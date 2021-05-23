Model Year 2020

98 affected motorcycles

Click here for VIN List

What are the defects?

The front fuel tank fuel lines may rub during operation, causing wear and damage to the fuel lines over time. Fuel may leak from damaged fuel lines.

What are the hazards?

If a fuel leak occurs, this may lead to a fire. A vehicle fire could increase the risk of an accident, serious injury or death to the rider, other road users and bystanders, and/or damage to property.

What should consumers do?

Consumers will be sent letters advising them of the recall and should contact an authorised dealer to arrange an appointment for inspection of their motorcycle and to have replacement fuel lines installed.

For further information, consumers can contact Husqvarna on 1800 644 771 or find their nearest authorised dealer using the dealer search option at https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/au/