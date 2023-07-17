2023 FIM JuniorGP World Championship
Round Five – Circuit de Barcelona, Catalunya
Blistering Spanish weather welcomed riders to round five of the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP World Championship at Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya, where we saw six different winners across three races, although Senna Agius was unfortunately forced to sit out the round due to injury. The 18-year-old Australian rider suffered fractures to his left hand in a crash on Friday morning.
Xabier Zurutuza (MTA Junior Team) and Fadillah Arbi Aditama (Astra Honda Racing Team) claimed JuniorGP honours, with Xavier Cardelus (Promoracing) and Unai Orradre (STV Laglisse Racing) securing success in the Moto2 European Championship.
Guido Pini (AC Racing Team) stood on the top step in the European Talent Cup podium, with Daniel Muñoz (SP57 Racing Team) doing likewise in the Stock European Championship, after some incredible last lap drama in both races.
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Qualifying
Angel Piqueras was back on pole position in the JuniorGP class, with the Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 securing a second P1 start of the campaign thanks to a 1:49.387. The Spaniard couldn’t have wished for a better Saturday, with the Championship leader eyeing up a potentially title winning weekend.
He held a 54 point advantage in the standings heading in, and if he could extend that to beyond 75 points after two races in Barcelona, he would secure the title. He wouldn’t have it all his own way though, with Jacob Roulstone (Aspar Junior Team) and David Almansa (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) out to spoil the party from the front row.
New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan finished in 17th.
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race One
Xabi Zurutuza emerged from a large group of riders to take Race 1 victory, leading the last lap and withstanding pressure from behind to take the chequered flag first, and in the process, earn a second win of the campaign.
Jacob Roulstone (Aspar Junior Team) followed the Spaniard over the line in second, while Championship leader Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) claimed third.
The opening race didn’t pass without incident, with David Almansa (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) crashing out of his podium charge on the last lap after luck deserted him, poleman Piqueras’ podium meant he could set his sights on securing the title in Race 2.
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|XABIER ZURUTUZA
|SPA
|KTM
|–
|2
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
|GASGAS
|+0.135
|3
|ÁNGEL PIQUERAS
|SPA
|HONDA
|+0.395
|4
|NICO CARRARO
|ITA
|GASGAS
|+0.627
|5
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|SPA
|KTM
|+0.756
|6
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|SPA
|GASGAS
|+0.818
|7
|ALVARO CARPE
|SPA
|HUSQVARNA
|+0.899
|8
|FACUNDO LLAMBIAS
|URU
|HONDA
|+1.241
|9
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|KTM
|+3.489
|10
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|+3.724
|11
|ELIA BARTOLINI
|ITA
|HONDA
|+3.762
|12
|EDDIE O’SHEA
|GBR
|HONDA
|+4.754
|13
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|KTM
|+4.761
|14
|MARCOS URIARTE
|SPA
|HUSQVARNA
|+4.827
|15
|DANIAL SHAHRIL
|MAL
|HONDA
|+7.734
|16
|MARCOS RUDA
|SPA
|KTM
|+9.692
|17
|CORMAC BUCHANAN
|NZE
|KTM
|+9.762
|18
|FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA
|INA
|HONDA
|+16.238
|19
|KOTARO UCHIUMI
|JPN
|KTM
|+16.320
|20
|LEO RAMMERSTORFER
|AUT
|HUSQVARNA
|+24.221
|21
|NOAH DETTWILER
|SWI
|KTM
|+25.637
|22
|DAVID ALMANSA
|SPA
|KTM
|+28.966
|23
|CESARE TIEZZI
|ITA
|KTM
|+32.399
|24
|GABIN PLANQUES
|FRA
|KTM
|+32.924
|25
|ALEX GOURDON
|FRA
|HONDA
|+35.009
|26
|AOI UEZU
|JPN
|KTM
|+50.378
|27
|TORIN COLLINS
|CAN
|KTM
|+53.445
|Not classified
|KANTA HAMADA
|JPN
|HONDA
|JAKOB ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|HUSQVARNA
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race Two
There was drama from lights out to the chequered flag, and beyond in race two, with a dramatic race seeing Indonesia rider Fadillah Arbi Aditama given the win. Once again, a large lead group formed, with P1 changing hands on a corner by corner basis.
With two laps to go and space at a premium, there was a mid-pack collision that saw Alvaro Carpe (STV Laglisse Racing), Eddie O’Shea (British Talent Team), Jacob Roulstone and Xabi Zurutuza hit the gravel trap.
A lap and a half later, Almansa squeezed over the line ahead of Aditama by just 0.005s, but the Spaniard was adjudged to have overtaken under yellow flags and was demoted a place to second.
Luca Lunetta (AC Raccing Team) came across third, but like Almansa, was penalised for the same infringement, with Joel Esteban (Aspar Junior Team) benefitting.
Buchanan improved to 11th, however it was a race to forget for Roulstone with a DNF, after being taken out by another rider.
Jacob Roulstone
“A second podium in #FIMJuniorGP today in race 1 finishing in P2 and so very happy to share this with everyone who works hard for me to be able to race. Race 2 DNF after being taken out along with three other riders. But we won’t let that take the shine off an awesome weekend. Thanks to #asparteam , Santi, Antonio and Fran for all their amazing work all the week. Plus my #furygan suit and #nhkhelmet for keeping me safe. We go on summer break now for this championship until October. In the meantime a little time to relax and then training hard to keep aiming higher.”
Piqueras came home sixth, but it wasn’t enough for the title, and his charge continues into Aragon after the summer break where he will hold a comfortable 68 point advantage.
Roulstone now holds fourth overall, well within reach of both second and third.
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA
|INA
|HONDA
|+0.005
|2
|DAVID ALMANSA
|SPA
|KTM
|–
|3
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|SPA
|GASGAS
|+0.332
|4
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|KTM
|+0.083
|5
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|SPA
|KTM
|+0.342
|6
|ÁNGEL PIQUERAS
|SPA
|HONDA
|+0.387
|7
|FACUNDO LLAMBIAS
|URU
|HONDA
|+0.467
|8
|MARCOS RUDA
|SPA
|KTM
|+0.627
|9
|ELIA BARTOLINI
|ITA
|HONDA
|+0.714
|10
|KOTARO UCHIUMI
|JPN
|KTM
|+0.913
|11
|CORMAC BUCHANAN
|NZE
|KTM
|+14.397
|12
|NOAH DETTWILER
|SWI
|KTM
|+23.750
|13
|JAKOB ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|HUSQVARNA
|+23.772
|14
|ALEX GOURDON
|FRA
|HONDA
|+24.208
|15
|CESARE TIEZZI
|ITA
|KTM
|+24.315
|16
|KANTA HAMADA
|JPN
|HONDA
|+25.423
|17
|GABIN PLANQUES
|FRA
|KTM
|+25.452
|18
|TORIN COLLINS
|CAN
|KTM
|+25.577
|19
|MARCOS URIARTE
|SPA
|HUSQVARNA
|+55.348
|Not classified
|AOI UEZU
|JPN
|KTM
|ALVARO CARPE
|SPA
|HUSQVARNA
|XABIER ZURUTUZA
|SPA
|KTM
|EDDIE O’SHEA
|GBR
|HONDA
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
|GASGAS
|DANIAL SHAHRIL
|MAL
|HONDA
|NICO CARRARO
|ITA
|GASGAS
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|KTM
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|LEO RAMMERSTORFER
|AUT
|HUSQVARNA
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|Total
|1
|ÁNGEL PIQUERAS
|ESP
|HONDA
|166
|2
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|ESP
|GASGAS
|98
|3
|ALVARO CARPE
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|95
|4
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
|GASGAS
|93
|5
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|KTM
|92
|6
|XABIER ZURUTUZA
|ESP
|KTM
|85
|7
|DAVID ALMANSA
|ESP
|KTM
|74
|8
|NICO CARRARO
|ITA
|GASGAS
|63
|9
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|ESP
|KTM
|62
|10
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|51
|11
|CORMAC BUCHANAN
|NZL
|KTM
|50
|12
|EDDIE O’SHEA
|GBR
|HONDA
|46
|13
|ELIA BARTOLINI
|ITA
|HONDA
|45
|14
|JAKOB ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|HUSQVARNA
|42
|15
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|KTM
|35
|16
|FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA
|IDN
|HONDA
|33
|17
|MARCOS RUDA
|ESP
|KTM
|30
|18
|FACUNDO LLAMBIAS
|URY
|HONDA
|29
|19
|NOAH DETTWILER
|CHE
|KTM
|20
|20
|DANIAL SHAHRIL
|MYS
|HONDA
|19
|21
|MARCOS URIARTE
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|9
|22
|KOTARO UCHIUMI
|JPN
|KTM
|8
|23
|SHINYA EZAWA
|JPN
|HONDA
|7
|24
|LEO RAMMERSTORFER
|AUT
|HUSQVARNA
|4
|25
|ALEX GOURDON
|FRA
|HONDA
|2
|26
|TORIN COLLINS
|CAN
|KTM
|1
|27
|CESARE TIEZZI
|ITA
|KTM
|1
Moto2 European Championship Qualifying
Opportunity beckoned for Xavi Cardelus, the Andorran ensuring a start from the head of the grid in both Moto2 races as he seeks a maiden win in the class. The Andorran’s 1:44.013 gave him almost half a second to spare in qualifying over Niccolo Antonelli (MMR), while Unai Orradre (STV Laglisse Racing) completes the front row.
Alberto Surra (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro) and Roberto Garcia (Cardoso-Fantic Racing) both claimed podiums in the Algarve, and they’ll fancy their chances once again from fourth and fifth on the grid respectively. Completing the second row is Alex Toledo (EasyRace Team), who will be bidding for a first podium of the campaign from sixth.
The big news coming from the Moto2 class in Barcelona though, is the absence of Championship leader Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team). The young Australian suffered a big highside during Friday Free Practice, breaking bones in his left hand, and he has been ruled out of the two races in Catalunya.
It will come as a massive disappointment to the #81, who had hoped to wrap up the Moto2 European Championship title at a circuit he did the double at in 2022. Regardless of Sunday’s results, Agius will still lead the standings heading into the Aragon round, but it is a massive opportunity for the chasing pack to close the gap to the front – namely Cardelus, who sits second overall, 61 points behind Agius.
Moto2 European Championship Race
Xavi Cardelus started on pole and led the majority of the race, put on an exhibitionary defensive performance to reject the advances of Unai Orradre for the win, though, the STV Laglisse Racing rider claimed a debut podium in the class.
Alberto Surra (Team Ciatti – Boscoscuro) followed the two over the line, and those three riders were the main protagonists in Race 2.
Harrison Voight was the top Aussie, in Agius’s absence, finishing in 13th.
Moto2 European Championship Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|XAVIER CARDELÚS
|AND
|KALEX
|–
|2
|UNAI ORRADRE
|SPA
|KALEX
|+0.065
|3
|ALBERTO SURRA
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|+1.156
|4
|ROBERTO GARCÍA
|SPA
|KALEX
|+1.844
|5
|YERAY RUIZ
|SPA
|KALEX
|+7.549
|6
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|KALEX
|+7.590
|7
|FRANCESCO MONGIARDO
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|+12.901
|8
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|KALEX
|+13.468
|9
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|KALEX
|+13.570
|10
|ALEX TOLEDO
|SPA
|BOSCOSCURO
|+14.481
|11
|GERARD RIU
|SPA
|KALEX
|+17.599
|12
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|KALEX
|+27.307
|13
|HARRISON VOIGHT
|AUS
|KALEX
|+29.140
|14
|KYLE PAZ
|PHI
|KALEX
|+35.683
|15
|MAXWELL BERTALAN TOTH
|USA
|KALEX
|+36.221
|16
|FILIP REHACEK
|CZE
|KALEX
|+57.313
|17
|CHARLES AUBRIE
|FRA
|KALEX
|+1:17.282
|Not classified
|MARCO TAPIA
|SPA
|KALEX
|NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI
|ITA
|KALEX
|EDUARDO MONTERO
|SPA
|KALEX
|CHANON INTA
|THA
|KALEX
Moto2 European Championship Race Two
Later in the day, Orradre did manage to get the win in fine fashion in what has proved a breakthrough weekend, while it was Surra who came second, and Cardelus third after an epic three way battle for the win.
All that means that going into the next round, Cardelus comes back into the title picture and sits just 20 points behind Agius in the standings.
It was a better second race for Voight, finishing sixth.
Harrison Voight
“Race1: 13th, Race2: 6th, Felt good to gain more experience today in both races. In race 1, I got off to a good start gaining positions early although I started having issues with arm pump and getting pain in my lower back. Race2 was much better having more pace and consistency considering the pain in my back. Nevertheless I’m satisfied to finally get a decent result after the past rounds we’ve had. Big thank you to the team, sponsors and supporters that make this happen. Special thanks @strattonmotorsports12 for all the help trying to get me sorted for race two.”
Senna Agius retains a 20-point lead in the standings despite missing a round, Cardelus second and Surra third. Voight 15th with 29 championship points.
Moto2 European Championship Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|UNAI ORRADRE
|SPA
|KALEX
|2
|ALBERTO SURRA
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|+0.090
|3
|XAVIER CARDELÚS
|AND
|KALEX
|+0.350
|4
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|KALEX
|+6.381
|5
|ALEX TOLEDO
|SPA
|BOSCOSCURO
|+8.500
|6
|HARRISON VOIGHT
|AUS
|KALEX
|+9.869
|7
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|KALEX
|+10.756
|8
|GERARD RIU
|SPA
|KALEX
|+20.108
|9
|MARCO TAPIA
|SPA
|KALEX
|+20.129
|10
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|KALEX
|+20.228
|11
|FRANCESCO MONGIARDO
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|+21.847
|12
|KYLE PAZ
|PHI
|KALEX
|+40.514
|13
|FILIP REHACEK
|CZE
|KALEX
|+58.768
|14
|CHARLES AUBRIE
|FRA
|KALEX
|+1:15.883
|15
|CHANON INTA
|THA
|KALEX
|+1:33.477
|Not classified
|ROBERTO GARCÍA
|SPA
|KALEX
|YERAY RUIZ
|SPA
|KALEX
|NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI
|ITA
|KALEX
|EDUARDO MONTERO
|SPA
|KALEX
|MAXWELL BERTALAN TOTH
|USA
|KALEX
|SAM WILFORD
|KALEX
Moto2 European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|Total
|1
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUS
|KALEX
|141
|2
|XAVIER CARDELÚS
|AND
|KALEX
|121
|3
|ALBERTO SURRA
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|98
|4
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|KALEX
|98
|5
|YERAY RUIZ
|ESP
|KALEX
|76
|6
|ALEX TOLEDO
|ESP
|BOSCOSCURO
|64
|7
|ROBERTO GARCÍA
|ESP
|KALEX
|63
|8
|CARLOS TATAY VILA
|ESP
|KALEX
|61
|9
|UNAI ORRADRE
|ESP
|KALEX
|59
|10
|MARCO TAPIA
|ESP
|KALEX
|50
|11
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|KALEX
|45
|12
|NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI
|ITA
|KALEX
|41
|13
|GERARD RIU
|ESP
|KALEX
|30
|14
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|KALEX
|30
|15
|HARRISON VOIGHT
|AUS
|KALEX
|29
|16
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|KALEX
|28
|17
|FRANCESCO MONGIARDO
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|27
|18
|JUAN RODRÍGUEZ
|ESP
|KALEX
|23
|19
|KYLE PAZ
|PHL
|KALEX
|18
|20
|MARTIN VUGRINEC
|HRV
|KALEX
|4
|21
|MAXWELL BERTALAN TOTH
|USA
|KALEX
|4
|22
|FILIP REHACEK
|CZE
|KALEX
|3
|23
|CHANON INTA
|THA
|KALEX
|3
|24
|CHARLES AUBRIE
|FRA
|KALEX
|2
|25
|EDUARDO MONTERO
|ESP
|KALEX
|1
European Talent Cup Qualifying
In the European Talent Cup, Maximo Quiles’ 1:50.330 was enough to secure a second pole position for the Championship leader in 2023, but the Aspar Junior Team rider’s joy was shortlived as he was handed a penalty post-session that will see him start at the back of the grid. That handed the initiative to his title rival Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) who topped his group in qualifying.
Rico Salmela joined his Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 teammate on the front row with the Finn displaying impressive pace all weekend, next on the timesheets was reigning Champion Guido Pini (AC Racing Team) followed by Jesus Rios (MRE Talent), Casey O’Gorman (SuperHugo44 Team) and Pau Alsina (Artbox).
European Talent Cup Race One
There were twists and turns at every corner in the European Talent Cup race, Guido Pini claimed the win, with Casey O’Gorman (SuperHugo44 Team) and Ruche Moodley (Finetwork Mir Junior Team) on the podium after showstopping event.
Championship leader Max Quiles (Aspar Junior Team) started at the back of the grid, while his main rival Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) launched from pole.
However, Quiles found himself among the lead group after just a few laps while Uriarte ended up in the gravel, ending his victory charge.
The drama continued onto the last lap, with Quiles’ teammate Dodo Boggio attempting an ambitious move at Turn 10, only for the Italian to wipe out his teammate and Rico Salmela (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0). As a result, Pini profited enormously to take the win and enter the title picture heading to Aragon.
A DNF for Carter Thompson was a disappointing result, after another rider collided with him.
Carter Thompson
“Definitely could have ended better. The first three days I had a really good feeling with the bike and good pace so I was feeling confident. I got a good start and was happy pushing in the lead group until I had a rider come into the side of me in a corner which resulted in 3 of us crashing. Very disappointing after such a great lead up to the race. Thanks to all my supporters, on to the next race.”
Quiles holds a one point lead over Uriarte on 124-123-points, Guido Pini third on 115. Carter Thompson 29th with two-points.
European Talent Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|GUIDO PINI
|ITA
|–
|2
|CASEY O’GORMAN
|IRL
|+0.306
|3
|RUCHÉ MOODLEY
|RSA
|+0.328
|4
|JESÚS TORRES
|SPA
|+0.968
|5
|MARCO MORELLI
|ARG
|+1.186
|6
|GUILLEM PLANQUES
|FRA
|+1.673
|7
|KRISTIAN DANIEL
|USA
|+7.848
|8
|ADRIANO DONOSO
|SPA
|+7.830
|9
|BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ
|SPA
|+7.944
|10
|GIULIO PUGLIESE
|ITA
|+7.987
|11
|AMANUEL BRINTON
|GBR
|+8.076
|12
|HAMAD KHAMIS AL-SAHOUTI
|QAT
|+8.378
|13
|EDU GUTIÉRREZ
|SPA
|+8.632
|14
|VASILIS PANTELEAKIS
|GRE
|+9.157
|15
|JESÚS RIOS
|SPA
|+12.272
|16
|BRIAN URIARTE
|SPA
|+13.102
|17
|HAKIM DANISH
|MAL
|+14.904
|18
|OWEN VAN TRIGT
|NED
|+16.941
|19
|VALENTINO HERRLICH
|GER
|+17.782
|20
|YVONNE CERPA
|SPA
|+17.822
|21
|EDOARDO BERTOLA
|ITA
|+53.312
|22
|PAU ALSINA
|SPA
|1 Lap
|Not classified
|DODÓ BOGGIO
|ITA
|MÁXIMO QUILES
|SPA
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|LEONARDO ZANNI
|ITA
|CARTER THOMPSON
|AUS
|FERNANDO BUJOSA
|SPA
|MATTEO ROMAN
|FRA
European Talent Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|Total
|1
|MÁXIMO QUILES
|ESP
|HONDA
|124
|2
|BRIAN URIARTE
|ESP
|HONDA
|123
|3
|GUIDO PINI
|ITA
|HONDA
|115
|4
|DODÓ BOGGIO
|ITA
|HONDA
|95
|5
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|HONDA
|88
|6
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|HONDA
|53
|7
|JESÚS TORRES
|ESP
|HONDA
|53
|8
|DAVID GONZÁLEZ
|ESP
|HONDA
|52
|9
|CASEY O’GORMAN
|IRL
|HONDA
|49
|10
|RUCHÉ MOODLEY
|ZAF
|HONDA
|46
|11
|GUILLEM PLANQUES
|FRA
|HONDA
|41
|12
|GIULIO PUGLIESE
|ITA
|HONDA
|35
|13
|BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|HONDA
|34
|14
|PAU ALSINA
|ESP
|HONDA
|31
|15
|JESÚS RIOS
|ESP
|HONDA
|30
|16
|ADRIANO DONOSO
|ESP
|HONDA
|29
|17
|HAKIM DANISH
|MYS
|HONDA
|24
|18
|AMANUEL BRINTON
|GBR
|HONDA
|19
|19
|KRISTIAN DANIEL
|USA
|HONDA
|13
|20
|HAMAD KHAMIS AL-SAHOUTI
|QAT
|HONDA
|13
|21
|MARCO MORELLI
|ARG
|HONDA
|11
|22
|LORENZ TONI LUCIANO
|BEL
|HONDA
|9
|23
|LEONARDO ZANNI
|ITA
|HONDA
|9
|24
|EDOARDO LIGUORI
|ITA
|HONDA
|7
|25
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|ESP
|HONDA
|4
|26
|EDU GUTIÉRREZ
|ESP
|HONDA
|3
|27
|PEDRO ALOMAR
|ESP
|HONDA
|3
|28
|VALENTÍN PERRONE
|ARG
|HONDA
|2
|29
|CARTER THOMPSON
|AUS
|HONDA
|2
|30
|VASILIS PANTELEAKIS
|GRC
|HONDA
|2
|31
|OWEN VAN TRIGT
|NLD
|HONDA
|1
Stock European Championship Qualifying
Daniel Muñoz started on pole, the SP57 Racing Team rider’s 1:47.308 was enough to edge out title adversary Eric Fernandez (FAU55 TEY Racing Team) to P1, while Dino Iozzo (IUM Motorsports) rounds out the front row.
EasyRace Team duo Adrian Rodriguez and Marco Garcia claim P4 and P5 respectively, while Archie McDonald’s quest for a maiden podium continues from sixth on the grid.
The fate of the 2023 Stock European Championship could be decided on race day, but only if Muñoz can outscore Fernandez by 20 points. The two have been tit for tat on track throughout the campaign, but Muñoz has built up a 30 point advantage with 75 left on the board ahead of lights out.
Stock European Championship Race
Rounding out the day’s runs on Sunday was the Stock European Championship, and keeping with the theme of the day, it was a gripping watch to the very end. Daniel Muñoz took the win, and did so in style.
In a race that often saw a strangely slow pace set at the front, the Championship leader decided to take things into his own hands with just a few laps remaining.
Eric Fernandez (FAU55 Racing Team) applied the pressure from behind, and even took the lead on the last lap after a brilliant Turn 10 maneuver, but Muñoz showed his x-factor with a Valentino Rossi-like overtake at the final corner to secure a sensational win. Dino Iozzo (IUM Motorsports) ran with the top two in the title race, and claimed a superb P3.
Archie McDonald finished in eighth.
After Muñoz sensational late move, it stretches his advantage in the Championship to 35 points, and with just 50 left on the board, he can claim the Stock crown in Aragon after the summer break.
Next up for the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP World Championship is MotorLand Aragon, which is penciled in for October 8th.
Stock European Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|–
|2
|ERIC FERNÁNDEZ
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|+0.259
|3
|DINO IOZZO
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|+1.254
|4
|MARCO GARCÍA
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|+5.301
|5
|ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|+5.424
|6
|ALEX MILLÁN
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|+6.547
|7
|BORJA JIMÉNEZ
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|+12.716
|8
|ARCHIE MCDONALD
|AUS
|YAMAHA
|+13.079
|9
|CARTER BROWN
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|+13.450
|10
|GUILLERMO MARCEL MORENO
|MEX
|YAMAHA
|+19.559
|11
|MAXIMILIANO ROCHA
|ARG
|YAMAHA
|+23.119
|12
|JOSE LUIS ARMARIO
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|+23.184
|13
|DANIEL BROOKS
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|+27.256
|14
|PASQUALE ALFANO
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|+28.415
|15
|MATEUSZ HULEWICZ
|POL
|YAMAHA
|+34.736
|16
|JAVIER DEL OLMO
|SPA
|KAWASAKI
|+34.917
|17
|KYLIAN NESTOLA
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|+41.666
|18
|JACK BEDNAREK
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|+44.770
|19
|NAZARENO LEONEL GOMEZ
|ARG
|YAMAHA
|+1:02.076
|20
|MARIO MAYOR
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|+1:12.071
|21
|KIKE FERRER
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|+1:50.332
|Not classified
|COREY TINKER
|YAMAHA
|JACOPO HOSCIUC
|YAMAHA
Stock European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|Total
|1
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|120
|2
|ERIC FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|85
|3
|MARCO GARCÍA
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|71
|4
|DINO IOZZO
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|57
|5
|ARCHIE MCDONALD
|AUS
|YAMAHA
|54
|6
|ALEX MILLÁN
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|47
|7
|ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|44
|8
|MARIO MAYOR
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|42
|9
|COREY TINKER
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|27
|10
|MAXIMILIANO ROCHA
|ARG
|YAMAHA
|27
|11
|GUILLERMO MARCEL MORENO
|MEX
|YAMAHA
|27
|12
|JACOPO HOSCIUC
|ROU
|YAMAHA
|15
|13
|DANIEL BROOKS
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|12
|14
|CARTER BROWN
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|10
|15
|BORJA JIMÉNEZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|9
|16
|KILIAN NESTOLA
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|9
|17
|PASQUALE ALFANO
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|7
|18
|GONÇALO RIBEIRO
|PRT
|YAMAHA
|7
|19
|JUANES RIVERA
|COL
|YAMAHA
|6
|20
|MIHAIL FLOROV
|BGR
|YAMAHA
|6
|21
|JOSE LUIS ARMARIO
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|4
|22
|JACK BEDNAREK
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|4
|23
|JAVIER DEL OLMO
|ESP
|KAWASAKI
|4
|24
|MATEUSZ HULEWICZ
|POL
|YAMAHA
|3
|25
|NAZARENO ARRIETA
|ARG
|YAMAHA
|3
JuniorGP Calendar 2023
06/07 May: Circuito do Estoril (Estoril, Portugal) 20/21 May: Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana (Valencia, Spain) 03/04 June: Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto (Jerez de la Frontera, Spain) 01/02 July: Autódromo Internacional do Algarve (Portimao, Portugal)
- 15/16 July: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Montmeló, Spain)
- 07/08 October: MotorLand Aragón (Alcaniz, Spain)
- 04/05 November: Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana (Valencia, Spain)