Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA No. – 2020/18785

Date published – 24 May 2021

Campaign number – TI 11_1827836

Supplier – HQVA Pty Ltd (KTM Group)

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Husqvarna Motorcycle dealerships

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Husqvarna Motorcycle Model EE-5

Model Year 2021

Children’s electric motocross motorcycle

33 affected motorbikes

See the VIN list here.

What are the defects?

The battery vent valve may be missing on some motorcycles, allowing water intrusion.

What are the hazards?

If the vent valve is not fitted, water could enter the battery and result in a short circuit, affecting the vehicle operation. A short circuit can increase the risk of an accident, causing injury or death to the rider or others.

What should consumers do?

All affected motorcycles that have not been sold will be inspected and repaired (if needed) before sale. If affected, consumers will be contacted by dealerships, advising them of the recall and asking them to contact an authorised Husqvarna dealer to arrange an appointment for inspection of their motorcycle.

For further information, consumers can contact Husqvarna Australia on 1800 644 771 or find their nearest authorised dealer using the dealer search option at https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/au

Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA No. – 2021/19009

Date published – 24 May 2021

Campaign number – TI 11_1827847

Supplier – KTM Australia Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – National authorised GASGAS Dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 6 May 2021 – 7 May 2021

GASGAS Model MC-E 5

Model Year 2021

Electric-powered competition mini motorbike

3 affected motorcycles

Click here for VIN List

What are the defects?

The battery vent valve may be missing on some motorcycles, allowing water intrusion.

What are the hazards?

If the vent valve is not fitted, water could enter the battery and result in a short circuit, affecting the vehicle operation. A short circuit can increase the risk of an accident that can result in injury to the rider and others.

What should consumers do?

Any unsold motorbikes will be checked to ensure the vent valve is fitted before sale. Consumers may be contacted by direct mail advising of the recall and asking them to contact an authorised GASGAS dealer to arrange an appointment for inspection of their motorcycle.

For further information, consumers can contact KTM Australia on 1800 644 771 or find their nearest authorised dealer using the dealer search option at https://www.ktm.com/au