Mandalika Circuit to host MotoGP pre-season test in 2022

Indonesia has been confirmed as the host of a MotoGP pre-season test, which will take place at the newly constructed Mandalika Circuit in Lombok, over the Februrary 11-13 (2022) weekend.

Happy Harinto – Chief Strategic Communication Officer of the MGPA

“It is an honor for the Mandalika circuit, and for Indonesia, to be able to serve as a location for the pre-season test in 2022. Everything is being tested from drivers to test technicians, so later standardisation or technological specifications will be applied during the 2022 racing season. Hopefully, the future of Indonesia’s automotive industry will be brighter, this is an encouragement not only for the automotive, but also the tourism industry. We should package and manage the presence of a MotoGP class world event properly.”

Although counted as a new circuit, the Mandalika Circuit has also joined the World Superbike calendar as the scheduled host of the closing round of the series on November 12-14 this year.

Harinto believes this is an extraordinary opportunity for Indonesia with local preparations also to be tested.

Prior to Mandalika, MotoGP also has their traditional scheduled a pre-season test at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia on February 5-6. The shakedown test session will also be held from January 31 to February 2 in Sepang, with attendees comprising test riders and rookies.

The 2022 season opening Qatar GP is tentatively set to take place from the 4th to the 6th of March, with the season once again set to start under the stunning floodlights of Losail International Circuit.