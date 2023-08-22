2023 Penrite ProMX Championship

Factory Honda Racing claimed an MX2 championship (MX2) and two overall wins in the premier MX1 category at the final round of the Australian Motocross Championship.

Terrafirma Equipment Sales Honda’s Wilson Todd owned the MX2 championship and capped the season off with total domination in the final two motos. Winning the final moto of the season by more than 28-seconds.

Wilson Todd

“Honda’s CRF250R is awesome – look at Jett and Hunter [Lawrence] as well. This was a hard championship for me, as I battled many health demons. It has taken six months to get on top of it all; I am happy with the season and how we managed it.”

The team’s second MX2 rider, Polyflor Honda’s Brodie Connolly, had a stellar season. In his rookie year in MX2, he won a round and motos enroute to a final ranking of third. Brodie’s future is cemented with Honda. The team has yet to determine if that will be in Australia or America, however.

Brodie Connolly

“I would have liked to win more races, but I have learnt so much. This is my first full year in Australia. It would not have happened if Honda had not called! My path to here has not been easiest – I had not spent much time abroad, but this year has been amazing. I will be with Honda and Yarrive next year, but we have not decided if I will race here or overseas. I am off to America to start preparing for supercross so that I can give it a good go.”

Pirelli MX2 Final Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Wilson TODD Honda 334 2 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 299 3 Brodie CONNOLLY Honda 265 4 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 233 5 Noah FERGUSON Gas 227 6 Kayden MINEAR KTM 198 7 Liam ANDREWS Honda 168 8 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 164 9 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 145 10 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 131 11 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 128 12 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 122 13 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 73 14 Brock FLYNN GasGas 69 15 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha 64 16 Ben NOVAK Honda 54 17 Liam ATKINSON KTM 54 18 Reid TAYLOR GasGas 51 19 Caleb WARD Husqvarna 48 20 Hayden SMITH KTM 47 21 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 44 22 Blake FOX Husqvarna 44 23 Hugh McKAY KTM 43 24 Cody COOPER Kawasaki 42 25 Chandler BURNS Honda 40 26 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna 34 27 Jacob SWEET Yamaha 31 28 Myles GILMORE KTM 31 29 Madoc DIXON KTM 25 30 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda 22 31 George KNIGHT Honda 21 32 John BOVA KTM 20 33 Mackenzie O’BREE Honda 17 34 Thynan KEAN Honda 10 35 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 8 36 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas 3 37 Seton BROOMHALL Yamaha 2 38 Charli CANNON Yamaha 2 39 Jack McLEAN Yamaha 1 40 James BESTON Yamaha 1

Thor MX1

Kyle Webster dominated the MX1 contests at the Coolum finale aboard his Boost Mobile Honda Racing CRF450R. It was his second overall win of the outdoor season.

Webster proved to be competitive this season, but unfortunate circumstances that were outside of his control hurt his end-of-season ranking of fifth.

Kyle Webster

“It has definitely been a season of ups and down. I feel that I should have had more race and round wins, but things out of my control cost my dearly. Maitland was a real hit to my championship position. I coped a rock to the shoulder, and it penetrated the skin. The medics deemed me unfit to race and we lost too many valuable points.”

Webster’s race and round wins give him the confidence to rebound next year and chase the championship.

Kyle Webster

“This is my second full season on the CRF450R and, whilst it did not go to plan, I am confident that we can contend for the championship next year. I am looking forward to my future with Honda and the team.”

Jed Beaton claimed second overall in the championship in his first full 450 season. Unhappy with his overall position, he aims to return next year after a season of learning what it takes to contend for the championship.

Jed Beaton

“No excuses – we were beaten by the seasoned veteran. This was my first season with Honda, first full season on a 450 and we learnt a lot. I know what I need to work on and I know what I need from my bike. There is a lot of time between now and next year. I will not be racing supercross; I can focus on my health, conditioning and training for next year’s motocross championship.”

Thor MX1 Final Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Dean FERRIS Yamaha 315 2 Jed BEATON Honda 291 3 Kirk GIBBS KTM 258 4 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 249 5 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 248 6 Hamish HARWOOD KTM 224 7 Brett METCALFE KTM 203 8 Luke CLOUT Yamaha 172 9 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 146 10 Zachary WATSON Honda 146 11 Jai WALKER KTM 133 12 Joel EVANS Honda 126 13 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 113 14 Dylan WOOD Honda 107 15 Levi ROGERS Yamaha 83 16 Regan DUFFY GasGas 68 17 Maximus PURVIS Yamaha 50 18 Liam JACKSON GasGas 47 19 John DARROCH Yamaha 36 20 Cody O’LOAN KTM 32 21 Cory WATTS Honda 28 22 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 23 23 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 22 24 Robbie MARSHALL Husqvarna 20 25 Bryce OGNENIS KTM 20 26 Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM 19 27 Jayden RYKERS Honda 18 28 Joel PHILLIPS Husqvarna 16 29 Matt MOSS Yamaha 15 30 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 15 31 Jye DICKSON GasGas 15 32 Siegah WARD Honda 13 33 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki 12 34 Lochie LATIMER KTM 10 35 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 6 36 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda 5 37 Kye ORCHARD Kawasaki 4 38 Navrin GROTHUES Yamaha 3 39 Travis SILK KTM 2 40 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM 1 41 Riley STEPHENS Honda 1

EziLift MXW

Honda’s female racers did an amazing job taking second, third and fourth overall respectively.

Factory riders Emma Milesevic and Tahlia O’Hare finished second and fourth, whilst it was ‘Ride Red’ rider Maddie Brown in third.

Emma struggled at the final round, following a crash that she had a week ago. She rode maturely and managed her second place overall in the championship.

Emma Milesevic

“It was the toughest weekend. I was riding injured from the weekend before and was struggling to hold on. It was not fun finishing this way, but I am happy to take home second.“

Maddie Brown was thrilled with season ranking of third.

Maddie Brown

“It is tough, racing and working, but taking third and riding with support from Honda is rewarding.”

Tahlia, on the other hand, was frustrated with her overall inconsistency and is aware of what she needs to work on for next year. Although she achieved podium finishes in the final two rounds, her race finishes were up and down.

Tahlia O’Hare

“The speed is there..It is just too inconsistent, and I need to work hard on that. I am happy with some of my races, just not all of them.“

EziLift MXW Final Championship Points