2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round One – Fox Raceway, Pala, California
Doubts about Jett Lawrence’s fitness upon his return from an ACL injury were quickly silenced at Fox Raceway. The young Australian dominated qualifying by over a second, then carried that scorching speed into the opening motos, securing two decisive victories and maintaining his perfect winning record at the venue.
At just 21 years old, Jett Lawrence has already climbed to tenth place on the all-time AMA Motocross wins list with 30 career victories — 16 of those earned in the premier 450 class.
Eli Tomac also made a strong comeback from injury, demonstrating his enduring class. Tomac’s 2-4 results narrowly prevented a Lawrence family 1-2 overall, as he bested Hunter Lawrence by two-points.
The second moto showdown between Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence was nothing short of electric. Tomac carved his way past Aaron Plessinger and then Hunter Lawrence, setting the stage for a thrilling head-to-head with Jett. The duo went bar-to-bar in the early stages, at times running side by side, as Tomac pushed hard to reel in the Honda rider.
But Jett held his nerve, gradually building a slender 1–2 second buffer before finally stretching it out in the closing laps to seal the win with authority. It was an emotional return to the top step for the #18.
All three outright podium finishers in the 450 class heralding their returns from injury with solid statements.
Defending champ Chase Sexton qualified second quickest but went down hard while running fourth in the opening moto. The KTM man threw his goggles away only minutes in as he suffered with vision problems while running third. His crew prepared another pair of goggles should Sexton pit for replacements but he stayed out, only to then go over the bars and hit the deck hard which led to him retiring from the race. Sexton did not take to the gates for moto two, thus took no points from the season opener.
Justin Cooper came out hard to qualify fourth quickest before taking second place in the opening moto ahead of Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac. However, an eighth place finish in the second moto pushed him down to fifth placed for the round, a point behind Aaron Plessinger, but five-points clear of Jorge Prado.
Cooper Webb suffered a mechanical DNF in the opening bout but bounced back with a seventh later in the afternoon.
In the 250 ranks, Haiden Deegan lived up to his billing as the rider to beat. The 18-year-old went 1-1, though his lead over Jo Shimoda was slightly narrower than many anticipated. Deegan had to come from behind in both contests before pulling away to secure his dominant wins.
Chance Hymas and Tom Vialle scored holeshots and secured podium finishes at the season opener but thanks to his 4-3 scorecard it was Vialle that earned a step on the round rostrum.
Next stop Hangtown!
450 Moto One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
15 Laps
|
2
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+11.482
|
3
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
+14.179
|
4
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
+15.958
|
5
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+48.188
|
6
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+53.490
|
7
|
J. Prado
|
Kaw
|
+58.753
|
8
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+1m23.661
|
9
|
J. Anderson
|
Kaw
|
+1m28.952
|
10
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
+1m30.208
|
11
|
B. Paturel
|
Suz
|
+1m32.682
|
12
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
+1m54.187
|
13
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
+1m58.126
|
14
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+2m00.697
|
15
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
+2m06.321
|
16
|
H. Kullas
|
Hus
|
+2m08.831
|
17
|
D. Drake
|
Yam
|
+2m10.627
|
18
|
M. Semmens
|
KTM
|
+2m13.728
|
19
|
L. Locurcio
|
Gas
|
+2m17.866
|
20
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
+2m19.913
|
21
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
22
|
M. Miller
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
23
|
R. Pape
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
24
|
T. Purdon
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
25
|
B. West
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
26
|
C. Durow
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
27
|
S. Verhaeghe
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
28
|
J. Mosiman
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
29
|
T. Stepek
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
30
|
D. Kelley
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
31
|
J. Boaz
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
32
|
B. Ray
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
33
|
M. Jorgensen
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
34
|
J. Short Iv
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
35
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
36
|
D. Bortolin
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
37
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
6 Laps
|
38
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
9 Laps
|
39
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
11 Laps
|
40
|
N. Lapucci
|
Kaw
|
11 Laps
450 Moto Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
16 Laps
|
2
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
+11.860
|
3
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+26.843
|
4
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
+29.239
|
5
|
J. Anderson
|
Kaw
|
+49.827
|
6
|
J. Prado
|
Kaw
|
+54.200
|
7
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
+1m00.760
|
8
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+1m25.313
|
9
|
B. Paturel
|
Suz
|
+1m32.985
|
10
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+1m37.106
|
11
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+1m39.039
|
12
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+1m57.080
|
13
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
+2m12.443
|
14
|
D. Drake
|
Yam
|
+2m17.303
|
15
|
R. Pape
|
Yam
|
+2m21.543
|
16
|
D. Kelley
|
Yam
|
+2m24.929
|
17
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
+2m33.910
|
18
|
M. Semmens
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
N. Lapucci
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
21
|
H. Kullas
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
22
|
B. West
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
23
|
B. Ray
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
24
|
T. Purdon
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
25
|
C. Durow
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
26
|
T. Stepek
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
27
|
D. Bortolin
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
28
|
M. Jorgensen
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
29
|
J. Boaz
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
30
|
J. Short Iv
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
31
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
32
|
G. Brough
|
Hon
|
2 Laps
|
33
|
M. Miller
|
Yam
|
8 Laps
|
34
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
9 Laps
|
35
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
9 Laps
|
36
|
L. Locurcio
|
Gas
|
11 Laps
|
37
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
11 Laps
|
38
|
J. Mosiman
|
Yam
|
14 Laps
|
39
|
S. Verhaeghe
|
Yam
|
15 Laps
|
40
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
15 Laps
450 Round Podium
1st: Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC (1-1)
“I had a few good beast mode attacks from [Tomac] and I had to do everything I could to fend him off. I knew I had a stronger section, so I made sure I nailed it every time. With about five laps to go I had to give it everything and I tried to use the lappers to my advantage. It was awesome to race against [Tomac] and feel that adrenaline again.”
2nd: Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (4-2)
“I was trying my heart out and it was close for about 25 minutes. We both had our strong spots on the track, so we were constantly trading momentum. It was definitely a pleasure to race against Jett. I’m really excited to get this series going. I felt strong and back to full health, and I’m ready to keep going.”
3rd: Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC (3-4)
“It was a pretty average day, but I’ll take it. There’s a lot to build on. I had a great battle with [Plessinger] in Moto 2 and made a little mistake right at the end and he was there to capitalize. That’s frustrating to end the day like that, but happy to be on the podium.”
450 MX Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
50
|
2
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
40
|
3
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
38
|
4
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
37
|
5
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
36
|
6
|
J. Prado
|
Kaw
|
31
|
7
|
J. Anderson
|
Kaw
|
30
|
8
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
26
|
9
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
26
|
10
|
B. Paturel
|
Suz
|
24
|
11
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
21
|
12
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
19
|
13
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
15
|
14
|
D. Drake
|
Yam
|
13
|
15
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
10
|
16
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
9
|
17
|
M. Semmens
|
KTM
|
8
|
18
|
R. Pape
|
Yam
|
7
|
19
|
H. Kullas
|
Hus
|
7
|
20
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
7
|
21
|
D. Kelley
|
Yam
|
6
|
22
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
6
|
23
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
5
|
24
|
L. Locurcio
|
Gas
|
3
|
25
|
N. Lapucci
|
Kaw
|
2
|
26
|
B. West
|
Yam
|
0
|
27
|
B. Ray
|
Hon
|
0
|
28
|
T. Purdon
|
Hus
|
0
|
29
|
C. Durow
|
KTM
|
0
|
30
|
T. Stepek
|
Yam
|
0
|
31
|
D. Bortolin
|
Gas
|
0
|
32
|
M. Jorgensen
|
Hus
|
0
|
33
|
J. Boaz
|
KTM
|
0
|
34
|
J. Short Iv
|
Hon
|
0
|
35
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
0
|
36
|
G. Brough
|
Hon
|
0
|
37
|
M. Miller
|
Yam
|
0
|
38
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
0
|
39
|
J. Mosiman
|
Yam
|
0
|
40
|
S. Verhaeghe
|
Yam
|
0
250 Moto One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
15 Laps
|
2
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
+6.601
|
3
|
C. Hymas
|
Hon
|
+10.107
|
4
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
+14.983
|
5
|
J. Beaumer
|
KTM
|
+18.851
|
6
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
+22.888
|
7
|
T. Masterpool
|
Kaw
|
+26.736
|
8
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
+33.616
|
9
|
D. Adams
|
Kaw
|
+46.348
|
10
|
L. Kitchen
|
Kaw
|
+48.236
|
11
|
M. Mosiman
|
Yam
|
+52.712
|
12
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
+56.943
|
13
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
+1m00.400
|
14
|
C. Cochran
|
Gas
|
+1m09.561
|
15
|
M. Haarup
|
Tri
|
+1m10.846
|
16
|
P. Ross
|
Yam
|
+1m26.652
|
17
|
R. Difrancesco
|
Gas
|
+1m29.119
|
18
|
E. Temmerman
|
Kaw
|
+1m30.264
|
19
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
+1m32.641
|
20
|
J. Martin
|
Yam
|
+1m34.804
|
21
|
A. Long
|
KTM
|
+1m50.975
|
22
|
A. Fedortsov
|
Yam
|
+1m56.045
|
23
|
G. Towers
|
Hon
|
+1m57.920
|
24
|
D. Schwartz
|
Yam
|
+1m58.336
|
25
|
L. Kobusch
|
Hon
|
+2m10.352
|
26
|
K. Wise
|
Yam
|
+2m16.359
|
27
|
C. Baker
|
Hus
|
+2m23.440
|
28
|
C. Myers
|
KTM
|
+2m23.845
|
29
|
R. Floyd
|
Hon
|
+2m36.805
|
30
|
J. Chambers
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
31
|
P. Murphy
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
32
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
33
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
34
|
C. Benard
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
35
|
B. Lessler
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
36
|
C. Timboe
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
37
|
B. Bennett
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
38
|
D. Venter
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
39
|
S. Robertson
|
Tri
|
14 Laps
|
40
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
14 Laps
250 Moto Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
15 Laps
|
2
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
+5.369
|
3
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
+7.708
|
4
|
J. Beaumer
|
KTM
|
+8.958
|
5
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
+12.276
|
6
|
C. Hymas
|
Hon
|
+21.172
|
7
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
+29.844
|
8
|
M. Mosiman
|
Yam
|
+37.735
|
9
|
R. Difrancesco
|
Gas
|
+54.381
|
10
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
+1m00.911
|
11
|
C. Cochran
|
Gas
|
+1m02.757
|
12
|
P. Ross
|
Yam
|
+1m10.080
|
13
|
D. Schwartz
|
Yam
|
+1m15.220
|
14
|
D. Adams
|
Kaw
|
+1m19.022
|
15
|
T. Masterpool
|
Kaw
|
+1m20.334
|
16
|
M. Haarup
|
Tri
|
+1m21.354
|
17
|
E. Temmerman
|
Kaw
|
+1m25.932
|
18
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
+1m35.467
|
19
|
A. Fedortsov
|
Yam
|
+1m36.028
|
20
|
J. Martin
|
Yam
|
+1m43.296
|
21
|
C. Benard
|
KTM
|
+1m49.277
|
22
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
+2m06.398
|
23
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
+2m11.019
|
24
|
C. Baker
|
Hus
|
+2m17.260
|
25
|
L. Kobusch
|
Hon
|
+2m20.722
|
26
|
C. Timboe
|
Yam
|
+2m21.677
|
27
|
J. Chambers
|
Kaw
|
+2m28.568
|
28
|
R. Floyd
|
Hon
|
+2m38.815
|
29
|
A. Long
|
KTM
|
+2m52.101
|
30
|
C. Myers
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
31
|
K. Wise
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
32
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
33
|
D. Venter
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
34
|
B. Lessler
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
35
|
W. Mattson
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
36
|
S. Varola
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
37
|
P. Murphy
|
Hon
|
2 Laps
|
38
|
L. Kitchen
|
Kaw
|
4 Laps
|
39
|
B. Gardner
|
Hus
|
12 Laps
|
40
|
G. Towers
|
Hon
|
13 Laps
250 Round
1st: Haiden Deegan, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (1-1)
“It was a good day, but we could still be better. This track is so gnarly, but it’s outdoors, you’ve got to dog it out. We went 1-1, same as last year, so I’m stoked.”
2nd: Jo Shimoda, Team Honda HRC Progressive (2-2)
“Today had a lot of surprises. I wasn’t feeling that great coming in. I just told myself to get a good start and get a lap in and that’s what we did. It’s been a rough year, but it feels really good to be on the podium.”
3rd: Tom Vialle, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (4-3)
“I want to be better (than third). This race was a tricky one and it’s good to be on the podium, but I’m working to be better than that. I’m looking forward to next weekend.”
250 MX Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
50
|
2
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
44
|
3
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
38
|
4
|
C. Hymas
|
Hon
|
36
|
5
|
J. Beaumer
|
KTM
|
35
|
6
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
33
|
7
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
29
|
8
|
M. Mosiman
|
Yam
|
25
|
9
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
22
|
10
|
T. Masterpool
|
Kaw
|
22
|
11
|
D. Adams
|
Kaw
|
21
|
12
|
C. Cochran
|
Gas
|
19
|
13
|
R. Difrancesco
|
Gas
|
18
|
14
|
P. Ross
|
Yam
|
16
|
15
|
M. Haarup
|
Tri
|
13
|
16
|
L. Kitchen
|
Kaw
|
12
|
17
|
D. Schwartz
|
Yam
|
9
|
18
|
E. Temmerman
|
Kaw
|
9
|
19
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
9
|
20
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
7
|
21
|
J. Martin
|
Yam
|
4
|
22
|
A. Fedortsov
|
Yam
|
3
|
23
|
C. Benard
|
KTM
|
1
|
24
|
A. Long
|
KTM
|
1
|
25
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
0
|
26
|
C. Baker
|
Hus
|
0
|
27
|
L. Kobusch
|
Hon
|
0
|
28
|
C. Timboe
|
Yam
|
0
|
29
|
J. Chambers
|
Kaw
|
0
|
30
|
R. Floyd
|
Hon
|
0
|
31
|
C. Myers
|
KTM
|
0
|
32
|
K. Wise
|
Yam
|
0
|
33
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
0
|
34
|
D. Venter
|
Yam
|
0
|
35
|
B. Lessler
|
KTM
|
0
|
36
|
W. Mattson
|
Yam
|
0
|
37
|
S. Varola
|
Hus
|
0
|
38
|
P. Murphy
|
Hon
|
0
|
39
|
B. Gardner
|
Hus
|
0
|
40
|
G. Towers
|
Hon
|
0