Honda reveals four-model 2023 CRF kids range

Honda have announced the updated 2023 range of CRF kids models for the Australian market, including the best-selling CRF110F, CRF50F, and the ever popular CRF125F and CRF125FB models.

There is a model to suit all sizes and abilities. The easy to ride CRF50F is the smallest in the line-up, built for the next generation of riders, with an automatic clutch, low seat height and reliable 49 cc engine. The next step up is the CRF110F, with push button electric start and electronic fuel injection.

The CRF125F is the midpoint of the CRF line-up, available in standard and “big wheel” configurations, ideal for the young riders getting ready to graduate to the CRF performance range of Motocross and Cross-country models.

For 2023, Honda has strived to expand the CRF50F and CRF110F customer base, attracting a wider variety of riders by offering for the very first time two colour options. While still available in the traditional Extreme Red, these models are now also offered in all-new striking Ross White versions.

Head into your local Honda Motorcycles dealer, or see the Honda Motorcycles Australia website for more information.

2023 Honda CRF50F

Built for the next generation of riders, the CRF50F is responsible for introducing countless young riders to the world of motorcycling. A reliable 49 cc air-cooled 4-stroke engine provides smooth and easy to use power, while the rear shock and inverted fork combination deliver a comfortable and controlled ride.

The CRF50F has a low seat and automatic clutch that allow new riders to focus on the basics, while enjoying the ride and having fun, with traditional Honda quality and reliability, and easy maintenance.

It also has an adjustable throttle limiter and keyed ignition, so they can control who rides, when, and how much power the CRF50F puts out.

The CRF50F is available in all-new Ross White, and Extreme Red with updated graphics for 2023.

Ready-to-ride pricing is $2,598 (Extreme Red – arriving August and Ross White – arriving September).

2023 Honda CRF50F ENGINE TYPE Air-cooled 4-stroke DISPLACEMENT 49 cc CYLINDERS 1 VALVES 2 BORE & STROKE 39 x 41.4 mm COMPRESSION RATIO 10:1 STARTER Kick FUEL SYSTEM Carburetor TRANSMISSION 3-speed DRIVE Chain OVERALL LENGTH 1302 mm OVERALL WIDTH 581 mm OVERALL HEIGHT 774 mm WHEELBASE 911 mm SEAT HEIGHT 548 mm GROUND CLEARANCE 146 mm FUEL CAPACITY 2.6 L KERB WEIGHT 50 kg TYRES (F, R) 2.50-10, 2.50-10 FRONT SUSPENSION Inverted telescopic fork, 87 mm travel REAR SUSPENSION TYPE Single shock, 70 mm travel BRAKES (F, R) Drum, Drum WARRANTY 6 months

2023 Honda CRF110F

Australian motorcycle sales figures are now hidden from the public, but Honda’s CRF110F was Australia’s top selling motorcycle in 2020 and 2021.

That’s thanks to the bikes approachable nature, innovative features and outstanding reliability. It features an automatic clutch, low seat height and push button electric start, allowing young riders to focus on the ride ahead.

With clean-running Keihin fuel injection system, the 109 cc engine offers smooth and manageable power delivery, with enhanced performance and fuel efficiency.

The strong, twin-spar-type steel frame and swingarm that are built to handle the bumps and dings of off-road riding, ideal for riders that are developing their skills.

The CRF110F is available in all-new Ross White, and Extreme Red with updated graphics for 2023.

Ready-to-ride pricing is $3,948 with both the Extreme Red and Ross White arriving in October 2022.

2023 Honda CRF110F ENGINE TYPE Air-cooled 4-stroke DISPLACEMENT 109 CYLINDERS 1 VALVES 2 BORE & STROKE 50 x 55.6 mm COMPRESSION RATIO 9.0:1 STARTER Electric and Kick FUEL SYSTEM Fuel Injection TRANSMISSION 4-speed DRIVE Chain OVERALL LENGTH 1540 mm OVERALL WIDTH 675 mm OVERALL HEIGHT 925 mm WHEELBASE 1,065 mm SEAT HEIGHT 658 mm GROUND CLEARANCE 175 mm FUEL CAPACITY 3.7 L KERB WEIGHT 77 kg TYRES F/R 70/100-14, 80/100-12 FRONT SUSPENSION Telescopic fork, 100 mm travel REAR SUSPENSION Single shock, 97 mm BRAKES F/R Drum, Drum WARRANTY 6 months

2023 Honda CRF125F and CRF125FB

The versatile CRF125F is well equipped for all types of off-road riding, and is available in both standard and “big wheel” configurations to accommodate a wide range of rider sizes.

With Keihin electronic fuel injection, the 125 cc engine is easy to maintain, and delivers smooth and easy to use power for reliable traction in a variety of riding conditions.

The long-travel suspension delivers a plush ride and the electric starter and four-speed transmission give riders all the control of a full-sized bike, while the front disc brake provides superior stopping power with the front disc rotor drilled for lightness and better all-round performance.

The CRF125F and CRF125FB are available in Extreme Red with updated graphics for 2023 with ready to ride prices as follows: $5,098 (CRF125F) and $5,498 (CRF125FB), with the bikes arriving in August.