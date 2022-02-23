Husky Trek takes it to the next level in 2022

Husqvarna Motorcycles have confirmed the return of the Husky Trek for 2022, with the addition of a new Husky adventure model and an extra day of riding through the ‘Queensland Country’ from Sunday August 14th to Friday August 19th.

Taking in the Husqvarna Motorcycles mantra of ‘For Pioneers,’ this five-day motorcycle adventure ride offers 701 Enduro and Norden 901 riders a chance to explore an outstanding part of Australia, with like-minded adventurers.

The Husky Trek has progressed from being the “701 Enduro Trek” single-model ride, to the 2022 “Husky Trek” adventure ride and welcomes riders on the new addition to the Husqvarna Motorcycles travel range – the Norden 901.

Starting and finishing the journey at the unique Bunya Mountains, a spectacular wilderness range forming an isolated section of the Great Dividing Range.

The route will then head north with another two nights at Gayndah, offering riders a very special loop on Day Three that will traverse through a private 1500-acre property thanks to one of the Husky riders.

Finishing out the five days of adventure through Gympie and back to Bunya Mountains, taking in a variety of terrain from lush loamy rainforests to flowing forest tracks, single track with creek crossings and open gravel roads winding through endless cattle country.

Open to riders on Husky 701 Enduro, 701 Enduro LR or Norden 901 motorcycles, the Husky Trek is tailored to suit a wide range of rider abilities. The main route will be achievable for first-time adventurers with a little bit of off-road experience. With the optional hard routes keeping things spicy for riders that like to continually challenge themselves.

The Husky Trek is about offering a great experience by taking on all the hard work of planning a ride so they can truly enjoy their adventure.

With lead riders, sweep riders, GPS routes, luggage support, technical support, medical support, a backup vehicle, dinner included every night and a photographer and videographer along to capture the memories – let Husky cover the details, so you can enjoy the good stuff. Price for the 2022 Husky Trek is $1,795.00 per rider, accommodation not included.

Registrations open for the 2022 Husqvarna Motorcycles Husky Trek: Queensland Country on Wednesday, March 9 at 12.00pm AEDT (with dealers receiving priority registration information).

Authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles will be receiving Dealer Priority Registration, meaning they receive the registration link before it is open to the public. Touch base with your local Husqvarna Motorcycles dealership and get your name and email on their Husky Trek database to ensure you get the Dealer Priority Registration information.