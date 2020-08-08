Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, and Jack Daniel’s, America’s first registered distillery, along with Klock Werks Kustom Cycles, overnight introduced the newest addition to its limited-edition series: the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse. For the fifth-consecutive year, the three American brands have united to celebrate American craftsmanship through an exclusive offering of Jack Daniel’s-inspired Indian motorcycles.

This year’s model was carefully designed to embody Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack, a nod to the brand’s original gentleman distiller, Gentleman Jack himself, this special whiskey is double-charcoal mellowed for an exceptionally smooth finish. Gentleman Jack is aged in handcrafted oak barrels, adding a strong but balanced oak flavor, topped off with subtle notes of caramel and vanilla, and this scribe consumes more than his fair share of the blend.

“We are honored to continue our relationship with Jack Daniel’s and Klock Werks and are excited to again celebrate American craftsmanship and ingenuity through this collaboration of three iconic American brands,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse is our most premium touring motorcycle and, much like Gentleman Jack, represents the ultimate commitment to quality and craftsmanship, while offering the widest range of premium features and riding technology.”

With only 107 produced globally, the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse will be well sought after.

All-new, one-of-a-kind features offered on the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse include the following:

Exclusive Design

With attention to detail worthy of a gentleman, the crafting process of Gentleman Jack whiskey is illustrated throughout the bike’s design. A custom two-tone Whiskey Pearl paint was inspired by Gentleman Jack’s double charcoal mellowing process, while unique Oakwood ceramic engine finishes deliver a premium, custom-inspired aesthetic, exclusive to this bike only.

In addition, the bike’s fine details include premium Gentleman Jack engraved floorboards, custom Jack Daniel’s branding on the seat, tank and lowers, and a numbered Montana Silversmith badge signifying the limited nature of this model.

Ride-Enhancing Technology

The 2021 limited-edition model will debut Indian Motorcycle’s ClimaCommand Rogue heated and cooled seat. With authentic Jack Daniel’s badging embroidered on the premium Genuine Leather seating surfaces, the seat delivers a sleek, modern look, while also allowing riders to conveniently manage heating and cooling settings via the Ride Command infotainment system.

The ClimaCommand Rogue seat uses a proprietary thermoelectric technology to cool or heat the seat, while a flexible graphene material optimises the distribution of heating or cooling for both the rider and passenger.

Riders will also receive the luxuries of the industry leading Ride Command infotainment system, now with Apple CarPlay integration, as well as controls for Bluetooth and USB audio source, navigation and extensive customisation capabilities.

Premium Features

The new limited-edition Jack Daniel’s Roadmaster Dark Horse comes standard with a full suite of premium amenities, including an upgraded 600-watt PowerBand audio system, heated hand grips, an adjustable flared Klock Werks windscreen, and remote-locking saddlebags and trunk.

The bike’s slammed saddlebags and precision machined wheels, with a 19-inch front, delivers a more modern style and design.

Powering the bike is the Thunderstroke 116, air-cooled V-twin engine – delivering a best-in-class 168 Nm of torque driving through a six-speed transmission.

Each Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse will come with a custom Montana Silversmith Belt Buckle in a display case. Each custom gift will come engraved with the motorcycle number (#001-#107) and VIN.

The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse is available to order through Indian Motorcycle dealerships. Each bike will be built to order as a model year 2021 with delivery starting in September 2020.