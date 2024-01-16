Motorcycle Sales Figures

January 1 through December 31, 2023

Australian Motorcycle Sales Data

Honda Motorcycles have claimed the coveted #1 spot as the top-selling brand in the Australian motorcycle market for 2023.

Honda Australia believes that this success is attributed to Honda’s innovative approach and consistent focus on safety.

Mr. Tony Hinton, General Manager- Powersports and Products at Honda Australia, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the Australian motorcycle community.

“We are honoured to be recognised as the number one motorcycle brand in Australia for 2023. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, from sales to customer service. We are committed to raising the bar even higher in the years to come.”

As Honda Motorcycles celebrates this remarkable milestone, the brand looks forward to continuing its legacy of providing quality, innovation, and excitement on two wheels.

FCAI figures for all affiliated brands

In 2023, a total of 95,980 motorcycles and OHVs found new owners in Australia, marking a 3.1 per cent decrease from the previous year.

Off-road motorcycles totalled 40,138 units, experiencing a 3.7 per cent decrease and road motorcycles recorded a 3 per cent decline (35,122 units) on 2022 figures.

Bucking the trend, scooters experienced a strong increase in sales (6,135 units) up 15.4 per cent on the previous year.

OHV segment sold 14,585 units, a decrease of 7.8 per cent compared with 2022 figures.

FCAI Motorcycle Sales Figures

All Brands

Total Sales

2023 – 95,980

2022 – 99,030

2021 – 123,530

2023 – 35,122

2022 – 36,208

2021 – 37,270

2023 – 40,138

2022 – 41,681

2021 – 53,118

2023 – 6135

2002 – 5316

2021 – 4821

2023 – 14,585

2022 – 15,825

2021 – 28,321

This is not the full picture

Unfortunately these are the only figures we now receive from the official sales audit. Historically we would be able to see brand by brand and model by model performances, but the FCAI aligned brands now hold their cards close to their chest and refuse to release detailed data which is why of late you have not seen the regular detailed motorcycle sales figures analysis by model segment and model that we generally brought to you each quarter on MCNews.com.au. New Zealand have a transparent mechanism with public reporting of registration data on a monthly basis but here it has all gone a bit secret squirrel.

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Their reticence to release their figures to the audit body and be part of the FCAI seems to be the catalyst for the FCAI brands now releasing only very limited data, seemingly to not reveal any market intelligence to the brands not aligned with the FCAI.

Brands under the Urban Moto Imports group such as Royal Enfield, Benelli, MV Agusta, Segway and Rieju are not included in the FCAI audit.

Likewise, the likes of CFMOTO, Kymco, Sherco and Landboss that come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies are not members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

With the quoted 95,980 total sales in the Australian market not including sales from those brands, the real figure is quite likely in excess of 120,000.