2024 Pro Motocross Championship

Round One – Fox Raceway National

The 53rd season of the Pro Motocross Championship picked off in the motocross epicentre of Southern California under sunny skies and balmy temperatures. Pala’s Fox Raceway was the site of the season-opening Honda Fox Raceway National, where the reigning SuperMotocross World Champions both made a statement with dominant performances in their respective divisions.

In the 450 Class, Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence picked up where he left off from last year’s perfect season to remain undefeated in premier class competition with his 23rd and 24th consecutive moto wins and a seventh straight victory at Fox Raceway.

In the 250 Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan shined in front of the hometown crowd with an impressive 1-1 effort in which he showed an ability to come from behind and run from the front.

450 Moto One

The opening premier class moto started with the Lawrence brothers leading the way aboard their Team Honda HRC rides, with Jett edging out Hunter for holeshot. They were joined by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger, who pushed hard early to move into second behind the young Aussie. As Lawrence asserted his control of the lead, Plessinger settled in to keep him honest.

Jett inched away as the moto wore on and soon built a lead of more than five-seconds, which left the battle for second place to take shape between Plessinger and Hunter Lawrence. The KTM rider held strong for the majority of the moto, but the elder Lawrence went on the attack as the moto entered its final 10 minutes, Hunter making the pass on and then pulling away from Plessinger.

Out front, Jett cruised to his 23rd straight moto win dating back to last season, crossing the line five-seconds ahead of Hunter to complete a Lawrence 1-2 in their first 450 Class race together.

Plessinger followed in third, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton fourth and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper in fifth.

Australia’s Brad West was inside the top ten early on but eventually slipped to 25th while countryman Joel Wightman finished 35th.

450 Moto One

Jett Lawrence 36:10.854 15 Laps Hunter Lawrence 36:15.912 +5.058 Aaron Plessinger 36:22.628 +11.774 Chase Sexton 36:37.225 +26.371 Justin Cooper 36:42.510 +31.656 Justin Barcia 37:15.963 +1:05.109 Dylan Ferrandis 37:27.657 +1:16.803 Malcolm Stewart 37:31.695 +1:20.841 Phil Nicoletti 37:32.104 +1:21.250 Jason Anderson 37:33.083 +1:22.229 Dean Wilson 37:53.506 +1:42.652 Cullin Park 37:55.849 +1:44.995 Fredrik Noren 37:57.459 +1:46.605 Derek Kelley 38:06.212 +1:55.358 Christian Craig 38:06.519 +1:55.665 Marshal Weltin 38:11.630 +2:00.776 Grant Harlan 38:22.774 +2:11.920 Jerry Robin 38:36.255 +2:25.401 Justin Hill 38:38.729 +2:27.875 Romain Pape 38:45.122 +2:34.268 Jake Masterpool 36:12.927 14 Laps Ryder Floyd 36:15.682 +2.755 Zack Williams 36:17.519 +4.592 Scotty Verhaeghe 36:25.247 +12.320 Brad West 36:27.880 +14.953 Robbie Wageman 36:30.871 +17.944 Max Miller 36:34.379 +21.452 Kyle Chisholm 36:36.134 +23.207 Lorenzo Locurcio 36:40.287 +27.360 Shane McElrath 36:45.676 +32.749 Bryce Hammond 36:47.061 +34.134 Henry Miller 36:50.676 +37.749 Dayton Briggs 36:58.005 +45.078 Luke Kalaitzian 37:03.011 +50.084 Joel Wightman 37:06.502 +53.575 Josh Boaz 37:10.930 +58.003 Josh Mosiman 37:30.127 +1:17.200 Colton Eigenmann 37:49.691 +1:36.764 Bryce Shelly 20:07.180 8 Laps

DNF Anthony Rodriguez

450 Moto Two

The Lawrence brothers led the field into the first turn to open the final moto, with Hunter edging out Jett for the holeshot. Jett then made an early push to slip by his older brother and seize control of the lead, while Hunter briefly dropped to third behind a hard-charging Phil Nicoletti. Hunter soon reclaimed the position, while Sexton followed into third.

The top three set a torrid pace early and put several seconds on the rest of the field. Soon, a sibling battle unfolded as Hunter closed onto Jett’s rear fender. The champ fended off the challenge, but it allowed Sexton to close back in from third to make it a three-rider pursuit for victory.

As Jett continued to lead, Sexton was able to make the pass on Hunter for second and mount an attack for the top spot. Sexton kept Jett within reach for several laps but went off track just before time ran out on the moto and lost considerable ground to end the threat.

Sexton gave it his all over the final two laps and got back within sight of Lawrence, but it wasn’t enough. The Honda rider wrapped up the 1-1 effort by 1.3 seconds over Sexton, with Hunter Lawrence a distant third.

Brad West again carded a 25th place finish while countryman Joel Wightman improved to place 33rd.

450 Moto Two Results

Jett Lawrence 36:13.282 15 Laps Chase Sexton 36:14.631 +1.349 Hunter Lawrence 36:54.650 +41.368 Jason Anderson 36:59.858 +46.576 Dylan Ferrandis 37:15.098 +1:01.816 Justin Barcia 37:28.035 +1:14.753 Malcolm Stewart 37:30.129 +1:16.847 Justin Cooper 37:38.118 +1:24.836 Phil Nicoletti 37:41.134 +1:27.852 Fredrik Noren 37:44.467 +1:31.185 Marshal Weltin 37:58.168 +1:44.886 Aaron Plessinger 38:22.016 +2:08.734 Romain Pape 38:27.148 +2:13.866 Shane McElrath 38:29.082 +2:15.800 Cullin Park 38:30.510 +2:17.228 Dean Wilson 38:32.586 +2:19.304 Christian Craig 38:39.505 +2:26.223 Grant Harlan 38:40.222 +2:26.940 Max Miller 38:54.284 +2:41.002 Scotty Verhaeghe 39:17.509 +3:04.227 Kyle Chisholm 36:25.918 14 Laps Jerry Robin 36:29.465 +3.547 Lorenzo Locurcio 36:30.162 +4.244 Anthony Rodriguez 36:41.943 +16.025 Brad West 36:43.931 +18.013 Justin Hill 36:44.060 +18.142 Bryce Hammond 36:49.799 +23.881 Luke Kalaitzian 36:52.137 +26.219 Bryce Shelly 37:03.999 +38.081 Henry Miller 37:17.473 +51.555 Robbie Wageman 37:22.761 +56.843 Zack Williams 37:26.921 +1:01.003 Joel Wightman 37:32.318 +1:06.400 Dayton Briggs 37:35.314 +1:09.396 Josh Boaz 37:35.762 +1:09.844 Ryder Floyd 38:08.329 +1:42.411 Josh Mosiman 38:23.253 +1:57.335 Colton Eigenmann 10:33.696 4 Laps Jake Masterpool 4:44.764 2 Laps

DNF Derek Kelley

450 Round

Jett Lawrence wrapped up the 12th overall win of his career and moved to 24-0 in 450 Class competition, spearheading a historic Lawrence brothers 1-2 in their first race together following Hunter’s 2-3 effort. Sexton rebounded strongly from a challenging first moto to round out the podium in third (4-2).

With the win, Jett Lawrence has established an eight-point lead over Hunter, while Sexton sits 10 points out of the lead in third.

It’s the third straight season that Team Honda HRC has finished 1-2 at the opening round.

Chase Sexton was resilient en route to a third-place finish (4-2).

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“Mid-race [in Moto 2] I looked back and saw [Hunter] behind me, then I looked back again and it was Chase [Sexton]. I couldn’t let up at all. It was a great day and now I’m tied with James [Stewart] at 24-0 [in motos], which is pretty cool.”

Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“I knew the points situation [in Moto 2] and made a change [on the bike] that we’ll get better with. I just took what it gave me. I didn’t want to do anything silly. I’m stoked to put it on the box [in my first race].”

Chase Sexton, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

“I went off the track at the top of the hill and thought the race was over. I picked the pace up and got close to Jett [Lawrence] on the final lap, but he picked it up [too] and that was it. We got off to a good start and will look to build on this next weekend.”

450 Round Results

Jett Lawrence 1 – 1 Honda Hunter Lawrence 2 – 3 Honda Chase Sexton 4 – 2 KTM Dylan Ferrandis 7 – 5 Honda Justin Barcia 6 – 6 GasGas Jason Anderson 10 – 4 Kawasaki Justin Cooper 5 – 8 Yamaha Aaron Plessinger 3 – 12 KTM Malcolm Stewart 8 – 7 Husqvarna Phil Nicoletti 9 – 9 Yamaha Fredrik Noren 13 – 10 Kawasaki Marshal Weltin 16 – 11 Yamaha Cullin Park 12 – 15 Honda Dean Wilson 11 – 16 Honda Christian Craig 15 – 17 Husqvarna Romain Pape 20 – 13 GasGas Shane McElrath 30 – 14 Suzuki Grant Harlan 17 – 18 Yamaha Derek Kelley 14 – DNF KTM Jerry Robin 18 – 22 Yamaha Max Miller 27 – 19 Suzuki Justin Hill 19 – 26 KTM Scotty Verhaeghe 24 – 20 GasGas Kyle Chisholm 28 – 21 Suzuki Brad West 25 – 25 Yamaha Lorenzo Locurcio 29 – 23 GasGas Zack Williams 23 – 32 Honda Robbie Wageman 26 – 31 Yamaha Bryce Hammond 31 – 27 Yamaha Ryder Floyd 22 – 36 Honda Luke Kalaitzian 34 – 28 Honda Henry Miller 32 – 30 Honda Dayton Briggs 33 – 34 Husqvarna Bryce Shelly 39 – 29 Yamaha Joel Wightman 35 – 33 Yamaha Josh Boaz Eagan 36 – 35 KTM Josh Mosiman 37 – 37 KTM Colton Eigenmann 38 – 38 Yamaha Anthony Rodriguez DNF – 24 KTM Jake Masterpool 21 – 39 GasGas

450 Championship Points

Jett Lawrence Australia Landsborough 50 Hunter Lawrence Australia Landsborough 42 Chase Sexton United States La Moille, IL 40 Justin Barcia United States Monroe, NY 32 Dylan Ferrandis France Avignon, France 32 Justin Cooper United States Cold Spring Harbor, NY 31 Jason Anderson United States Edgewood, NM 30 Aaron Plessinger United States Hamilton, OH 30 Malcolm Stewart United States Haines City, FL 29 Phil Nicoletti United States Cochecton, NY 26 Fredrik Noren Sweden Lidköping, Sweden 21 Cullin Park United States Clermont, FL 17 Marshal Weltin United States Ubly, MI 17 Dean Wilson United Kingdom Glasgow, Scotland 17 Christian Craig United States El Cajon, CA 12 Romain Pape France France 11 Grant Harlan United States Justin, TX 9 Derek Kelley United States Riverside, CA 8 Shane McElrath United States Canton, NC 8 Jerry Robin United States Hamel, MN 4 Justin Hill United States Yoncalla, OR 3 Max Miller United States Springfield, OR 3 Scotty Verhaeghe France Paris, France 2 Jake Masterpool Paradise, TX 1 Kyle Chisholm United States Clearwater, FL 1

250 Moto One

The first moto began with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine of Tom Vialle leading the field through the first turn for the holeshot, but the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki of Levi Kitchen slotted right into second.

Kitchen showed patience early but went on the attack during the opening 10 minutes of the moto and took control of the top spot. With the lead in hand, Kitchen opened up a multi-second advantage over the field, while Vialle and Deegan engaged in a battle for second. Deegan soon made the pass to move into the runner-up spot.

Deegan showed a quicker pace than Kitchen through the middle portion of race and slowly chipped away at the deficit until he eventually closed to within a few bike lengths as the moto entered its final 10 minutes. The battle was on from that point forward as Kitchen responded, leading to trades of momentum. An off-track excursion briefly slowed Deegan’s momentum, but he regrouped and continued to put the pressure on the Kawasaki out front.

Kitchen appeared to have control of the moto as they took the two-Lap Board, but an errant track marker became lodged in his boot, which slowed the Kawasaki’s momentum while he removed it and that allowed Deegan to slip into the lead. The Southern California native dropped the hammer to sprint away and grab the first moto win of the season, 7.2-seconds ahead of Kitchen. Vialle followed in third, with Team Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas fourth, and Triumph Racing’s Joey Savatgy fifth.

Following the race, officials determined that Vialle was in violation of Rule 1.6.20 Track Cuts/Unfair Advantage of the series rulebook after the Frenchman went off track early in the moto. As a result, Vialle was docked one position to fourth, which moved Hymas into third.

250 Moto One Results

Haiden Deegan 36:15.813 15 Laps Levi Kitchen 36:23.091 +7.278 Chance Hymas 36:34.478 +18.665a Tom Vialle 36:32.967 +17.154 Joey Savatgy 36:34.958 +19.145 Jalek Swoll 36:49.021 +33.208 Jordon Smith 36:51.423 +35.610 Jo Shimoda 37:09.238 +53.425 Ryder DiFrancesco 37:12.125 +56.312 Pierce Brown 37:13.458 +57.645 Nate Thrasher 37:24.502 +1:08.689 Dilan Schwartz 37:29.385 +1:13.572 Julien Beaumer 37:34.157 +1:18.344 Mark Fineis 37:57.403 +1:41.590 Casey Cochran 38:06.018 +1:50.205 Jett Reynolds 38:12.866 +1:57.053 Lux Turner 38:17.487 +2:01.674 Nick Romano 38:20.361 +2:04.548 Coty Schock 38:22.230 +2:06.417 Daxton Bennick 38:30.391 +2:14.578 Brock Bennett 38:37.452 +2:21.639 Preston Boespflug 38:42.734 +2:26.921 Casey Benard 38:45.890 +2:30.077 Ty Masterpool 36:24.571 14 Laps Anthony Bourdon 36:45.365 +20.794 Cameron Durow 36:48.836 +24.265 Crockett Myers 36:50.947 +26.376 Reven Gordon 36:54.196 +29.625 Gavin Brough 36:56.618 +32.047 Kyle Wise 36:57.306 +32.735 Slade Smith 37:01.766 +37.195 Evan Ferry 37:15.935 +51.364 Vincent Varola 37:17.510 +52.939 Maxwell Sanford 37:18.685 +54.114 Talon Hawkins 37:52.032 +1:27.461 Ryder McNabb 32:40.266 13 Laps Ashton Bloxom 36:32.477 +3:52.211 Marcus Phelps 27:36.067 10 Laps Hardy Munoz 20:33.591 8 Laps

DNF Jorgen Talviku

250 Moto Two

The final moto saw Deegan pick up where he left off with the holeshot as Triumph Racing’s Jalek Swoll and Kitchen gave chase. Kitchen didn’t waste any time with a pass on Swoll for second and positioned himself right behind Deegan. The early pace of the top-two finishers from the opening moto allowed them to pull away from the field. Swoll, meanwhile, came under fire from Vialle, but the KTM rider tipped over and lost positions.

Deegan and Kitchen both settled in through the middle portion of the moto, with about one-second sitting between them. Behind them, the battle for the overall podium heated up as three riders were in position to capture third overall. Swoll’s third-place positioning on the track gave him the edge, but both Vialle and Hymas were also in the mix.

With five minutes to go, Swoll, Vialle, and Hymas were running 3-4-5 on the racetrack, separated by mere bike lengths. Vialle went on the attack and successfully made the pass on Swoll for third, which gave him the advantage in the overall classification. Hymas then made the pass on Swoll for fourth.

Back out front, Deegan picked up the pace in the waning moments to prevent a late push from Kitchen and extended his lead on the final lap. He wrapped up a 1-1 sweep of the motos by 1.9 seconds over Kitchen, with Vialle finishing strong in third.

250 Moto Two Results

Haiden Deegan 36:36.131 15 Laps Levi Kitchen 36:38.043 +1.912 Tom Vialle 37:14.495 +38.364 Chance Hymas 37:18.916 +42.785 Jalek Swoll 37:21.549 +45.418 Jo Shimoda 37:21.985 +45.854 Nate Thrasher 37:30.077 +53.946 Pierce Brown 37:34.519 +58.388 Julien Beaumer 37:49.298 +1:13.167 Ty Masterpool 37:56.146 +1:20.015 Mark Fineis 37:59.825 +1:23.694 Ryder DiFrancesco 38:05.179 +1:29.048 Joey Savatgy 38:09.212 +1:33.081 Daxton Bennick 38:23.065 +1:46.934 Dilan Schwartz 38:34.210 +1:58.079 Jett Reynolds 38:36.294 +2:00.163 Coty Schock 38:39.717 +2:03.586 Jordon Smith 38:40.531 +2:04.400 Ryder McNabb 38:57.267 +2:21.136 Talon Hawkins 39:03.867 +2:27.736 Casey Cochran 39:05.507 +2:29.376 Preston Boespflug 39:20.636 +2:44.505 Casey Benard 36:42.730 14 Laps Hardy Munoz 36:45.004 +2.274 Brock Bennett 36:58.094 +15.364 Slade Smith 37:02.194 +19.464 Kyle Wise 37:02.723 +19.993 Maxwell Sanford 37:15.538 +32.808 Reven Gordon 37:19.846 +37.116 Crockett Myers 37:29.061 +46.331 Jorgen Talviku 37:32.093 +49.363 Gavin Brough 37:48.714 +1:05.984 Vincent Varola 37:51.475 +1:08.745 Cameron Durow 37:54.633 +1:11.903 Lux Turner 38:17.751 +1:35.021 Marcus Phelps 38:30.014 +1:47.284 Evan Ferry 39:04.073 +2:21.343 Ashton Bloxom 39:23.033 +2:40.303 Anthony Bourdon 18:13.763 7 Laps Nick Romano 5:24.467 2 Laps

250 Round

The second career 1-1 performance by Deegan resulted in the third win of his career, kicking off the season in dominant fashion in front of the hometown crowd. Kitchen secured a solid runner-up effort with his 2-2 scores, while Vialle (4-3) edged out Hymas (3-4) for the final spot on the podium via the second moto tiebreaker.

With maximum points scored at the opening round, Deegan has established a six-point lead over Kitchen in the championship standings. Vialle and Hymas sit tied for third, 12 points out of the lead.

Frenchman Tom Vialle finished third overall with 4-3 moto finishes.

Haiden Deegan, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I’ve put in a lot of work [preparing for this championship]. I go out and grind. I put my heart into this sport and you guys saw that. Great job to Levi [Kitchen], he kept me honest the whole time and didn’t make it easy on me. I’m stoked to start the season with a win.”

Levi Kitchen, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki

“We [Deegan and I] know each other pretty well from years training together [at Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing]. I didn’t know if I could make a push at the end. As soon as I tried, he tried. I’m stoked to come out of here with a podium and start the season off this way.”

Tom Vialle, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

“The track was really hard to pass on and everyone was riding really well in the second moto. I just wanted to finish as good as I could in the second moto, so I’m happy with the result. I’m looking forward to next weekend [at Hangtown].”

250 Round Results

Haiden Deegan 1 – 1 Yamaha Levi Kitchen 2 – 2 Kawasaki Tom Vialle 4 – 3 KTM Chance Hymas 3 – 4 Honda Jalek Swoll 6 – 5 Triumph Jo Shimoda 8 – 6 Honda Nate Thrasher 11 – 7 Yamaha Pierce Brown 10 – 8 GasGas Joey Savatgy 5 – 13 Triumph Ryder DiFrancesco 9 – 12 GasGas Julien Beaumer 13 – 9 KTM Mark Fineis 14 – 11 Yamaha Jordon Smith 7 – 18 Yamaha Dilan Schwartz 12 – 15 Suzuki Ty Masterpool 24 – 10 Kawasaki Jett Reynolds 16 – 16 Yamaha Daxton Bennick 20 – 14 Yamaha Coty Schock 19 – 17 Yamaha Casey Cochran 15 – 21 Husqvarna Lux Turner 17 – 35 KTM Nick Romano 18 – 40 Yamaha Ryder McNabb 36 – 19 KTM Talon Hawkins 35 – 20 KTM Preston Boespflug 22 – 22 Suzuki Casey Benard 23 – 23 KTM Brock Bennett 21 – 25 KTM Slade Smith 31 – 26 KTM Kyle Wise 30 – 27 Kawasaki Reven Gordon 28 – 29 Kawasaki Crockett Myers 27 – 30 Yamaha Cameron Durow 26 – 34 KTM Gavin Brough 29 – 32 Honda Maxwell Sanford 34 – 28 Kawasaki Hardy Munoz 39 – 24 Kawasaki Anthony Bourdon 25 – 39 Suzuki Vincent Varola 33 – 33 Kawasaki Evan Ferry 32 – 37 GasGas Marcus Phelps 38 – 36 KTM Ashton Bloxom 37 – 38 Yamaha Jorgen Talviku DNF – 31 KTM

250 Championship Points