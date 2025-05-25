2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round One – Fox Raceway, Pala, California

Doubts about Jett Lawrence’s fitness upon his return from an ACL injury were quickly silenced at Fox Raceway. The young Australian dominated qualifying by over a second, then carried that scorching speed into the opening motos, securing two decisive victories and maintaining his perfect winning record at the venue.

At just 21 years old, Jett Lawrence has already climbed to tenth place on the all-time AMA Motocross wins list with 30 career victories — 16 of those earned in the premier 450 class.

Eli Tomac also made a strong comeback from injury, demonstrating his enduring class. Tomac’s 2-4 results narrowly prevented a Lawrence family 1-2 overall, as he bested Hunter Lawrence by two-points.

The second moto showdown between Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence was nothing short of electric. Tomac carved his way past Aaron Plessinger and then Hunter Lawrence, setting the stage for a thrilling head-to-head with Jett. The duo went bar-to-bar in the early stages, at times running side by side, as Tomac pushed hard to reel in the Honda rider.

But Jett held his nerve, gradually building a slender 1–2 second buffer before finally stretching it out in the closing laps to seal the win with authority. It was an emotional return to the top step for the #18.

All three outright podium finishers in the 450 class heralding their returns from injury with solid statements.

Defending champ Chase Sexton qualified second quickest but went down hard while running fourth in the opening moto. The KTM man threw his goggles away only minutes in as he suffered with vision problems while running third. His crew prepared another pair of goggles should Sexton pit for replacements but he stayed out, only to then go over the bars and hit the deck hard which led to him retiring from the race. Sexton did not take to the gates for moto two, thus took no points from the season opener.

Justin Cooper came out hard to qualify fourth quickest before taking second place in the opening moto ahead of Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac. However, an eighth place finish in the second moto pushed him down to fifth placed for the round, a point behind Aaron Plessinger, but five-points clear of Jorge Prado.

Cooper Webb suffered a mechanical DNF in the opening bout but bounced back with a seventh later in the afternoon.

In the 250 ranks, Haiden Deegan lived up to his billing as the rider to beat. The 18-year-old went 1-1, though his lead over Jo Shimoda was slightly narrower than many anticipated. Deegan had to come from behind in both contests before pulling away to secure his dominant wins.

Chance Hymas and Tom Vialle scored holeshots and secured podium finishes at the season opener but thanks to his 4-3 scorecard it was Vialle that earned a step on the round rostrum.

Next stop Hangtown!

450 Moto One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Lawrence Hon 15 Laps 2 J. Cooper Yam +11.482 3 H. Lawrence Hon +14.179 4 E. Tomac Yam +15.958 5 A. Plessinger KTM +48.188 6 R. Hampshire Hus +53.490 7 J. Prado Kaw +58.753 8 J. Savatgy Hon +1m23.661 9 J. Anderson Kaw +1m28.952 10 V. Guillod Yam +1m30.208 11 B. Paturel Suz +1m32.682 12 M. Stewart Hus +1m54.187 13 C. Nichols Suz +1m58.126 14 G. Harlan Yam +2m00.697 15 C. Schock Yam +2m06.321 16 H. Kullas Hus +2m08.831 17 D. Drake Yam +2m10.627 18 M. Semmens KTM +2m13.728 19 L. Locurcio Gas +2m17.866 20 B. Shelly Yam +2m19.913 21 F. Noren Kaw 1 Lap 22 M. Miller Yam 1 Lap 23 R. Pape Yam 1 Lap 24 T. Purdon Hus 1 Lap 25 B. West Yam 1 Lap 26 C. Durow KTM 1 Lap 27 S. Verhaeghe Yam 1 Lap 28 J. Mosiman Yam 1 Lap 29 T. Stepek Yam 1 Lap 30 D. Kelley Yam 1 Lap 31 J. Boaz KTM 1 Lap 32 B. Ray Hon 1 Lap 33 M. Jorgensen Hus 1 Lap 34 J. Short Iv Hon 1 Lap 35 H. Schlosser Hon 1 Lap 36 D. Bortolin Gas 1 Lap 37 C. Webb Yam 6 Laps 38 M. Harrison Kaw 9 Laps 39 C. Sexton KTM 11 Laps 40 N. Lapucci Kaw 11 Laps

450 Moto Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Lawrence Hon 16 Laps 2 E. Tomac Yam +11.860 3 A. Plessinger KTM +26.843 4 H. Lawrence Hon +29.239 5 J. Anderson Kaw +49.827 6 J. Prado Kaw +54.200 7 C. Webb Yam +1m00.760 8 J. Cooper Yam +1m25.313 9 B. Paturel Suz +1m32.985 10 J. Savatgy Hon +1m37.106 11 G. Harlan Yam +1m39.039 12 R. Hampshire Hus +1m57.080 13 V. Guillod Yam +2m12.443 14 D. Drake Yam +2m17.303 15 R. Pape Yam +2m21.543 16 D. Kelley Yam +2m24.929 17 F. Noren Kaw +2m33.910 18 M. Semmens KTM 1 Lap 19 B. Shelly Yam 1 Lap 20 N. Lapucci Kaw 1 Lap 21 H. Kullas Hus 1 Lap 22 B. West Yam 1 Lap 23 B. Ray Hon 1 Lap 24 T. Purdon Hus 1 Lap 25 C. Durow KTM 1 Lap 26 T. Stepek Yam 1 Lap 27 D. Bortolin Gas 1 Lap 28 M. Jorgensen Hus 1 Lap 29 J. Boaz KTM 1 Lap 30 J. Short Iv Hon 1 Lap 31 H. Schlosser Hon 1 Lap 32 G. Brough Hon 2 Laps 33 M. Miller Yam 8 Laps 34 M. Harrison Kaw 9 Laps 35 M. Stewart Hus 9 Laps 36 L. Locurcio Gas 11 Laps 37 C. Schock Yam 11 Laps 38 J. Mosiman Yam 14 Laps 39 S. Verhaeghe Yam 15 Laps 40 C. Nichols Suz 15 Laps

450 Round Podium

1st: Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC (1-1)

“I had a few good beast mode attacks from [Tomac] and I had to do everything I could to fend him off. I knew I had a stronger section, so I made sure I nailed it every time. With about five laps to go I had to give it everything and I tried to use the lappers to my advantage. It was awesome to race against [Tomac] and feel that adrenaline again.”

2nd: Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (4-2)

“I was trying my heart out and it was close for about 25 minutes. We both had our strong spots on the track, so we were constantly trading momentum. It was definitely a pleasure to race against Jett. I’m really excited to get this series going. I felt strong and back to full health, and I’m ready to keep going.”

3rd: Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC (3-4)

“It was a pretty average day, but I’ll take it. There’s a lot to build on. I had a great battle with [Plessinger] in Moto 2 and made a little mistake right at the end and he was there to capitalize. That’s frustrating to end the day like that, but happy to be on the podium.”

450 MX Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Lawrence Hon 50 2 E. Tomac Yam 40 3 H. Lawrence Hon 38 4 A. Plessinger KTM 37 5 J. Cooper Yam 36 6 J. Prado Kaw 31 7 J. Anderson Kaw 30 8 J. Savatgy Hon 26 9 R. Hampshire Hus 26 10 B. Paturel Suz 24 11 V. Guillod Yam 21 12 G. Harlan Yam 19 13 C. Webb Yam 15 14 D. Drake Yam 13 15 M. Stewart Hus 10 16 C. Nichols Suz 9 17 M. Semmens KTM 8 18 R. Pape Yam 7 19 H. Kullas Hus 7 20 C. Schock Yam 7 21 D. Kelley Yam 6 22 F. Noren Kaw 6 23 B. Shelly Yam 5 24 L. Locurcio Gas 3 25 N. Lapucci Kaw 2 26 B. West Yam 0 27 B. Ray Hon 0 28 T. Purdon Hus 0 29 C. Durow KTM 0 30 T. Stepek Yam 0 31 D. Bortolin Gas 0 32 M. Jorgensen Hus 0 33 J. Boaz KTM 0 34 J. Short Iv Hon 0 35 H. Schlosser Hon 0 36 G. Brough Hon 0 37 M. Miller Yam 0 38 M. Harrison Kaw 0 39 J. Mosiman Yam 0 40 S. Verhaeghe Yam 0

250 Moto One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Deegan Yam 15 Laps 2 J. Shimoda Hon +6.601 3 C. Hymas Hon +10.107 4 T. Vialle KTM +14.983 5 J. Beaumer KTM +18.851 6 G. Marchbanks Kaw +22.888 7 T. Masterpool Kaw +26.736 8 S. Hammaker Kaw +33.616 9 D. Adams Kaw +46.348 10 L. Kitchen Kaw +48.236 11 M. Mosiman Yam +52.712 12 M. Vohland Yam +56.943 13 J. Smith Tri +1m00.400 14 C. Cochran Gas +1m09.561 15 M. Haarup Tri +1m10.846 16 P. Ross Yam +1m26.652 17 R. Difrancesco Gas +1m29.119 18 E. Temmerman Kaw +1m30.264 19 L. Turner KTM +1m32.641 20 J. Martin Yam +1m34.804 21 A. Long KTM +1m50.975 22 A. Fedortsov Yam +1m56.045 23 G. Towers Hon +1m57.920 24 D. Schwartz Yam +1m58.336 25 L. Kobusch Hon +2m10.352 26 K. Wise Yam +2m16.359 27 C. Baker Hus +2m23.440 28 C. Myers KTM +2m23.845 29 R. Floyd Hon +2m36.805 30 J. Chambers Kaw 1 Lap 31 P. Murphy Hon 1 Lap 32 N. Thrasher Yam 1 Lap 33 H. Yoder Kaw 1 Lap 34 C. Benard KTM 1 Lap 35 B. Lessler KTM 1 Lap 36 C. Timboe Yam 1 Lap 37 B. Bennett Hus 1 Lap 38 D. Venter Yam 1 Lap 39 S. Robertson Tri 14 Laps 40 A. Forkner Tri 14 Laps

250 Moto Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Deegan Yam 15 Laps 2 J. Shimoda Hon +5.369 3 T. Vialle KTM +7.708 4 J. Beaumer KTM +8.958 5 G. Marchbanks Kaw +12.276 6 C. Hymas Hon +21.172 7 S. Hammaker Kaw +29.844 8 M. Mosiman Yam +37.735 9 R. Difrancesco Gas +54.381 10 M. Vohland Yam +1m00.911 11 C. Cochran Gas +1m02.757 12 P. Ross Yam +1m10.080 13 D. Schwartz Yam +1m15.220 14 D. Adams Kaw +1m19.022 15 T. Masterpool Kaw +1m20.334 16 M. Haarup Tri +1m21.354 17 E. Temmerman Kaw +1m25.932 18 L. Turner KTM +1m35.467 19 A. Fedortsov Yam +1m36.028 20 J. Martin Yam +1m43.296 21 C. Benard KTM +1m49.277 22 A. Forkner Tri +2m06.398 23 J. Smith Tri +2m11.019 24 C. Baker Hus +2m17.260 25 L. Kobusch Hon +2m20.722 26 C. Timboe Yam +2m21.677 27 J. Chambers Kaw +2m28.568 28 R. Floyd Hon +2m38.815 29 A. Long KTM +2m52.101 30 C. Myers KTM 1 Lap 31 K. Wise Yam 1 Lap 32 H. Yoder Kaw 1 Lap 33 D. Venter Yam 1 Lap 34 B. Lessler KTM 1 Lap 35 W. Mattson Yam 1 Lap 36 S. Varola Hus 1 Lap 37 P. Murphy Hon 2 Laps 38 L. Kitchen Kaw 4 Laps 39 B. Gardner Hus 12 Laps 40 G. Towers Hon 13 Laps

250 Round

1st: Haiden Deegan, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (1-1)

“It was a good day, but we could still be better. This track is so gnarly, but it’s outdoors, you’ve got to dog it out. We went 1-1, same as last year, so I’m stoked.”

2nd: Jo Shimoda, Team Honda HRC Progressive (2-2)

“Today had a lot of surprises. I wasn’t feeling that great coming in. I just told myself to get a good start and get a lap in and that’s what we did. It’s been a rough year, but it feels really good to be on the podium.”

3rd: Tom Vialle, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (4-3)

“I want to be better (than third). This race was a tricky one and it’s good to be on the podium, but I’m working to be better than that. I’m looking forward to next weekend.”

250 MX Championship Points