally high / low headlights.

The look is completed with a one-off titanium Racefit Urban Growler exhaust.

Maanboard

Builder: MAAN, Motocicli Audaci, Sardinia

Sardinian custom builder Motocicli Audaci, have taken their inspiration from the Sand Racers of the 1930s.

Headlining the customisations are the completely rebuilt front suspension featuring springer forks, 19in wire spoke wheels and the full stainless steel exhaust system, capped off by a SC-Project muffler.

A stunning candy and gold leaf paint scheme adorns the tank and bespoke custom tail, with handlebar risers and a new leather seat completing the Mannboard’s look.

Akaimoto

Builder: Akaimoto, Barcelona, Spain

No stranger to customising Honda’s, having made successful CB1000R and CB650R builds, now Barcelona dealer Akaimoto have taken the look and feel of the CMX1100 Rebel to a new level.

Taking their inspiration from retro sports bikes and Honda’s Neo Sports Café range, the bikes wears bespoke bodywork, complete with a higher positioned fuel tank and a custom paint scheme from designer Chopinart.

The purposeful look is finished with a Kalex undercowl, clip on bars and a bespoke short muffler.

Mikuniguro

Builder: Ikono Motorbike, Madrid, Spain

Designed and built in partnership with Nomade Cycle and Dave Design painting studios, Mikuniguro is named after General Samurai Honda Tadakatsu’s horse, which, legend has it, was never injured in battle.

Inspired by the Honda D-Type, brat style and the Japanese Bobber trend, this CMX500 features a bespoke paint scheme from Dave Designs, who design and paint the helmets for HRC riders Mark Marquéz and Pol Espargaró.

Mikunigro also features a Vance and Hines muffler, upgraded front and rear suspension, handlebar risers, micro LED tail light and indicators and fork gaiters.

Mallorca Moto

Builder: Mallorca Moto, Mallorca, Spain

There is no mistaking the look of Mallorca Motos CMX1100 Rebel.

Metallic Green wrap, featuring matt black and white details highlight angles and features across the bike including the fly screen, front mudguard, tank and high angled muffler.

The Neo Retro inspired bike is completed by underslung round mirrors, a modified CB300R muffler, fork gaiters, under seat tail light, a diamond stitched seat and a sporty forward riding position.

The Sport

Builder: FCR Original, Chauvigny, France

FCR Original wanted to highlight the practical and playful side of the Rebel, but make it more sporty, muscular and aggressive.

A swingarm modification allowed fitment of a pair of black Öhlins rear shocks, as well as 17-inch CB500F rear wheel and Dunlop D212 190/55-ZR17 tyre.

The front mudguard is scratch-built and 25mm lower; oversize handlebars add leverage while the speedo has been moved to the top yoke.

Stunning in its simplicity, the bodywork is result of a complete 3D scan and consists of custom polyester-carbon fuel tank (with aluminium filler) and rear seat unit with LED lighting and Alcantara seat.

Hand-built footrests add a racing feel while the red/black paint and detailing pays subtle homage to classic Honda imagery. The engine is stock, but breathes through an FCR Original stainless steel exhaust.

The Bobber

Builder: FCR Original, Chauvigny, France

Inspired by the ‘elemental’ design of the CMX1100, this interpretation has a more custom feel, pushing it even further toward the bobber style.

The swingarm and suspension are stock, but lowered 25mm at the front while custom-built black-spoke wheels wear fat Bridgestone tyres.

Building on the bobber vibe are aluminium handlebars, leather seat with perforated leather ribbing, simple aluminium front mudguard with Mirrachrome finish and painted headlight surround.

Mini-Bates FCR Original LED indicators tuck neatly away and like the CMX Sport a 3D scan produced the custom polyester-carbon fuel tank – with Mirrachrome/blue satin finish – and aluminium filler.

A ceramic-coated FCR Original exhaust is the finishing touch.

Honda CMX Rebel Waves

Builder: FCR Original, Chauvigny, France

The third member of the ‘family’, FCR has revisited all the original lines of the CMX500 giving it a whole new purposeful identity.

Taking their inspiration from the feeling of the Wheels and Waves festival and the Californian spirit, they have left the engine stock, but have made changes to the rear suspension, the bars, indicators, front mudguard, exhaust, tank and rear luggage rack.

The whole bike is finished off with a blue and white paint scheme featuring a wave motif on the fuel tank.