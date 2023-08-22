2023 Penrite ProMX Championship
Factory Honda Racing claimed an MX2 championship (MX2) and two overall wins in the premier MX1 category at the final round of the Australian Motocross Championship.
Terrafirma Equipment Sales Honda’s Wilson Todd owned the MX2 championship and capped the season off with total domination in the final two motos. Winning the final moto of the season by more than 28-seconds.
Wilson Todd
“Honda’s CRF250R is awesome – look at Jett and Hunter [Lawrence] as well. This was a hard championship for me, as I battled many health demons. It has taken six months to get on top of it all; I am happy with the season and how we managed it.”
The team’s second MX2 rider, Polyflor Honda’s Brodie Connolly, had a stellar season. In his rookie year in MX2, he won a round and motos enroute to a final ranking of third. Brodie’s future is cemented with Honda. The team has yet to determine if that will be in Australia or America, however.
Brodie Connolly
“I would have liked to win more races, but I have learnt so much. This is my first full year in Australia. It would not have happened if Honda had not called! My path to here has not been easiest – I had not spent much time abroad, but this year has been amazing. I will be with Honda and Yarrive next year, but we have not decided if I will race here or overseas. I am off to America to start preparing for supercross so that I can give it a good go.”
Pirelli MX2 Final Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|334
|2
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM
|299
|3
|Brodie CONNOLLY
|Honda
|265
|4
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|233
|5
|Noah FERGUSON
|Gas
|227
|6
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|198
|7
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda
|168
|8
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|164
|9
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|145
|10
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|131
|11
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|128
|12
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|122
|13
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|73
|14
|Brock FLYNN
|GasGas
|69
|15
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|64
|16
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|54
|17
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM
|54
|18
|Reid TAYLOR
|GasGas
|51
|19
|Caleb WARD
|Husqvarna
|48
|20
|Hayden SMITH
|KTM
|47
|21
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|44
|22
|Blake FOX
|Husqvarna
|44
|23
|Hugh McKAY
|KTM
|43
|24
|Cody COOPER
|Kawasaki
|42
|25
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda
|40
|26
|Jack KUKAS
|Husqvarna
|34
|27
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|31
|28
|Myles GILMORE
|KTM
|31
|29
|Madoc DIXON
|KTM
|25
|30
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Honda
|22
|31
|George KNIGHT
|Honda
|21
|32
|John BOVA
|KTM
|20
|33
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Honda
|17
|34
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|10
|35
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|8
|36
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas
|3
|37
|Seton BROOMHALL
|Yamaha
|2
|38
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha
|2
|39
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha
|1
|40
|James BESTON
|Yamaha
|1
Thor MX1
Kyle Webster dominated the MX1 contests at the Coolum finale aboard his Boost Mobile Honda Racing CRF450R. It was his second overall win of the outdoor season.
Webster proved to be competitive this season, but unfortunate circumstances that were outside of his control hurt his end-of-season ranking of fifth.
Kyle Webster
“It has definitely been a season of ups and down. I feel that I should have had more race and round wins, but things out of my control cost my dearly. Maitland was a real hit to my championship position. I coped a rock to the shoulder, and it penetrated the skin. The medics deemed me unfit to race and we lost too many valuable points.”
Webster’s race and round wins give him the confidence to rebound next year and chase the championship.
Kyle Webster
“This is my second full season on the CRF450R and, whilst it did not go to plan, I am confident that we can contend for the championship next year. I am looking forward to my future with Honda and the team.”
Jed Beaton claimed second overall in the championship in his first full 450 season. Unhappy with his overall position, he aims to return next year after a season of learning what it takes to contend for the championship.
Jed Beaton
“No excuses – we were beaten by the seasoned veteran. This was my first season with Honda, first full season on a 450 and we learnt a lot. I know what I need to work on and I know what I need from my bike. There is a lot of time between now and next year. I will not be racing supercross; I can focus on my health, conditioning and training for next year’s motocross championship.”
Thor MX1 Final Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Dean FERRIS
|Yamaha
|315
|2
|Jed BEATON
|Honda
|291
|3
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|258
|4
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|249
|5
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|248
|6
|Hamish HARWOOD
|KTM
|224
|7
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|203
|8
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha
|172
|9
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|146
|10
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|146
|11
|Jai WALKER
|KTM
|133
|12
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|126
|13
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha
|113
|14
|Dylan WOOD
|Honda
|107
|15
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|83
|16
|Regan DUFFY
|GasGas
|68
|17
|Maximus PURVIS
|Yamaha
|50
|18
|Liam JACKSON
|GasGas
|47
|19
|John DARROCH
|Yamaha
|36
|20
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM
|32
|21
|Cory WATTS
|Honda
|28
|22
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|23
|23
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha
|22
|24
|Robbie MARSHALL
|Husqvarna
|20
|25
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM
|20
|26
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM
|19
|27
|Jayden RYKERS
|Honda
|18
|28
|Joel PHILLIPS
|Husqvarna
|16
|29
|Matt MOSS
|Yamaha
|15
|30
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|15
|31
|Jye DICKSON
|GasGas
|15
|32
|Siegah WARD
|Honda
|13
|33
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki
|12
|34
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM
|10
|35
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|6
|36
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Honda
|5
|37
|Kye ORCHARD
|Kawasaki
|4
|38
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha
|3
|39
|Travis SILK
|KTM
|2
|40
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM
|1
|41
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda
|1
EziLift MXW
Honda’s female racers did an amazing job taking second, third and fourth overall respectively.
Factory riders Emma Milesevic and Tahlia O’Hare finished second and fourth, whilst it was ‘Ride Red’ rider Maddie Brown in third.
Emma struggled at the final round, following a crash that she had a week ago. She rode maturely and managed her second place overall in the championship.
Emma Milesevic
“It was the toughest weekend. I was riding injured from the weekend before and was struggling to hold on. It was not fun finishing this way, but I am happy to take home second.“
Maddie Brown was thrilled with season ranking of third.
Maddie Brown
“It is tough, racing and working, but taking third and riding with support from Honda is rewarding.”
Tahlia, on the other hand, was frustrated with her overall inconsistency and is aware of what she needs to work on for next year. Although she achieved podium finishes in the final two rounds, her race finishes were up and down.
Tahlia O’Hare
“The speed is there..It is just too inconsistent, and I need to work hard on that. I am happy with some of my races, just not all of them.“
EziLift MXW Final Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha
|150
|2
|Emma MILESEVIC
|Honda
|131
|3
|Madison BROWN
|Honda
|121
|4
|Tahlia O’HARE
|Honda
|120
|5
|Taylor THOMPSON
|Yamaha
|115
|6
|Madison HEALEY
|Honda
|106
|7
|Amy BARTSCH
|KTM
|86
|8
|Tahlia DREW
|Yamaha
|86
|9
|Taylah McCUTCHEON
|Kawasaki
|76
|10
|Holly VAN DER BOOR
|Yamaha
|61
|11
|Abbey MORRICE
|Husqvarna
|55
|12
|Megan BAGNALL
|Honda
|53
|13
|Darci WHALLEY
|Honda
|52
|14
|Holli GEEVES
|Gas
|50
|15
|Mia TONGUE
|Honda
|37
|16
|Sheva ARDIANSYAH
|Honda
|33
|17
|Tarja MORRIS
|Honda
|33
|18
|Hayley MILLER
|Yamaha
|32
|19
|Sienna GIUDICE
|KTM
|31
|20
|Emma HAYLOCK
|Husqvarna
|26
|21
|Samantha MACARTHUR
|KTM
|20
|22
|Ebony HARRIS
|Honda
|14
|23
|Jasmine STAGG
|KTM
|13
|24
|Keira COLLINS
|Husqvarna
|8
|25
|Georgia SAY
|KTM
|3