2023 FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Round Five – Circuit de Barcelona, Catalunya

Blistering Spanish weather welcomed riders to round five of the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP World Championship at Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya, where we saw six different winners across three races, although Senna Agius was unfortunately forced to sit out the round due to injury. The 18-year-old Australian rider suffered fractures to his left hand in a crash on Friday morning.

Xabier Zurutuza (MTA Junior Team) and Fadillah Arbi Aditama (Astra Honda Racing Team) claimed JuniorGP honours, with Xavier Cardelus (Promoracing) and Unai Orradre (STV Laglisse Racing) securing success in the Moto2 European Championship.

Guido Pini (AC Racing Team) stood on the top step in the European Talent Cup podium, with Daniel Muñoz (SP57 Racing Team) doing likewise in the Stock European Championship, after some incredible last lap drama in both races.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Qualifying

Angel Piqueras was back on pole position in the JuniorGP class, with the Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 securing a second P1 start of the campaign thanks to a 1:49.387. The Spaniard couldn’t have wished for a better Saturday, with the Championship leader eyeing up a potentially title winning weekend.

He held a 54 point advantage in the standings heading in, and if he could extend that to beyond 75 points after two races in Barcelona, he would secure the title. He wouldn’t have it all his own way though, with Jacob Roulstone (Aspar Junior Team) and David Almansa (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) out to spoil the party from the front row.

New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan finished in 17th.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race One

Xabi Zurutuza emerged from a large group of riders to take Race 1 victory, leading the last lap and withstanding pressure from behind to take the chequered flag first, and in the process, earn a second win of the campaign.

Jacob Roulstone (Aspar Junior Team) followed the Spaniard over the line in second, while Championship leader Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) claimed third.

The opening race didn’t pass without incident, with David Almansa (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) crashing out of his podium charge on the last lap after luck deserted him, poleman Piqueras’ podium meant he could set his sights on securing the title in Race 2.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 XABIER ZURUTUZA SPA KTM – 2 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS GASGAS +0.135 3 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS SPA HONDA +0.395 4 NICO CARRARO ITA GASGAS +0.627 5 ADRIÁN CRUCES SPA KTM +0.756 6 JOEL ESTEBAN SPA GASGAS +0.818 7 ALVARO CARPE SPA HUSQVARNA +0.899 8 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URU HONDA +1.241 9 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA KTM +3.489 10 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA HONDA +3.724 11 ELIA BARTOLINI ITA HONDA +3.762 12 EDDIE O’SHEA GBR HONDA +4.754 13 LUCA LUNETTA ITA KTM +4.761 14 MARCOS URIARTE SPA HUSQVARNA +4.827 15 DANIAL SHAHRIL MAL HONDA +7.734 16 MARCOS RUDA SPA KTM +9.692 17 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZE KTM +9.762 18 FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA INA HONDA +16.238 19 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN KTM +16.320 20 LEO RAMMERSTORFER AUT HUSQVARNA +24.221 21 NOAH DETTWILER SWI KTM +25.637 22 DAVID ALMANSA SPA KTM +28.966 23 CESARE TIEZZI ITA KTM +32.399 24 GABIN PLANQUES FRA KTM +32.924 25 ALEX GOURDON FRA HONDA +35.009 26 AOI UEZU JPN KTM +50.378 27 TORIN COLLINS CAN KTM +53.445 Not classified KANTA HAMADA JPN HONDA JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT HUSQVARNA

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race Two

There was drama from lights out to the chequered flag, and beyond in race two, with a dramatic race seeing Indonesia rider Fadillah Arbi Aditama given the win. Once again, a large lead group formed, with P1 changing hands on a corner by corner basis.

With two laps to go and space at a premium, there was a mid-pack collision that saw Alvaro Carpe (STV Laglisse Racing), Eddie O’Shea (British Talent Team), Jacob Roulstone and Xabi Zurutuza hit the gravel trap.

A lap and a half later, Almansa squeezed over the line ahead of Aditama by just 0.005s, but the Spaniard was adjudged to have overtaken under yellow flags and was demoted a place to second.

Luca Lunetta (AC Raccing Team) came across third, but like Almansa, was penalised for the same infringement, with Joel Esteban (Aspar Junior Team) benefitting.

Buchanan improved to 11th, however it was a race to forget for Roulstone with a DNF, after being taken out by another rider.

Jacob Roulstone

“A second podium in #FIMJuniorGP today in race 1 finishing in P2 and so very happy to share this with everyone who works hard for me to be able to race. Race 2 DNF after being taken out along with three other riders. But we won’t let that take the shine off an awesome weekend. Thanks to #asparteam , Santi, Antonio and Fran for all their amazing work all the week. Plus my #furygan suit and #nhkhelmet for keeping me safe. We go on summer break now for this championship until October. In the meantime a little time to relax and then training hard to keep aiming higher.”

Piqueras came home sixth, but it wasn’t enough for the title, and his charge continues into Aragon after the summer break where he will hold a comfortable 68 point advantage.

Roulstone now holds fourth overall, well within reach of both second and third.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA INA HONDA +0.005 2 DAVID ALMANSA SPA KTM – 3 JOEL ESTEBAN SPA GASGAS +0.332 4 LUCA LUNETTA ITA KTM +0.083 5 ADRIÁN CRUCES SPA KTM +0.342 6 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS SPA HONDA +0.387 7 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URU HONDA +0.467 8 MARCOS RUDA SPA KTM +0.627 9 ELIA BARTOLINI ITA HONDA +0.714 10 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN KTM +0.913 11 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZE KTM +14.397 12 NOAH DETTWILER SWI KTM +23.750 13 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT HUSQVARNA +23.772 14 ALEX GOURDON FRA HONDA +24.208 15 CESARE TIEZZI ITA KTM +24.315 16 KANTA HAMADA JPN HONDA +25.423 17 GABIN PLANQUES FRA KTM +25.452 18 TORIN COLLINS CAN KTM +25.577 19 MARCOS URIARTE SPA HUSQVARNA +55.348 Not classified AOI UEZU JPN KTM ALVARO CARPE SPA HUSQVARNA XABIER ZURUTUZA SPA KTM EDDIE O’SHEA GBR HONDA JACOB ROULSTONE AUS GASGAS DANIAL SHAHRIL MAL HONDA NICO CARRARO ITA GASGAS ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA KTM TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA HONDA LEO RAMMERSTORFER AUT HUSQVARNA

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Total 1 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS ESP HONDA 166 2 JOEL ESTEBAN ESP GASGAS 98 3 ALVARO CARPE ESP HUSQVARNA 95 4 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS GASGAS 93 5 LUCA LUNETTA ITA KTM 92 6 XABIER ZURUTUZA ESP KTM 85 7 DAVID ALMANSA ESP KTM 74 8 NICO CARRARO ITA GASGAS 63 9 ADRIÁN CRUCES ESP KTM 62 10 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA HONDA 51 11 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZL KTM 50 12 EDDIE O’SHEA GBR HONDA 46 13 ELIA BARTOLINI ITA HONDA 45 14 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT HUSQVARNA 42 15 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA KTM 35 16 FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA IDN HONDA 33 17 MARCOS RUDA ESP KTM 30 18 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URY HONDA 29 19 NOAH DETTWILER CHE KTM 20 20 DANIAL SHAHRIL MYS HONDA 19 21 MARCOS URIARTE ESP HUSQVARNA 9 22 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN KTM 8 23 SHINYA EZAWA JPN HONDA 7 24 LEO RAMMERSTORFER AUT HUSQVARNA 4 25 ALEX GOURDON FRA HONDA 2 26 TORIN COLLINS CAN KTM 1 27 CESARE TIEZZI ITA KTM 1

Moto2 European Championship Qualifying

Opportunity beckoned for Xavi Cardelus, the Andorran ensuring a start from the head of the grid in both Moto2 races as he seeks a maiden win in the class. The Andorran’s 1:44.013 gave him almost half a second to spare in qualifying over Niccolo Antonelli (MMR), while Unai Orradre (STV Laglisse Racing) completes the front row.

Alberto Surra (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro) and Roberto Garcia (Cardoso-Fantic Racing) both claimed podiums in the Algarve, and they’ll fancy their chances once again from fourth and fifth on the grid respectively. Completing the second row is Alex Toledo (EasyRace Team), who will be bidding for a first podium of the campaign from sixth.

The big news coming from the Moto2 class in Barcelona though, is the absence of Championship leader Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team). The young Australian suffered a big highside during Friday Free Practice, breaking bones in his left hand, and he has been ruled out of the two races in Catalunya.

It will come as a massive disappointment to the #81, who had hoped to wrap up the Moto2 European Championship title at a circuit he did the double at in 2022. Regardless of Sunday’s results, Agius will still lead the standings heading into the Aragon round, but it is a massive opportunity for the chasing pack to close the gap to the front – namely Cardelus, who sits second overall, 61 points behind Agius.

Moto2 European Championship Race

Xavi Cardelus started on pole and led the majority of the race, put on an exhibitionary defensive performance to reject the advances of Unai Orradre for the win, though, the STV Laglisse Racing rider claimed a debut podium in the class.

Alberto Surra (Team Ciatti – Boscoscuro) followed the two over the line, and those three riders were the main protagonists in Race 2.

Harrison Voight was the top Aussie, in Agius’s absence, finishing in 13th.

Moto2 European Championship Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND KALEX – 2 UNAI ORRADRE SPA KALEX +0.065 3 ALBERTO SURRA ITA BOSCOSCURO +1.156 4 ROBERTO GARCÍA SPA KALEX +1.844 5 YERAY RUIZ SPA KALEX +7.549 6 MATTIA RATO ITA KALEX +7.590 7 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA BOSCOSCURO +12.901 8 SAM WILFORD GBR KALEX +13.468 9 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL KALEX +13.570 10 ALEX TOLEDO SPA BOSCOSCURO +14.481 11 GERARD RIU SPA KALEX +17.599 12 MATTIA VOLPI ITA KALEX +27.307 13 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS KALEX +29.140 14 KYLE PAZ PHI KALEX +35.683 15 MAXWELL BERTALAN TOTH USA KALEX +36.221 16 FILIP REHACEK CZE KALEX +57.313 17 CHARLES AUBRIE FRA KALEX +1:17.282 Not classified MARCO TAPIA SPA KALEX NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI ITA KALEX EDUARDO MONTERO SPA KALEX CHANON INTA THA KALEX

Moto2 European Championship Race Two

Later in the day, Orradre did manage to get the win in fine fashion in what has proved a breakthrough weekend, while it was Surra who came second, and Cardelus third after an epic three way battle for the win.

All that means that going into the next round, Cardelus comes back into the title picture and sits just 20 points behind Agius in the standings.

It was a better second race for Voight, finishing sixth.

Harrison Voight

“Race1: 13th, Race2: 6th, Felt good to gain more experience today in both races. In race 1, I got off to a good start gaining positions early although I started having issues with arm pump and getting pain in my lower back. Race2 was much better having more pace and consistency considering the pain in my back. Nevertheless I’m satisfied to finally get a decent result after the past rounds we’ve had. Big thank you to the team, sponsors and supporters that make this happen. Special thanks @strattonmotorsports12 for all the help trying to get me sorted for race two.”

Senna Agius retains a 20-point lead in the standings despite missing a round, Cardelus second and Surra third. Voight 15th with 29 championship points.

Moto2 European Championship Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 UNAI ORRADRE SPA KALEX 2 ALBERTO SURRA ITA BOSCOSCURO +0.090 3 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND KALEX +0.350 4 MATTIA RATO ITA KALEX +6.381 5 ALEX TOLEDO SPA BOSCOSCURO +8.500 6 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS KALEX +9.869 7 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL KALEX +10.756 8 GERARD RIU SPA KALEX +20.108 9 MARCO TAPIA SPA KALEX +20.129 10 MATTIA VOLPI ITA KALEX +20.228 11 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA BOSCOSCURO +21.847 12 KYLE PAZ PHI KALEX +40.514 13 FILIP REHACEK CZE KALEX +58.768 14 CHARLES AUBRIE FRA KALEX +1:15.883 15 CHANON INTA THA KALEX +1:33.477 Not classified ROBERTO GARCÍA SPA KALEX YERAY RUIZ SPA KALEX NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI ITA KALEX EDUARDO MONTERO SPA KALEX MAXWELL BERTALAN TOTH USA KALEX SAM WILFORD KALEX

Moto2 European Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Total 1 SENNA AGIUS AUS KALEX 141 2 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND KALEX 121 3 ALBERTO SURRA ITA BOSCOSCURO 98 4 MATTIA RATO ITA KALEX 98 5 YERAY RUIZ ESP KALEX 76 6 ALEX TOLEDO ESP BOSCOSCURO 64 7 ROBERTO GARCÍA ESP KALEX 63 8 CARLOS TATAY VILA ESP KALEX 61 9 UNAI ORRADRE ESP KALEX 59 10 MARCO TAPIA ESP KALEX 50 11 SAM WILFORD GBR KALEX 45 12 NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI ITA KALEX 41 13 GERARD RIU ESP KALEX 30 14 MATTIA VOLPI ITA KALEX 30 15 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS KALEX 29 16 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL KALEX 28 17 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA BOSCOSCURO 27 18 JUAN RODRÍGUEZ ESP KALEX 23 19 KYLE PAZ PHL KALEX 18 20 MARTIN VUGRINEC HRV KALEX 4 21 MAXWELL BERTALAN TOTH USA KALEX 4 22 FILIP REHACEK CZE KALEX 3 23 CHANON INTA THA KALEX 3 24 CHARLES AUBRIE FRA KALEX 2 25 EDUARDO MONTERO ESP KALEX 1

European Talent Cup Qualifying

In the European Talent Cup, Maximo Quiles’ 1:50.330 was enough to secure a second pole position for the Championship leader in 2023, but the Aspar Junior Team rider’s joy was shortlived as he was handed a penalty post-session that will see him start at the back of the grid. That handed the initiative to his title rival Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) who topped his group in qualifying.

Rico Salmela joined his Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 teammate on the front row with the Finn displaying impressive pace all weekend, next on the timesheets was reigning Champion Guido Pini (AC Racing Team) followed by Jesus Rios (MRE Talent), Casey O’Gorman (SuperHugo44 Team) and Pau Alsina (Artbox).

European Talent Cup Race One

There were twists and turns at every corner in the European Talent Cup race, Guido Pini claimed the win, with Casey O’Gorman (SuperHugo44 Team) and Ruche Moodley (Finetwork Mir Junior Team) on the podium after showstopping event.

Championship leader Max Quiles (Aspar Junior Team) started at the back of the grid, while his main rival Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) launched from pole.

However, Quiles found himself among the lead group after just a few laps while Uriarte ended up in the gravel, ending his victory charge.

The drama continued onto the last lap, with Quiles’ teammate Dodo Boggio attempting an ambitious move at Turn 10, only for the Italian to wipe out his teammate and Rico Salmela (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0). As a result, Pini profited enormously to take the win and enter the title picture heading to Aragon.

A DNF for Carter Thompson was a disappointing result, after another rider collided with him.

Carter Thompson

“Definitely could have ended better. The first three days I had a really good feeling with the bike and good pace so I was feeling confident. I got a good start and was happy pushing in the lead group until I had a rider come into the side of me in a corner which resulted in 3 of us crashing. Very disappointing after such a great lead up to the race. Thanks to all my supporters, on to the next race.”

Quiles holds a one point lead over Uriarte on 124-123-points, Guido Pini third on 115. Carter Thompson 29th with two-points.

European Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 GUIDO PINI ITA – 2 CASEY O’GORMAN IRL +0.306 3 RUCHÉ MOODLEY RSA +0.328 4 JESÚS TORRES SPA +0.968 5 MARCO MORELLI ARG +1.186 6 GUILLEM PLANQUES FRA +1.673 7 KRISTIAN DANIEL USA +7.848 8 ADRIANO DONOSO SPA +7.830 9 BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ SPA +7.944 10 GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA +7.987 11 AMANUEL BRINTON GBR +8.076 12 HAMAD KHAMIS AL-SAHOUTI QAT +8.378 13 EDU GUTIÉRREZ SPA +8.632 14 VASILIS PANTELEAKIS GRE +9.157 15 JESÚS RIOS SPA +12.272 16 BRIAN URIARTE SPA +13.102 17 HAKIM DANISH MAL +14.904 18 OWEN VAN TRIGT NED +16.941 19 VALENTINO HERRLICH GER +17.782 20 YVONNE CERPA SPA +17.822 21 EDOARDO BERTOLA ITA +53.312 22 PAU ALSINA SPA 1 Lap Not classified DODÓ BOGGIO ITA MÁXIMO QUILES SPA RICO SALMELA FIN LEONARDO ZANNI ITA CARTER THOMPSON AUS FERNANDO BUJOSA SPA MATTEO ROMAN FRA

European Talent Cup Points

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Total 1 MÁXIMO QUILES ESP HONDA 124 2 BRIAN URIARTE ESP HONDA 123 3 GUIDO PINI ITA HONDA 115 4 DODÓ BOGGIO ITA HONDA 95 5 RICO SALMELA FIN HONDA 88 6 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ ESP HONDA 53 7 JESÚS TORRES ESP HONDA 53 8 DAVID GONZÁLEZ ESP HONDA 52 9 CASEY O’GORMAN IRL HONDA 49 10 RUCHÉ MOODLEY ZAF HONDA 46 11 GUILLEM PLANQUES FRA HONDA 41 12 GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA HONDA 35 13 BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ ESP HONDA 34 14 PAU ALSINA ESP HONDA 31 15 JESÚS RIOS ESP HONDA 30 16 ADRIANO DONOSO ESP HONDA 29 17 HAKIM DANISH MYS HONDA 24 18 AMANUEL BRINTON GBR HONDA 19 19 KRISTIAN DANIEL USA HONDA 13 20 HAMAD KHAMIS AL-SAHOUTI QAT HONDA 13 21 MARCO MORELLI ARG HONDA 11 22 LORENZ TONI LUCIANO BEL HONDA 9 23 LEONARDO ZANNI ITA HONDA 9 24 EDOARDO LIGUORI ITA HONDA 7 25 GONZALO PÉREZ ESP HONDA 4 26 EDU GUTIÉRREZ ESP HONDA 3 27 PEDRO ALOMAR ESP HONDA 3 28 VALENTÍN PERRONE ARG HONDA 2 29 CARTER THOMPSON AUS HONDA 2 30 VASILIS PANTELEAKIS GRC HONDA 2 31 OWEN VAN TRIGT NLD HONDA 1

Stock European Championship Qualifying

Daniel Muñoz started on pole, the SP57 Racing Team rider’s 1:47.308 was enough to edge out title adversary Eric Fernandez (FAU55 TEY Racing Team) to P1, while Dino Iozzo (IUM Motorsports) rounds out the front row.

EasyRace Team duo Adrian Rodriguez and Marco Garcia claim P4 and P5 respectively, while Archie McDonald’s quest for a maiden podium continues from sixth on the grid.

The fate of the 2023 Stock European Championship could be decided on race day, but only if Muñoz can outscore Fernandez by 20 points. The two have been tit for tat on track throughout the campaign, but Muñoz has built up a 30 point advantage with 75 left on the board ahead of lights out.

Stock European Championship Race

Rounding out the day’s runs on Sunday was the Stock European Championship, and keeping with the theme of the day, it was a gripping watch to the very end. Daniel Muñoz took the win, and did so in style.

In a race that often saw a strangely slow pace set at the front, the Championship leader decided to take things into his own hands with just a few laps remaining.

Eric Fernandez (FAU55 Racing Team) applied the pressure from behind, and even took the lead on the last lap after a brilliant Turn 10 maneuver, but Muñoz showed his x-factor with a Valentino Rossi-like overtake at the final corner to secure a sensational win. Dino Iozzo (IUM Motorsports) ran with the top two in the title race, and claimed a superb P3.

Archie McDonald finished in eighth.

After Muñoz sensational late move, it stretches his advantage in the Championship to 35 points, and with just 50 left on the board, he can claim the Stock crown in Aragon after the summer break.

Next up for the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP World Championship is MotorLand Aragon, which is penciled in for October 8th.

Stock European Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 DANIEL MUÑOZ SPA YAMAHA – 2 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ SPA YAMAHA +0.259 3 DINO IOZZO ITA YAMAHA +1.254 4 MARCO GARCÍA SPA YAMAHA +5.301 5 ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ SPA YAMAHA +5.424 6 ALEX MILLÁN SPA YAMAHA +6.547 7 BORJA JIMÉNEZ SPA YAMAHA +12.716 8 ARCHIE MCDONALD AUS YAMAHA +13.079 9 CARTER BROWN GBR YAMAHA +13.450 10 GUILLERMO MARCEL MORENO MEX YAMAHA +19.559 11 MAXIMILIANO ROCHA ARG YAMAHA +23.119 12 JOSE LUIS ARMARIO SPA YAMAHA +23.184 13 DANIEL BROOKS GBR YAMAHA +27.256 14 PASQUALE ALFANO ITA YAMAHA +28.415 15 MATEUSZ HULEWICZ POL YAMAHA +34.736 16 JAVIER DEL OLMO SPA KAWASAKI +34.917 17 KYLIAN NESTOLA ITA YAMAHA +41.666 18 JACK BEDNAREK GBR YAMAHA +44.770 19 NAZARENO LEONEL GOMEZ ARG YAMAHA +1:02.076 20 MARIO MAYOR SPA YAMAHA +1:12.071 21 KIKE FERRER SPA YAMAHA +1:50.332 Not classified COREY TINKER YAMAHA JACOPO HOSCIUC YAMAHA

Stock European Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Total 1 DANIEL MUÑOZ ESP YAMAHA 120 2 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ ESP YAMAHA 85 3 MARCO GARCÍA ESP YAMAHA 71 4 DINO IOZZO ITA YAMAHA 57 5 ARCHIE MCDONALD AUS YAMAHA 54 6 ALEX MILLÁN ESP YAMAHA 47 7 ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ ESP YAMAHA 44 8 MARIO MAYOR ESP YAMAHA 42 9 COREY TINKER GBR YAMAHA 27 10 MAXIMILIANO ROCHA ARG YAMAHA 27 11 GUILLERMO MARCEL MORENO MEX YAMAHA 27 12 JACOPO HOSCIUC ROU YAMAHA 15 13 DANIEL BROOKS GBR YAMAHA 12 14 CARTER BROWN GBR YAMAHA 10 15 BORJA JIMÉNEZ ESP YAMAHA 9 16 KILIAN NESTOLA ITA YAMAHA 9 17 PASQUALE ALFANO ITA YAMAHA 7 18 GONÇALO RIBEIRO PRT YAMAHA 7 19 JUANES RIVERA COL YAMAHA 6 20 MIHAIL FLOROV BGR YAMAHA 6 21 JOSE LUIS ARMARIO ESP YAMAHA 4 22 JACK BEDNAREK GBR YAMAHA 4 23 JAVIER DEL OLMO ESP KAWASAKI 4 24 MATEUSZ HULEWICZ POL YAMAHA 3 25 NAZARENO ARRIETA ARG YAMAHA 3

JuniorGP Calendar 2023