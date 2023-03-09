Indian Challenger RR

Indian today announced the retail availability of 29 highly exclusive Indian Challenger RR motorcycles and only one of those is heading to the Oceania region, one lucky customer in Australia or New Zealand has the opportunity to purchase this ultra-limited race bike.

Built to 2022 race spec by the same S&S hands that wrenched Tyler O’Hara’s #29 championship-winning bike, each purpose-built Indian Challenger RR is available for die-hard track riders and collectors. The Indian Challenger RR marks the first-time fans can purchase a purpose-built race bagger.

Hand crafted and race-tuned with the same setup that won O’Hara’s second King of the Baggers championship, Indian Motorcycle and S&S are offering fans and collectors the unique opportunity to own a piece of history.

“Originally, the thought of road racing baggers was perplexing to many, and even downright offensive to some road racing purists. But in just three short years, King of the Baggers has emerged as the hottest thing in motorcycle racing as these bikes have rapidly evolved in their sophistication, and we thought it would be awesome to give people the opportunity to own the bike that holds the crown,” said Gary Gray, Vice President – Racing, Technology and Service for Indian Motorcycle.

“We’re excited to embrace the fandom of bagger racing and celebrate our second title with this highly exclusive, special run of Indian Challenger RR motorcycles. This bike is the real deal, much like when we released the venerable FTR750, the Challenger RR is a true race bike and is not street legal. Put in the right hands, it will reach the podium in MotoAmerica’s Mission King of the Baggers race series.”

Indian Challenger Race Replica